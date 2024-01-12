24 Things To Do With Your Leftover Christmas Tree

Christmas is over, and the dark days of winter are setting in. As the magic of Christmas starts to wear off, it becomes more apparent that having a tree in the middle of your living room is a bit strange. Plus, most of us are simply ready to have our space back.

For all of us who still carry on the tradition of dragging home a real live tree, what can we do with it when the Christmas season comes to a close? Instead of just throwing it to the curb like we typically do, why not try something a little out of the ordinary this year?

1. Freshen up Your Home With Real Pine Needle Scents



I love Christmas, so keeping the vibe in my house as long as possible is a yearly goal. One of the easy ways we continue spreading holiday cheer is by harvesting our Christmas tree for its pine needles. We scrape off the needles, dry them, and mix them with essential oils like cinnamon or orange. I stuff my mixture into small fabric bags, but you can use any open container around your home to place the aromatic concoction. Wa-la–you'll have the smell of Christmas lingering around well into January.

2. Build a Bird Feeder for Your Backyard Visitors

Winters can be long, and being stuck indoors for months with the kids (or your significant other) means you'll need to put on your crafting hat at some point. A fun and practical craft to jump into is transforming the branches of your Christmas tree into a bird feeder. Select some sturdy branches and fashion them into a simple frame. Smear a little peanut butter on the branches and sprinkle them with birdseed. Hang your homemade feeder in your garden or on a balcony.

3. Extend the Holiday Cheer With a Winter Wreath



In the spirit of continuing the holiday spirit, you can extend the life of Christmas in your home by turning your Christmas tree into a winter wreath. Start by trimming some flexible branches, shaping them into a circle, and securing the ends with floral wire. From there, it's all about letting your creativity shine! You can add leftover holiday ornaments, ribbons, or even a string of lights for a sparkling effect–the possibilities are endless.

4. Donate Your Christmas Tree to a Worthy Cause



If creative flair isn't necessarily your strong suit, donating your Christmas tree is a generous and environmentally conscious choice. Many communities collect used trees for projects like creating mulch for public parks or habitats for local wildlife. Check with your waste management services or community centers to see if your neighborhood actively participates in a program like this. You can also grab the tree donation guidelines while you're at it.

5. Generate Garden Gold by Composting Your Tree



If you have an active compost pile or have been looking for a reason to start one, grab your Christmas tree and head out to the backyard. Turning your Christmas tree into compost is an excellent and eco-friendly way to enrich your backyard garden. Plus, the pine needles from your tree add acidity to the compost. It’s a win-win for the environment and all your plants that thrive in more acidic soil.

6. Simply Mulch It



Looking to avoid having that large pile of stinky mulch dumped in your driveway this Spring? You can avoid such an unpleasantry if you mulch your used Christmas tree. Natural mulch helps retain moisture in the soil, suppresses weeds, and gradually breaks down to add nutrients back into the earth. So–no mulch stain in your driveway for weeks on end, and your garden beds will thank you. You’re welcome.

7. Make Tree Branch Drink Coasters



My coffee table looks more like a map of the solar system these days as the rings from countless sweaty drinks are permanently sealed into its once beautiful surface. But you can stop the galaxy from growing on your tables when you turn your used Christmas tree into drink coasters.

Start by cutting the branches into half-inch thick slices. Sand the edges and treat them with a sealant to protect against moisture and wear. It’ll add a rustic look to your living room ensemble, and your next coffee table won’t suffer the same fate.

8. Use Your Tree for Firewood



If you’re lucky enough to have a fireplace, this Christmas tree upcycling tip might be perfect for you. Having a firepit out back would suffice, too. There’s no need to run out and pay for more firewood when you have a perfectly good Christmas tree to keep the fire going. Chop the tree into manageable pieces and let the wood dry out thoroughly before burning. Quick

PSA: Burning fresh pine can create a lot of smoke and, even worse, potentially harmful sap emissions. Smoky the Bear says, “Let it dry before you fry.”

9. Provide a Habitat for Local Fish



Know of any homeless fish in the neighborhood? Provide the gift of shelter in the wake of the holiday season by donating your used Christmas tree to a local wildlife program. Lakes and ponds benefit from submerged Christmas trees, as they provide shelter and breeding grounds for fish. It’s a unique recycling method that disposes of your tree responsibly and plays a vital role in supporting your local natural habitats.

10. Naturally Insulate Your Perennials



Here’s a unique gardening strategy you can brag to your neighbors about–use your old Christmas tree as insulation for your perennials over the harsh winter. Adding a layer of organic material acts as a natural mulch. It protects the roots from freezing temperatures and retains soil moisture. Don’t let your perennials become annuals. Your flowers will thank you when the spring thaw rolls around.

11. Make Unique Garden Decor



Is your garden looking a little lackluster these days? Spruce it up by turning your old Christmas tree into natural decor (no pun intended). Use the branches of your Christmas tree to create natural borders around your garden beds, or weave them into decorative trellises for climbing plants. You can even cut the trunk into various lengths to make rustic garden stakes, path markers, or signs. If you can imagine it, you can build it.

12. Turn Pine Needles Into Tea



Christmas trees can do far more than just invigorate your Christmas spirit–their pine needles are actually rich in Vitamin C and antioxidants.

