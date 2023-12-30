If you love the sea, nice weather, and delicious food, then you must visit Valencia, Spain. Apart from enjoying the beach, Valencia offers so much more for everyone's taste. It's the city where you can experience the authentic Spanish lifestyle.

12 Incredible Things To Do in Valencia, Spain

Valencia got its name from the Latin word “Valentia, “which, in broad translation, means strength and courage. Due to its phenomenal geographic location, the harbor, and the large number of sunny days throughout the year, people have always fought for the city on the banks of the Turia River. These are our picks for the top things to do in Valencia.

1. Be Amazed by the City Arts and Sciences

The City Arts and Sciences was founded after a horrible natural catastrophe in 1957. The Turia River has grown due to the significant rains in the mountains and has taken many lives. The local parliament has come to a decision to move the riverbed, and in its former place to build an object which will forever change the city's looks.

In The City Arts and Sciences, you can visit the largest oceanography museum in the world. It is also a home for “El Palau de les Arts Reina Sofia, “where operas, ballets, and concerts are held. Another brilliant thing in the establishment is “L'Hemisferic “. It is an authentic building built in the shape of a human eye. Visitors can enjoy laser shows, IMAX cinema, and many other things ” L'Hemisferic ” offers.

2. Buy Local Produce at the Central Market

One of the most beautiful markets in Europe was destroyed and rebuilt many times throughout history. Apart from buying local food and wine, you can also enjoy the scenery as this market is a sight you will always remember. The Central Market is a perfect place for foodies!

3. Release Your Inner Child at la Tomatina

If you want to experience an unforgettable adventure, this is one of the things to do in Valencia you simply should not miss. The La Tomatina festival occurs every last Wednesday of August. The festival began in 1945 when the two groups of locals started a food fight. The point of a festival is to throw soft, rotten tomatoes at the other opposing group.

4. See the Holy Grail

La Tomatina isn't the only place where you can experience the adventure. The Valencia Cathedral is home to The Holy Grail. A chalice was believed to be used by Jesus Christ during the Last Supper. The government decided to limit access to the cathedral in 2002, making the story about The Holy Grail more believable but also shrouded by the cloak of mystery.

5. Enjoy the Wildlife at Bioparc Valencia

Located in the former riverbed of the Turia River, Valencia's Bioparc is home to over 150 animal species originating in Africa. The park is divided into four parts, each with its animal type. It is a place that shouldn't be missed.

6. Try the Spanish Cuisine

Can you imagine going to Spain and not trying all the different specialties of Spanish cuisine? Just imagine yourself sitting in a beach restaurant while sipping local wine and snacking on a homemade Paella. Once you are done, you can treat yourself to a Sangria! If this isn't enough to convince you to visit Valencia, we don't know what is.

7. Escape the Crowds in Albufera Natural Park

If you want to escape the city crowds, this is a place for you. The natural park is located outside the city center, and you can enjoy the surreal views while you are in it. Also, you can take a boat, bike, or walk around the park. The Albufera is home to many birds and other animals, so you will always hear the soothing sound of birds chirping.

8. Walk on the Beaches

Valencia has over 320 sunny days per year. Considering that, you can always go swimming no matter the time of the year. Valencia has many beaches, including regular, unclothed, or ones with a “party” atmosphere. We suggest a 5-mile sandy beach called Norte de Peniscole Beach.

9. Visit la Lonja de la Seda

UNESCO itself protects this architectural jewel. The object represents the golden age of Valencia and is built exclusively in the Gothic style of architecture. In it, you can see the relics from Valencia's ancient history. Make sure to check the middle tower, it is a place where the local government imprisoned merchants who were in debt.

10. See the Dolls in the Fallas Museum

There is a local festival in Valencia that occurs every March. The locals build dolls from different materials and call them Fallas. The festival and the dolls represent Valencia's day-to-day happenings, politics, and local culture. On the 19th of March, the dolls are burned. The last 2 Fallas that survive the burning are stored at the Fallas Museum and are open for the public to see.

11. Admire Art at Institut Valencià D’Art Modern

The Museum of Modern Arts in Valencia was opened in 1986. It showcases many paintings and sculptures but also other forms of modern art. It is also home to a large number of artworks by Julio Gonzalez, who was a close friend of Pablo Picasso. It's a place that every art geek should visit.

12. Grab a Cocktail at El Carmen

El Carmen is a district in Valencia famous for its cafes and restaurants. It feels separated from the city as it gives away an edgy and unorthodox vibe. It is also considered the most LGBT-friendly place in the city.