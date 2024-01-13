24 Unique and Instagram-Worthy Things To Do With Friends in Nashville, TN

If you have to choose just one incredibly Instagrammable US town, it's got to be Tennessee's Music City. The state's capital, Nashville, is home to museums, downtown skyscrapers, tourist destinations, iconic music venues, and green space—plus a whole lot more.

Things To Do With Friends in Nashville

Whether you're visiting with a long-term bestie or want to host a day out with fellow residents, you could easily make a day trip out of all the photogenic locations Nashville has to offer. If you're looking for things to do with friends in Nashville, here are a few of our favorites that make for the perfect Instagram shot.

1. Gaylord Opryland

With more than 100,000 uses of its three main hashtags, #opryland, #gaylordopryland, and #oprylandhotel, the Gaylord Opryland Hotel is one of Nashville's most visited resorts and one of its most Instagrammable locations. The hotel features multiple gigantic indoor gardens, running waterfalls, a boat ride, restaurants, shopping, nightlife, and live music. If you could only pick one thing to do with friends, this would be among the must-see things to do in Nashville.

2. Cheekwood

If it's natural beauty you're after, Cheekwood might be your favorite spot. The estate features 55 acres of art exhibitions and botanical gardens. It boasts more than 100,000 followers on Instagram and is regularly tagged by the hottest musicians in town. Whether you're looking for delicate photos among the flowers, a must-see seasonal event, or high-brow art photos, Cheekwood has you covered.

3. I Believe in Nashville Mural

The “I Believe in Nashville” mural might be one of the city's most recognizable—and it got started in 12 South, where the original striped artwork was first painted. A second, larger mural has been added at Marathon Music Works. Snag directions and details on the mural's official website.

4. Radnor Lake

Nashville's Radnor Lake is situated about 30 minutes outside and features a beautiful hour-long walk on a super easy flat trail around the lake. Its hiking ease and plethora of wildlife make it an excellent spot for photography. It's been featured on the official Nashville Instagram account and has wooded areas, lake vistas, bridges, kayaking, and more that offer great photo opportunities.

5. Rosepepper Cantina

If you're looking for things to do with friends that don't necessarily require you to be in the photo, Rosepepper Cantina has your back. Rosepepper is well-known for its quirky jokes and puns on the sign outside, so join the more than 18,000 photos taken at the Instagram location tag—no selfie required!

6. Nashville Looks Good on You Mural

The 12 South neighborhood is home to a lot of Music City's iconic murals, and the “Nashville Looks Good On You” painting is no exception. The simple black background and white text mean any outfit will match, and the rectangular, lengthy wall it's painted on makes group shots a breeze. A quick search for the mural's name on Instagram reveals this one has been a go-to for years.

7. Downtown Broadway – AKA Honky Tonk Highway

One of Music City's namesakes is country music. There's no shortage of it on Honky Tonk Highway, the neon-lit section of downtown Broadway. From the brightly lit celebrity bar signs to horse-drawn carriages and line dancing, there's excellent photo appeal here.

8. What Lifts You Wings Painting

Take a scroll through the 1,000+ posts tagged with The Gulch, and you'll immediately notice multiple photos of the “What Lifts You” wings painted on a black wall in the Music City neighborhood. They were created by Kelsey Montague, who has more than 150,000 Instagram followers. Although no single hashtag quantifies how many times people have taken photos here, it's one of the most popular in town.

9. Draper James

With nearly one million followers on Instagram, the Draper James clothing company, founded by Reese Witherspoon, has a mural of its own that folks love to take photos with. Just outside the shop, you'll find the blue and white gingham mural, plus a bench to pose on.

10. Printers Alley

Full of burlesque, cozy bars, lounge clubs, and eateries, Printer's Alley has a life of its own. While also listed as one of the best engagement photo locations in the city, it has multiple Instagram location tags that have been used more than 10,000 times. The #printersalley hashtag has also been used more than 36,000 times.

11. Centennial Park

Is there anything more quintessentially Nashville than Centennial Park? The city's alternate nickname is “The Athens of the South,” and it makes sense; Nashville is home to the world's only exact-size replica of the Parthenon. The gem itself offers multiple photo opportunities, but so do the pond and live ducks.

12. Percy Warner Park

Percy Warner Park is located just outside the city and offers miles of beautiful hiking trails to take photographs on. While the park's official Instagram page has 8,000 followers, the location tag has been used more than 5,000 times, and #percywarnerpark has been used nearly 14,000 times.

13. Five Daughters Bakery

Are you looking for super hip things to do with friends in Nashville? Five Daughters Bakery, with nearly 200,000 Instagram followers, also has an Instagram location tag that's been used more than 30,000 times. From delicious pastries to the aesthetic decor, there's so much here to photograph.

14. Pinewood Social

Another super cool eatery, Pinewood Social, feels like it was built for Instagram photos. With more than 33,000 followers and 73,000 posts on its location tag, Pinewood is a top spot for snazzy pics. From the drinks to the bowling lanes, there's so much here to love!

15. Country Music Hall of Fame

The Country Music Hall of Fame encapsulates Music City's namesake and history, and it's super popular. With more than 155,000 posts on its location tag, there's something here for country fans and history buffs alike.

16. Cumberland Park

A favorite spot for influencers because of its downtown location and waterfront views, Cumberland Park has more than 16,000 posts on its location tag and more than 5,000 posts on #cumberlandpark.

17. Amelia's Flower Truck

Amelia's Flower Truck has more than 73,000 followers on Instagram, and it's not hard to see why — who doesn't want to snag a beautiful bouquet from a quaint flower delivery truck? There are more than 1,500 posts across multiple location tags and 5,000 posts on #ameliasflowertruck. This one is photogenic and popular but is still a little niche and unique.

18. John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge

With more than 28,000 posts on its location tag, this striking downtown pedestrian bridge is a top location for group and single photos. Whether you're shooting the bridge itself or a view of your outfit from its top, this is a must-visit spot.

19. Dream Nashville

Talk about swanky! Dream Nashville is a new lounge club and bar with nearly 25,000 Instagram followers. The location tag has been used more than 5,000 times, and with a speakeasy, pop-up installations, and more, there's a lot here to show off.

20. Frist Art Museum

Is there anything more visually appealing than a literal art museum? The Frist is Nashville's most iconic gallery, and the exhibitions change all the time. With 40,000 followers on Instagram, it's also a trendy locale.

21. White Limozeen

This Dolly Parton-themed bar sits atop a separate Nashville hotel and has art, drinks, and a pool that's just begging to be photographed. With more than 30,000 posts at its location tag, it's not like you'd be the only one!

22. Biscuit Love

With multiple Nashville locations that have thousands of posts to each of their location tags, you can't go wrong by brunching at Biscuit Love. It's just one of many spots that offer something other than country music if that isn't your thing.

23. 5th and Broadway

The latest shopping district, nestled in downtown, 5th and Broadway, offers tons of shops, food pics to snap, and outdoor posing opportunities!

24. Ryman Auditorium

Last but certainly not least, Ryman Auditorium is an iconic, historic Nashville venue. With nearly 300,000 Instagram followers and more than 300,000 uses of its location tag, this is one place you shouldn't miss!

Music City isn't just about country music, although there's also plenty of that. Whether you're looking for things to do with friends or simply need a new snapshot for Instagram, Nashville has something for you. From museums and history to beautiful outdoor green spaces, there's no excuse not to grab a great photo. Grab your boots and cowboy hat and get to it!