Ten Things To Do in Vienna, Austria

Vienna is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. According to various rankings over the last few years, the Austrian capital is one of the best places to live globally. Apart from being a fantastic place to live, it is also a pretty good tourist destination. The early beginnings of Vienna were tied to the Danube River that flows through the city since it provided fresh water and food for the locals. Vienna's importance was raised throughout history, and soon, it became one of the most important cities.

10 Things To Do in Vienna

Vienna was the capital city of The Habsburg Monarchy, which ruled Europe for the better part of the Middle Ages. It was also home to influential people like Sigmund Freud, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Beethoven, Maria Teresa, Joseph Haydn, and many more. There are many reasons to visit, but these are the top 10 things to do in Vienna to have the best experience on your holiday in the Austrian capital.

1. Visit Schönbrunn Palace

The residency of The Habsburg Monarchy is my favorite place in the whole of Vienna. This castle is one of the most beautiful and one of the most significant buildings that I have ever seen. It has over 1400 rooms! But the beauty of this palace is not only on the inside since the most beautiful things are the gardens surrounding the castle. They are full of exotic flowers and thick bushes, and the garden is so big that you can easily get lost in it!

2. See The Belvedere Palace

Another of The Habsburg Palaces, the Belvedere, consists of two buildings. The upper and lower Belvedere. They were turned into museums by the Austro-Hungary, and they are one of the best places in Vienna to see the historical artifacts and some unique paintings that depict the life of the Austrian royalty back in the day.

3. Explore The Hofburg Palace

While on the subject of must-see historic buildings, The Hofburg Palace is one not to be missed. In the past, the palace served as an official palace for The Habsburg Monarchy. It also has many artifacts and paintings like The Belvedere that can take you back in time and show you how the nobles lived back in the day. In The Hofburg, some of the rooms are still intact, and once you enter them, you feel like you have traveled in the past. You will enjoy looking at the beds, chairs, and carpets that some of the most influential people in Europe's history have walked, sat, and slept on.

4. Walk Around The Historic City Center—Ringstrasse

Vienna's center resembles the Prague city center, as once you enter it, you are no longer in the 21st century but rather in the late 1800s. Old buildings, churches, and antique-looking cafés take you down memory lane, and you feel you will bump into Einstein or Freud any moment.

5. Try Sachertorte Cake

Vienna is the birthplace of Sachertorte. Vienna's most famous delicacy was made around 150 years ago, and it is one of the things you must try while visiting the Austrian capital. It is made of dark chocolate and apricot jam, and its unique flavor will stick with you long after your holiday ends.

6. Pay a Visit to Sigmund Freud's Museum

The museum is an excellent place to visit for those of you who are psychology geeks. A former home of the world's most famous psychoanalyst, Sigmund Freud lived and worked in the building that now houses the museum for 47 years. It has been renovated and made available to the public to see where modern psychology and psychiatry were born.

7. Have a Snack in 360 Ocean Sky

This restaurant gives you the best view of Vienna. It is located near the city center, and you can enjoy a nice meal and wine while sitting on the rooftop with the priceless view. Make sure to fill up your wallet, as it is not cheap by any means.

8. Take a Ride on Wiener Riesenrad

While on the subject of fantastic city views, an enormous Ferris wheel is located on the outskirts of the city center. At just over 200 feet in height, it's right up there with 360 Ocean Sky. However, it is much cheaper when it comes to enjoying the view.

9. Go Sightseeing on a Cruise Down The Danube

One of the city's best tours isn't by bus. It is definitely best by boat. You can enjoy a nice dinner while cruising the Danube and enjoy all of Vienna's beauty from the comfort of your dining room window.

10. Stack Up on Groceries on The Naschmarkt

We didn't forget about our readers who love home cooking. Vienna's largest farmers market is located in the Wienzeile district. It has everything you could need, from vegetables to meat to dairy. The roots of the Naschmarkt go back to the late 16th century, and it is a place to go if you want to try some local groceries from the producers.

Vienna is one of our favorite cities in the whole world, and it holds a special place in our hearts. We almost forgot to mention that it is one of the safest cities in the world, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. No matter what you choose, these things to do in Vienna will give you the best of the city so you'll want to come back again and again.