Things To Do in Zagreb Croatia on Your Next Visit

The islands aren't the only thing that Croatia has to offer. Its capital city, Zagreb, is also worth visiting. Formed around Roman settlements over a millennia ago, Zagreb, like many other Balkan countries apart from Montenegro, has gone through the hands of many different empires, and they all left their mark on this beautiful city.

The Best Things To Do in Zagreb Croatia

The Habsburg and Austro-Hungarian influences give Zagreb an aristocratic vibe, and you can easily think of it as Vienna of the Balkans. The proximity of the Sava River and the Slovenian border is enough influence to make Zagreb different from the rest of Croatian cities; it is noticeably different from those on the shore of The Adriatic. It feels elevated, not only geographically but also culturally as well.

If you plan on visiting Croatia, take a slight detour from the seaside and check out this beauty. Let's answer some questions to help you navigate the city so you don't have to overthink your plans should you decide to visit the Croatian capital.

Where Is Zagreb?

Zagreb is located on the far west side of Croatia and sits very close to the Croatian/Slovenian border.

Does Zagreb Have an Airport?

Yes, Zagreb has an airport. It is called the Franjo Tudman Airport, and it has flights to and from all over the world.

How Can I Get To Zagreb?

Zagreb is easy enough to get to. You can get there by plane, train or car.

What's The Weather Like in Zagreb?

Zagreb has characteristically Mediterranean weather. It can be a bit snowy and cold in the winter, but we aren't talking about sub-polar temperatures, just expected winter weather. In the summer, it can be hot during midday, but for the rest of the day, it's all smooth sailing. Autumn and spring are the best seasons for visiting, but there is a chance for more rainy days during that time.

What To Do in Zagreb?

Zagreb is quite a versatile city, and there are many things to do there. These are our favorite picks not to miss if you ever come to Zagreb.

1. Visit The Fabulous Zagreb Cathedral

One of the most beautiful Roman Catholic cathedrals is located in Zagreb. The construction of the Zagreb cathedral began over a millennia ago but was destroyed several times due to war and earthquakes. The cathedral as it stands today isn't what it originally looked like since, throughout the ages, many things have been added, but at least they were all added to the original construction, so it still is the same building. Nevertheless, it still is a feast for the eyes, and it is one of those places Zagreb is known for.

2. All Roads Lead To Ban Josip Jelacic Square

Zagreb's main square dates to the late 1600s, when it was originally a marketplace. It is Zagreb's biggest square in the city center. While the square itself is not much different from other main squares in big cities, there is always something happening on it, whether it's a parade, a Christmas market, or a summer market, there is always something to do. It's also a great starting place for discovering the rest of the city.

3. Don't Miss Zagreb’s 80’s Museum

The '80s are considered the golden age of former Yugoslavia. The music and cinema were great, and people were far more relaxed. It was also before the separation wars started.

The Zagreb's '80s Museum captures the essence of that era, and anyone from abroad can see how this part of the world always stayed behind for a couple of years. You can see how normal households looked back then, what cars were driven, and almost get a sense of how it was to live at that time. It was before smartphones, computers, and ultra-fast ways of living.

4. See The Brilliance of The Museum of Broken Relationships

This museum is so interesting, and it had to be an idea of a very clever person. The museum displays numerous artifacts that people donated and that were once an important part of their relationship with their loved ones. The artifacts range from interesting to quirky, weird, and even depressing. It is a place to visit for sure.

5. Have a Blast at Cat Caffe

There is a coffee shop in Zagreb that is filled with cats! They are everywhere! They are also absolutely adorable. The cats climb the tables, sit in your lap, and purr while you pet them. They were given funny names, so you will meet cats with names like Versace, Dior, Claus, and many others.

6. Treat Your Taste Buds at Chocolate Museum Zagreb

This list is filled with museums that aren't like your usual ones. The Chocolate Museum in Zagreb is self-explanatory. Everything is made from chocolate; all the attention is towards chocolate. You can taste different kinds of, you guessed it, chocolate, and even partake in a workshop where you can make your pralines made of, drum roll please, chocolate!

7. Walk Around The City

There are so many great spots in the city that even we probably haven't heard of. So, there is always a chance for you to uncover some hidden gem in any place you visit. Walking around and enjoying the sights will give you the opportunity to discover some amazing things for yourself.