11 Things To Do in the Poconos in Winter

Few places on the American East Coast possess the same level of natural beauty as Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains. Situated along the eastern border of P.A., these idyllic mountains are a refuge for tourists year-round, offering many exciting activities for every season.

The Best Things To Do in the Poconos This Winter

As worthwhile as a summer trip to the Poconos can be, the Poconos also boasts a ton of things to do during the winter season. Between its snow-capped mountain tops, indoor resort hotels, and endless slopes to ski or snowboard down, here are some of the best things to do in the Poconos this winter.

1. Kalahari

It's difficult to say which is the definitive best resort in the Pocono Mountains, but one can make a strong case in favor of Kalahari. Often cited as one of the overall best water parks in Pennsylvania, Kalahari–like most Poconos resorts–also includes a sizable indoor waterpark to entertain swimmers during the blustery winter season.

What sets Kalahari apart from its competitors is the sheer size of the resort's indoor water park, with Kalahari cited as having the second biggest water park in the U.S. Inside, you'll find numerous water slides and pools tailor-made for the whole family, from the 270-foot-long Elephant's Trunk water slide to the brand-new V.R. Waterslide.

2. Great Wolf Lodge

Another vacation hotspot for families across the northern East Coast, Great Wolf Lodge rivals Kalahari and Camelback in terms of its impressive water-related activities. Toting a large indoor waterpark and cozier cabin-themed rooms, there's never a dull moment when spending a night at this tried-and-true Poconos Mountain staple.

Like its competing resorts, Great Wolf Lodge features a giant indoor water park for guests to enjoy, including multiple water slides, pools, hot tubs, and miniature water attractions for junior visitors. Other points of interest within the resort include a child-friendly bowling alley, a better-than-average arcade, and even an indoor mini-golf course.

3. Camelback

The third standout resort in the Poconos, Camelback has an assortment of attractions that make it worth visiting at any given time in the year. During the summer months, visitors can laze around in the sun or take a leisurely dip in the pool at Camelbeach, the resort's outdoor waterpark.

In the winter, guests can enjoy the same water-based activities as Camelback's Aquatopia indoor waterpark. Here, visitors will experience 13 waterslides of varying heights, lengths, and intensities, catering to everyone from adventurous riders to younger park visitors. In addition to Aquatopia, Camelback also totes a large ski slope overlooking Camelbeach.

4. Skiing

Like any mountain range in North America, the Poconos are synonymous with skiing, boasting dozens of austere mountain tracks for vacationers to wind down during winter. Particular sites to visit include the Shawnee Mountain Ski Area, Blue Mountain Resort, and Jack Frost Ski Resort. As with most skiing areas, these three resorts feature a mixture of slopes fit for amateur and more experienced skiers.

5. Snow Tubing

While skiing might be a bit intense for some, a far better alternative can be found in the form of snow tubing. Fortunately, most ski areas in the Poconos utilize a reserved track for snow tubing, allowing anyone uninterested in skiing down the winter slopes to enjoy the same thrilling experiences from the relative ease of a snow tube. For particularly awe-inspiring snow tubing experiences, it's worth stopping by Shawnee Mountain Ski Area or Big Boulder Mountain.

6. Horse-Drawn Sleigh Rides

Is there a more picturesque winter activity than riding in a horse-drawn sleigh? Luckily, guests can live out their idyllic holiday fantasies and hop aboard a sleigh while visiting the Poconos. Through Happy Trail Stables, riders can wrap themselves in a warm blanket, venture aboard an authentic sleigh, and take in the snow-swept mountains as a horse pulls them along.

7. Ice Skating

Like skiing, ice skating isn't an activity suitable for everyone, but those able to should consider the first-rate ice skating opportunities throughout the Poconos. As one might expect, multiple venues ideal for ice skating can be spotted in the mountains, including a mix of indoor and outdoor rinks of varying sizes.

For outdoor rinks, it's recommended prospective skaters visit either Gouldsboro State Park, Hickory Run State Park, Tobyhanna State Park, Promised Land State Park, or Pocono Township's skating rink. For anyone interested in a closed indoor rink, call ahead and reserve a spot at the Skytop Lodge.

8. Snowshoeing

An outside-the-box activity for anyone opposed to skiing, ice skating, or snow tubing, snowshoeing may sound simple or perhaps even boring, yet it's anything but. Trekking through Pennsylvania's extensive forests at your own speed and leisure, snowshoeing allows visitors to behold some of the awe-inspiring sights of the Poconos. For specific snowshoeing excursions, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to tour than Delaware State Forest or Promised Land State Park, both of which specialize in snowshoeing.

9. ATV Rides

There's a reason it's called an “All-Terrain Vehicle.” Sure, it may be brisk riding one in the dead of winter, but like traveling aboard horse-drawn sleighs or skiing down wintery plateaus, there's no better way to see the opulence of the Poconos than on the back of an ATV. Winding down austere mountain paths, past both gentle creeks and mighty rivers, you'll be entreated to some of the most breathtaking sights associated with the Poconos. Vehicle rentals and tours can be arranged with Pocono Outdoor Adventure Tours, Pocono ATVs at Memorytown, or Alvin's Offroad Playground.

10. Paintball

Paintball in winter? Yes, it's a crazy idea to some, but in reality, there's never a wrong time to drop by any of the fantastic paintball courses in the Pocono Mountains. Plus, all the running around you'll have to do as you dodge your friends' projectile paintballs is bound to keep you warm.

While there's plenty of worthwhile paintball businesses in the Poconos, two of the largest courses can be found at The Paintball Asylum in Tannersville and Skirmish Paintball in Albrightsville. Just remember: the larger your party, the bigger the courses you'll battle on will be.

11. Indoor Go-Karts

If you're looking for a break from the often frigid Pennsylvania weather, there's no better indoor excursion than a high-speed thrill ride through a closed go-kart race track. In addition to several outdoor courses open in warmer weather, the Poconos is also home to S&S Speedways, an indoor go-kart track available throughout the year. Should you feel up to it, players can also unwind after their go-kart experience with the various cabinet arcade games S&S Speedways offers as well.