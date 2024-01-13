25 Unforgettable Things To Do With Friends in New Orleans
New Orleans evokes images of non-stop partying with events like Mardi Gras, Jazz Fest, and the annual Red Dress Run. Of course, these are things you love to do with friends, but you can do so many more relaxed things—especially after a big night out.
Things To Do With Friends in New Orleans
Here are some of my favorite things to do with friends in New Orleans. These don't necessarily have to involve alcohol, but if you simply must, New Orleans is the place to do it because you're allowed to walk the streets with your drinks in hand. You'll find plenty of daiquiri shops along the way.
1. Explore the French Quarter
This is a great way to start a visit to the Big Easy. Discover the heart of New Orleans as you stroll through its historic streets, immersing yourself in live music echoing through the air. Indulge in the vibrant atmosphere and savor the rich flavors of local cuisine, making each step a memorable experience. The French Quarter is a treasure trove of things to do with friends, blending history and entertainment seamlessly.
2. Take a Steamboat Cruise
Embark on a classic adventure along the majestic Mississippi River with a Steamboat Cruise. Witness the cityscape from a unique perspective, creating unforgettable moments as you enjoy the leisurely pace and old-world charm of a bygone era. Bookings are a good idea. Try the Creole Queen or Steamboat Natchez.
3.Indulge in Beignets at Café du Monde
Treat your taste buds to a quintessential New Orleans experience by indulging in the city's famed beignets at Café du Monde. Delight in these delectable, powdered sugar-covered pastries, making each bite a sweet and memorable rendezvous with friends. On most days, you'll be entertained by a jazz band that sets up nearby. Enjoying beignets and jazz at Café du Monde is one of those simple yet delightful things to do with friends in the city's heart.
4. Attend a Jazz Performance
Immerse yourself in the soulful melodies of jazz in the birthplace of this iconic genre. If you head down Frenchmen Street during the evening, you can hop from jazz club to jazz club, enjoying whatever type of jazz or blues you like. If you think you're not a jazz fan, don't rule out the energy a live performance can bring.
5. Wander Through City Park
Experience the beauty of nature in the heart of the city. This 170-year-old 1300-acre oasis just to the north of the city features plenty of things to do with friends, including a carousel, the famous Singing Oak, and an intricate sculpture garden. Create lasting memories with friends as you rent a paddleboat on the serene waters of the Big Lake, surrounded by lush greenery.
6. Visit the National WWII Museum
Step back in time and explore the riveting history of World War II at The National WWII Museum. Engage in an immersive journey through exhibits, artifacts, and stories, making it a compelling and educational experience for you and your friends.
7. Take an Airboat Tour
Embark on a thrilling adventure into the heart of Louisiana's swamps by taking an exhilarating airboat ride. Take a Swamp Tour to discover the unique ecosystem, marvel at the wildlife, and encounter fascinating creatures like alligators, creating an unforgettable experience in the heart of nature. Top tip: the smaller the boat, the faster and more fun the ride is.
8. Go on a Haunted History Tour
Uncover the mysteries and tales of New Orleans' spooky past with a guided Haunted History Tour. Walk through the historic streets, hearing chilling stories that add an eerie yet captivating dimension to the city's rich history, making it a thrilling experience with friends. Remember, take a cocktail with you to enhance the experience!
9. Visit Mardi Gras World
Get a behind-the-scenes look at the magic behind Mardi Gras floats. Visit Mardi Gras World to witness the creative process, vibrant colors, and intricate designs, providing a unique and entertaining experience for you and your friends. This is a great thing to do indoors if the weather isn't great.
10. Take a Streetcar Ride
Embark on a charming journey through New Orleans by hopping on the St. Charles streetcar. Enjoy a leisurely ride, soaking in the scenic views of the city's architecture and landscapes, making it a delightful and picturesque experience. Rattling along in this iconic transportation is a must-do activity for a trip to the Big Easy.
11. Shop at the French Market
Embark on a shopping adventure at the bustling French Market. Browse through a diverse array of stalls offering local crafts, spices, and unique finds, creating a fun and vibrant experience as you explore the market together. You can also indulge in some classic New Orleans cuisine at one of the food outlets here.
12. Create Your Own Perfume/Cologne
For something completely different, immerse yourself in fragrance creation with a unique experience to craft your perfume or cologne. Engage in a sensory journey as you blend various scents, creating a personalized fragrance that is a lasting memento of your time with friends in New Orleans. Check out Fragrances of the French Caribbean and the Crescent City for more details.
13. Escape Rooms New Orleans
Embark on a thrilling adventure of problem-solving and teamwork at an escape room in New Orleans. Test your wits and collaborative skills as you work together to decipher clues, solve puzzles, and unlock mysteries within a set time frame. This immersive and challenging experience is a great thing to do with friends. There are several venues to choose from.
