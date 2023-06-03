12 Things Women Swear Will Help You Become a Better Version of Yourself

To have a happy and healthy life, it's essential to prioritize your physical and mental well-being. Small changes can have a big impact on your life. A group of women online are sharing how they made simple changes that greatly improved their overall well-being. We want to share these tips with you.

1. Daily Walking for Stress Relief

One woman swears by walking. She walks four miles daily while listening to podcasts or music. It gives her time to think.

2. Positive Relationships for Better Mental Health

Another woman opens up about her conscious effort to seek out positive relationships with emotionally mature and like-minded people instead of just becoming friends with “anyone.” This change has positively impacted their mental health, as they are now surrounded by individuals who encourage them to be their best selves.

3. The Power of a Good Night's Sleep

Following a sleep plan and getting to bed at a specific hour has improved another woman's quality of life. She stresses the value of getting a good night's sleep, even on the weekends, and how it can significantly impact one's general well-being.

4. Hiking for Physical and Mental Strength

Camping, multi-day walks, and having to survive in the wild while climbing a mountain helped an adventurous soul to develop both physical and mental fortitude. As a result, she shares how she learned to be unconcerned with what other people think of her when she is filthy, sweaty, and stinky. She has also developed confidence in her own physique and cooking abilities.

5. Being Kind to Oneself for a Positive Mindset

Another strong voice chimed in saying constructive self-talk and being gentle to herself have made her a better version of herself. This gal concentrates on the positive aspects of her experiences rather than the negative ones. For instance, she compliments herself for taking on challenging projects and putting herself out there rather than criticizing herself for making mistakes.

Because of this mental shift, she now feels more self-assured and robust in the face of adversity.

6. Martial Arts and Exercises for Self-Confidence

One self-conscious individual started doing martial arts, eating better, and simply being more active to improve their overall well-being. She shares that despite feeling self-conscious about their height of 6'8″ in the past, they now have higher self-confidence and feel better than ever. She believes that incorporating some form of exercise into your routine can benefit anyone.

7. Healthy Habits After a Burnout

Somebody experienced burnout during the pandemic and realized they needed to make some lifestyle changes. Previously, a self-described lazy person who didn't exercise, used to sleep less than eight hours a night (and smoked). They now walk over 10,000 steps daily and prioritize getting at least eight hours of sleep per night. They also swear by drinking at least two liters of water daily, and eating fiber to improve their overall health.

8. Yoga for Physical and Mental Well-Being

Yoga has been a game-changer for one woman. Initially, she was skeptical but started practicing it as part of a fitness challenge. Even though the challenge is over, she still performs yoga three to four times a week and looks forward to it.

Besides the physical benefits, the routines and breathing techniques have significantly reduced their anxiety and made her a more patient person.

9. Investing in Reciprocal Relationships

Put your effort where it is reciprocated. This is a hard-learned lesson as one individual shares. They used to put unnecessary effort into relationships where they did not receive the same effort. But now, they have learned to give their effort to those who make an effort toward them. This has gone a long way for them, as they used to be a people pleaser.

10. Starting The Day With a Walk Outside

Prioritizing getting outside in the morning worked as a game-changer for another commenter. She make sure to do a 50-minute walk every day before work and listen to relaxing music, podcasts, indie stuff, or simply enjoy the silence. She finds the fresh air invigorating.

11. Gratitude Practice for Peace of Mind

Another woman says she benefits from focusing on what they have instead of what they lack. It makes them feel grateful and relaxed. They focus on things like their healthy kids, enjoyable work, a cabin in the woods, and positive relationships with family.

12. Work-Life Balance and Social Connection

Another lady shares she is proud to have established a work-life balance. She emphasizes the importance of connecting with friends, even if it's just doing mundane everyday things together like grocery shopping. The woman believes that staying connected with people is crucial.

Source: Reddit.