13 Magnificent Things To Do in Wales on Your Next Visit

I might be a little biased, but Wales is the most magnificent nation on God’s green Earth. Okay, I am a lot biased, but something about my homeland tugs at the heartstrings and gets the body and mind singing in harmony. Maybe it is winsome towns and villages, or perhaps the imposing power of the coast? It could be the proud cultural heritage of song and prose, but it may just as likely be the work ethic and influence of the Welsh impact on the Industrial Revolution.

13 Wonderful Things To Do in Wales

There is much to love about Wales, from top to bottom, from head to toe. Criminally overlooked by many visitors to the United Kingdom, Wales is a celebration of love, life, and forever after, with a warm hug (a cwtch, to use the local vernacular) and a packet of crisps waiting inside. Croeso i Gymru—welcome to Wales.

1. Walk the Coastal Path

What better way to get to know Wales than by walking the entire length of its land and sea borders? The stunning Wales Coastal Path takes energetic amblers along the coastline, from Prestatyn in the north to Chepstow in the south, covering 870 miles of rugged hills and sweeping countryside. Still not satisfied? Add the 177-mile Offa’s Dyke Path from Chepstow to Prestatyn along the land border with England. Both paths are split into sections that are tailor-made for exploring, but there is something tempting about walking the entire perimeter.

2. Join the Revolution in Wrexham

The good times are back in Wrexham, and make no mistake about it. Once the industrial powerhouse of North Wales, the decline of the coal industry brought stagnation to the town, only for a most unlikely source to inspire a real renaissance. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s decision to buy Wrexham AFC (the third oldest soccer team in the world, no less) has seen interest in the town skyrocket, and with it comes all the bells and whistles of attention and care. Wrexham is back on the map in a big way.

3. Experience Italy in Portmeirion

No, you haven’t been transported to the Mediterranean, and yes, you are still in North Wales. The fairytale village of Portmeirion might be the most romantic spot in Wales. Sir Clough Williams-Ellis designed it between 1925 and 1975, and it continues to win over new fans today with its romantic mixture of architectural grace and winsome charm. What do you get if you cross the serenity of North Wales with the alluring architecture of Italy? Portmeirion, obviously.

4. Climb Yr Wyddfa

Known as Mount Snowdon in English, Yr Wyddfa is the literal pinnacle of Wales. The views from the highest peak in Wales are spectacular, but the destination is nothing without the journey, and a hike up here is a must for any visitor to our proud little nation. The hike isn’t the most difficult, but it isn’t exactly a walk in the park either, so bring plenty of fluids and stop for a breather whenever required. If the prospect of walking up a mountain doesn’t excite you, you can always take the iconic and idyllic train to the top of Wales.

5. Get Greedy in Abergavenny

Every town worth its salt on the border with England is known as the ‘Gateway to Wales’, but Abergavenny might be the most exciting. The Foodie Capital of Wales has built itself a reputation as one of the nation’s best market towns, a bustling hub of activity that is most alive on market days, with local restaurants making the most of fresh ingredients and innovative culinary ideas. The surrounding area is an active wonderland, but Abergavenny is at its best in the small pubs and modern taverns. The September Food Festival is arguably one of the best things to do in Wales.

6. Read, Read, and Read in Hay-On-Wye

The Welsh love a good story. We have a proud history of storytelling, and literature is an integral part of Welsh culture. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the winsome village of Hay-on-Wye, a book-obsessed place smack-bang on the border with England. There are over 20 bookshops in the National Book Town of Wales, making Hay-on-Wye a must for bibliophiles and readers alike.

7. Sing With the Crowds in Cardiff

The Welsh relationship with its official capital is a complex one. Cardiff is now the center of Welsh politics, administration, and sport, but it has only been the capital since 1955. The city is best experienced on a major sporting occasion, as the streets of Cardiff are packed with fans decked out in red, with daffodil hats everywhere. When it comes to sporting experiences in the United Kingdom, nowhere comes close to Cardiff on an international rugby match day.

8. Visit Charming Conwy

The North Welsh coast has long been a magnet for holiday-goers, with Llandudno earning the moniker “Queen of the Welsh Resorts.” Charming Conwy is a short drive away and makes for a much more engaging experience, from its stunning castle to the smallest house in Great Britain, via great food, independent boutiques, and more. The walled market town is a spectacular sight from all directions, but something about the approach across the River Conwy tugs at the heartstrings.

9. Learn To Pronounce Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch

Turn the clock back to the mid-19th century, and the sleepy village of Llanfairpwllgwyngyll went about its business on the Menai Strait with the eyes of the world elsewhere. One ingenious piece of marketing changed everything, and Llanfair­pwllgwyngyll­gogery­chwyrn­drobwll­llan­tysilio­gogo­goch was born. Legend has it that the name was changed to become the longest name of any railway station in the UK, and visitors still head here today to take a picture of the sign. It translates as St Mary’s Church in the Hollow of the White Hazel near to the Rapid Whirlpool of Llantysilio of the Red Cave. Yes, every self-respecting Welsh person can pronounce it.

10. Honor a National Tragedy in Aberfan

The story of Wales in the 19th and 20th centuries is eternally tied to its industry, as the mines and pits of the country fuelled the industrial revolution that changed the world. Big industry came with danger, and not a decade passed without a significant mining tragedy in Wales. None were as intensely traumatic as the 1966 Aberfan disaster, when a slurry landslide overwhelmed Pantglas Junior School, killing 116 children and 28 adults. A memorial garden now sits where the school once stood, paying homage to lives lost in a national tragedy.

11. Learn About the Complex History of Castles

Wales is famous for its medieval fortresses and castles, but don’t expect these grand structures to be universally loved nationwide. The Welsh have a complex relationship with the castles, primarily because they were built as a symbol of oppression and occupation, dating to the Edwardian Conquest of Wales in the 13th century. Caernarfon is the most prominent symbol of that, an undeniably stunning castle packed with symbolism and deeper meaning.

12. Go Underground at the Big Pit National Coal Museum

The Blaenavon Industrial Landscape made it to the UNESCO World Heritage list in 2000, and the fascinating Big Pit National Coal Museum is integral to its educational purpose. The Big Pit functioned as a coal mine for a century between 1880 and 1980, and today, it shows visitors the intensity and relentlessness of life as a miner, from the shift to living conditions and beyond. The museum also puts Wales in an international context, showing how influential this little nation was in the early 20th century.

13. Experience Heaven on the Llyn Peninsula

An official Area of Outstanding National Beauty, the Llŷn Peninsula is 30 miles of gorgeous heaven in the northwest of Wales. This is the Welsh coast in its most magnificent guise, a stretch of beaches, fishing villages, and sweeping views, protected by rolling hills, with snippets of cultural heritage at every stop. The Llŷn Peninsula has quietly become a magnet for innovative gastronomy, another string to its delectably melodious bow.