14. Check Out Historic House Museums
New Orleans has some amazing historic house museums that showcase the incredible story of the city's past. You might also find that some of your favorite TV shows were filmed in these locations, such as AMC's Interview With The Vampire, which was filmed at Hermann–Grima House, amongst other places.
15. Caesars Superdome or the Smoothie King Center
Caesars is home to The Saints, and you can catch a great game of football there or check out some other events, such as the Taylor Swift concert in October 2024. If basketball is more your thing, check out the Smoothie King Center—home of the New Orleans Pelicans. It's also a great place for concerts such as The Eagles, Stevie Nicks, and Bad Bunny.
16. Harrah's Casino
Indulge in the vibrant energy of Harrah's Casino in New Orleans. Try your luck at various gaming tables and slot machines, immerse yourself in the lively atmosphere, and enjoy the entertainment and dining options. The casino also houses a hotel that's right near the French Quarter.
17. Fulton Alley Bar and Bowling
Fulton Alley is more than just a stylish gaming parlor and cocktail lounge—it's a fantastic venue for group fun things to do with friends in New Orleans. The establishment features a bowling alley, adding an exciting and interactive element to your social experience. So, whether you're aiming for strikes or just enjoying the lively atmosphere, Fulton Alley provides a unique and entertaining way to spend quality time with friends in the heart of New Orleans' warehouse district.
18. House of Blues
This venue is a must-visit New Orleans institution. Despite the name, the venue is home to an eclectic array of musical events. They also have a full-service restaurant and bar with a delectable Southern-style menu. The place is also a fantastic photo opportunity with friends. Not only will the interiors leave you stunned, but the entire ceiling is filled with tiled reliefs of famous musicians.
19. Visit Audubon Insectarium
Dive into the fascinating world of insects at Audubon Insectarium. Explore interactive exhibits, marvel at diverse insect species, and enjoy a fun and educational experience in this top-notch aquarium with your friends.
20. Visit Louis Armstrong Park
Relax and unwind in the scenic surroundings of Louis Armstrong Park. Named after the jazz legend, this park offers a peaceful retreat to enjoy green spaces, sculptures, and the soulful ambiance that pays homage to the city's musical heritage. Congo Square, formerly known as Place de Negres, holds historical significance as a gathering place for slaves on their day off, where they sang, drummed, sold goods, and celebrated. The park now hosts various events, such as Martin Luther King Day celebrations, the Red Dress Run, weddings, festivals, concerts, filming, and more.
Rev up the excitement with high-speed thrills at K1 Speed Go-Karts. Challenge your friends to a race on the indoor karting track, experiencing the adrenaline rush of competitive karting in a fun and dynamic environment.
22. Join a Voodoo Tour and Visit the Museum
Unlock the mysteries of New Orleans' mystical side by joining a guided Voodoo Tour. Explore the spiritual heritage of the city, visit key sites, and learn about the intriguing world of voodoo, creating a captivating and enlightening experience with friends. This small museum in the middle of the French Quarter showcases the practice of voodoo and its history in the city.
23. Attend a Festival
Celebrate the vibrant culture of New Orleans by attending one of the city's numerous festivals. From music to food and culture, each festival offers a unique and lively atmosphere, providing a festive and joyous experience to share with friends.
24. Take a Cooking Class
Taking cooking classes together not only allows you to learn the secrets behind iconic New Orleans dishes but also fosters teamwork and shared enjoyment in creating delicious masterpieces. From mastering the art of gumbo to perfecting the delicate balance of Creole flavors, these cooking classes offer a unique blend of education and camaraderie, making it a memorable and flavorful journey to share with friends.
25. Enjoy a Riverfront Sunset
Cap off your New Orleans adventure with friends by taking in a breathtaking Riverfront Sunset. Grab some daiquiris and hang out on the waterfront, enjoying the stunning views of the Mississippi River as the sun sets over the city for a truly memorable moment.
- Expertise: Travel, History, Food
- Education: Monash University, Australia
- Over 400 articles published in newspapers, magazines, and across the web
Ree Winter is a versatile journalist hailing from Australia and now making New Orleans her home. Ree's passion for solo travel shines through as she expertly tracks down fantastic flight deals and accommodations, sharing her extensive travel experiences with readers. With a Master's degree in Journalism and a Bachelor's degree featuring double majors in history and literature, she brings a unique blend of skills to her work. Ree's historical expertise extends to the world of architectural history, where she has worked as a tour guide in historic house museums. But her journey doesn't stop there; she's even delved into the art of coffee as a barista, running a coffee van at events and markets, making her a genuine connoisseur of coffee preparation. Today, Ree channels her insights and expertise into sharing these topics with readers at Wealth of Geeks.