To make tea from your used Christmas tree, thoroughly wash the needles, remove any brown ends, and chop them finely. Steep the chopped needles in boiling water for a few minutes, then strain. It’s as simple as that. Your holiday spirit and your immune system both win.

13. Replant the Tree in Your Backyard



If your Christmas tree came with a root ball or was of the indoor potted variety, this is a great way to give it a new lease on life. I mean, really–trees prefer to live outside anyway. Before replanting, acclimate your tree by gradually introducing it to outdoor conditions. It’s sort of like introducing a new fish to an aquarium–you don’t want to shock it to death.

Choose a location in your yard with enough space for growth, and plant it at the correct depth. Make sure it has enough good soil and water it regularly. It’ll be a Christmas tree you can never forget.

14. Make a Didgeridoo



Make a what? A didgeridoo is a traditional Australian wind instrument that can be made by hollowing out the trunk of a tree. Since you have a spare tree lying around, why not tap into your musical side?

The process requires you to remove the bark, hollow the core, and smooth the interior and exterior surfaces. Once shaped and hollowed, you can decorate your didgeridoo to your heart's desire.

15. Construct Rustic Tree Branch Coat Hooks

I can and will personally benefit from this idea, as the pile of coats in the corner of my living room can attest. Select a few sturdy branches and cut them into 6 to 8-inch long sections. Sand the edges and drill holes for mounting them on the wall. You can either keep the natural, rustic look or paint them to match your decor. Perhaps my coats are the real winners here.

16. Make a Wood Stump Snowman Family



If the snowman element of your Christmas decor is lacking, creating wood-stump snowmen might be for you. Cut the trunk of your tree into different-sized circular stumps to make the snowman's body. Sand the edges and stack them to form a snowman shape. Paint or decorate each stump with features like eyes, a nose, and buttons, and add accessories like a scarf or hat. What will you name your snowman family?

17. Make a Tealight Log



We don’t always have to let major retailers dictate what holiday candle decor we display–we can take back control of our homes and offices if we choose. In that spirit, you can turn your used Christmas tree into a homemade tealight log.

Cut the trunk into a log of your desired length and drill holes into the top. Each hole should be just wide enough to fit a tealight candle. Sand the log if you want, and apply a sealant or varnish for protection. Every year you bring it out for display, you’ll remember that you took back control of your holiday candle decor.

18. Create Wall Art for Your Home or Office



Christmas tree wall art, anyone? You can use the branches, needles, and even slices of the trunk to create unique and natural art pieces. Arrange your branches on a canvas or wood backing or make a frame from the tree itself. You can paint, sand, glue, cut, and carve to your heart’s desire.

The finished piece could be a great conversation starter at the office or decoration for your home year-round. After all, art knows no bounds.

19. Make Christmas Ornaments



When you turn it into an ornament, you can take a little bit of your used Christmas tree into your next Christmas. Think about when you compound that. Twenty years from now, you could have little pieces of Christmas tree history adorned on your tree, growing steadily with each passing year.

Slice pieces of the trunk into circular discs and paint or engrave them with designs or family names. You can make smaller branches and pine needles into mini wreaths or incorporate them into more elaborate ornaments. Change it up each year, and you’ll have quite the DIY collection.

20. Design and Build a Wood Slice Clock



Time is literally of the essence with this clever idea for your used Christmas tree. Cut and sand a large slice from the tree’s trunk to make this authentic time-telling machine. Apply a finish for protection and to bring out the natural wood grain. Then, head to your favorite craft retailer or online store to pick up a clock mechanism–they’re generally accessible and inexpensive. Add numbers or markers in your desired style, and never lose track of time again.

21. Get Adventurous in the Kitchen



Sometimes, my tastebuds crave a culinary adventure–and a used Christmas tree might just be the menu item to satisfy that craving. Simmer the branches and needles of your tree to create a flavorful stock with a subtle, woodsy taste. The stock can then be used as a base for soups, stews, or sauces, adding a distinct flavor profile.

It’s no slice of pizza, but it’ll certainly make for a fun culinary adventure. Just make your tree wasn’t previously treated with harmful chemicals or pesticides.

22. Make Your Own Planter Feet



Creating planter feet from your Christmas tree's trunk is clearly one of the more ingenious ways to improve drainage for your potted plants–and upcycle the tree at the same time. Any good gardener would tell you that circulation and proper drainage are crucial for plant health.

To make your own, slice the trunk into small, even discs, sand them down, and place them under your planters to increase their elevation. It’s as simple as that.

23. Assemble DIY Fire Starters



While the logs your old Christmas produces are great for burning, you’ll still need a way to get the fire started. Put that pile of pine needles to good use rather than letting them continue to stab microscopic holes into your toes. Collect all the dried pine needles, a few cardboard egg cartons, and any type of wax. Leftover candles or beeswax will work just fine. Simply fill the egg carton cups with broken pine needles, pour melted wax over them, and let it cool. You’ll have a fire going in no time.

24. Return Your Tree to the Forest



If all else fails, simply drag your used Christmas tree back to the forest. If you can access an area where tree disposal is legally permitted, you can reintegrate your tree back into the ecosystem. It may one day provide the foundational nutrients for a new Christmas tree to grow. Talk about coming full circle.