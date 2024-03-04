23 Important Things To Know About Inheritance Tax

Many beneficiaries who discover their inheritances are immediately overwhelmed by the complexities of inheritance tax rules. As someone who was made executor of her granddad’s will, I can relate and understand the responsibility that comes with it, not to mention all the legal terms I had to learn to understand the basics. That experience introduced me to the basics of inheritance tax.

We also spoke with some tax professionals and got their take on what people often overlook regarding inheritance tax. Here are some important things to consider when it comes to just that.

1. Estate Tax vs. Inheritance Tax

The estate tax is imposed on the total value of a deceased person's estate before it is distributed to heirs or beneficiaries. The inheritance tax is imposed on the individual beneficiaries who receive assets from a deceased person's estate.

Some states only have inheritance taxes, and others only have estate taxes. If you live in a state where both estate tax and inheritance taxes are required, it would be necessary for your estate to pay the IRS and the state.

2. Inheritance Tax Applicability Depends on the Decedent’s State of Residency

In the United States, inheritance tax is determined by the state where the deceased person was a resident at the time of their death.

Each state has laws regarding inheritance tax, with some states imposing it while others do not. Therefore, whether inheritance tax applies depends on the specific state's regulations where the decedent resided.

As Spiros Vassilakos, Private Wealth Advisor, explains:

“What some individual clients don't understand is that inheritance taxes are state taxes that are paid when an individual receives money or property from the estate of a deceased person, normally a family member.

In addition, depending on the state you live in, there might not be an inheritance tax. Unlike federal estate taxes, most individuals do not know that the beneficiary of the property is responsible for paying the tax, not the estate. Here in the state of Florida, there is no inheritance tax.”

3. Inheritance Tax Thresholds

Inheritance tax thresholds refer to the value of an estate exempt from inheritance tax.

Each state sets its thresholds, which vary widely between states. Estates valued below the threshold are not subject to inheritance tax, while those exceeding the threshold are taxed on the amount exceeding the threshold. These thresholds determine the extent of inheritance tax liability for beneficiaries.

4. Inheritance Tax Also Applies to Overseas Assets

Inheritance tax isn’t exclusive to assets held within the country. U.S. citizens also face inheritance tax on worldwide assets, such as foreign currency, property, stocks, life insurance payouts, and other investments. That is why when an individual inherits overseas assets owned by a U.S. citizen or resident, they may still be subject to U.S. inheritance tax.

5. Inheritance Tax Rates Vary

In the U.S., inheritance tax rates are not fixed for everyone. Inheritance tax rates are based on the estate's total value and the heir's relationship to the deceased.

Typically, assets passed on to immediate family members, such as spouses, children, and grandchildren, are taxed at lower rates or exempt from inheritance tax altogether. Rates are higher for distant relatives or non-relatives. Besides that, larger estate values also mean higher tax brackets.

6. Asset Valuations and Taxable Estate Formula

Asset valuations refer to determining the fair market value of assets owned by a deceased individual at the time of their passing. This valuation includes real estate, investments, personal property, and other assets.

The total value of these assets constitutes the taxable estate, which serves as the basis for calculating inheritance tax liabilities. Accurate asset valuations are crucial for ensuring compliance with tax laws. It also helps beneficiaries of the state understand the appropriate amount of inheritance tax owed by the estate.

7. Gifts Made to Individuals Are Subject to Inheritance Tax

In the realm of U.S. inheritance tax, gifts made by the deceased to specific individuals during their lifetime are still subject to taxation upon their death.

These gifts are considered part of the deceased person's taxable estate and are factored into the estate's overall value when calculating inheritance tax liabilities.

Therefore, even though the gifts were transferred within 7 years before death, they are still subject to taxation as part of the deceased individual's estate.

8. Some Assets May Be Exempt From Inheritance Tax

Some assets may qualify for exemptions from taxation. These exemptions are typically granted to specific types of assets, such as the primary residence of the deceased individual, qualified retirement accounts like IRAs and 401(k)s, life insurance proceeds, and certain types of trusts. Other assets are exempted due to the recipient. For example, assets passed to a charity or current spouse could be exempted.

These exemptions aim to mitigate the tax burden on heirs and beneficiaries. By removing certain assets from the taxable estate, beneficiaries inherit these assets without facing significant tax liabilities. However, exemption eligibility varies depending on the jurisdiction and specific inheritance tax regulations.

To elaborate on this, Ross Dugas, Ph.D. and financial planner, tells us:

“Estate taxes are relatively rare, impacting about 0.1% of estates due to high exemption levels (2024: $13,610,000 for an individual; $27.22 million for a married couple). The probate process ensures that all creditor claims are settled before the property is distributed to heirs, so any inherited property is owned outright by the heir.

One exception is a pre-tax 401(k) retirement account. This previously untaxed asset is classified as ‘income in respect of a decedent. Withdrawals will be recognized as taxable income by the beneficiary.”

9. Generation-Skipping Tax for Grandkids and Beyond

When it comes to the U.S. inheritance tax, the generation-skipping tax (GST) is applied to transfers of assets from grandparents to grandchildren or subsequent generations. GST was designed to prevent individuals from bypassing estate tax liabilities by transferring assets directly to beneficiaries two or more generations below them.

This GST is applied on top of any estate or gift taxes that may already apply to the transfer, ensuring that wealth passed down to future generations is subject to taxation at each level.

10. Relief for Farms and Agricultural Assets is Available

The inheritance tax law has special provisions discussing relief for farms and agricultural assets. These detailed guidelines are designed to reduce the impact of inheritance taxes on family-owned farms and agricultural businesses.

11. Tax Basis Options: Step-up in Basis vs. Alternate Valuation Date

Beneficiaries can elect to use step-up in basis or alternate valuation date for their tax basis. With step-up in basis, the value of inherited assets is adjusted to their value at the time of the decedent's death. This option minimizes capital gains tax liabilities for heirs when they sell the assets.

With an alternate valuation date, heirs can use the value of assets six months after the decedent's death. This option potentially reduces taxable estate and associated taxes, depending on your situation. To find out which would be best for your situation, consulting with a professional on this would be recommended.

12. Charitable Donations Are Exempt From Inheritance Tax

When an individual leaves assets to a qualified charity, those assets are generally exempt from inheritance tax. This exemption applies to donations to charities recognized by the IRS as tax-exempt organizations.

13. Surviving Spouse Considerations

Surviving spouses have several considerations regarding inheritance tax. For example, in assets transferred outright or via trusts, the surviving spouse can have unlimited marital deduction from the deceased spouse's inheritance.

Surviving spouses may also be eligible for the portability provision, which allows them to use an unused portion of their deceased spouse's estate tax exemption. However, it is best to seek advice from a tax professional to determine if your situation qualifies for these tax breaks.

14. Joint Properties Have Special Inheritance Tax Rules

Special rules determine inheritance tax on jointly owned property. In tax rules like Joint Tenants with Right of Survivorship (JTWROS), when one owner passes away, the surviving owner typically inherits the deceased owner's share of the property automatically. This route bypasses probate.

However, the value of the deceased owner's share may be subject to inheritance tax, depending on certain thresholds or state laws.

15. Paying for Estate Administration Expenses

When an individual passes away, there will be expenses like funeral costs, legal fees, appraisal fees, and documents. However, these expenses are deducted from the estate's total value before calculating any inheritance tax owed.

If the estate lacks liquid assets to cover these expenses, assets such as real estate or personal property may need to be sold to cover the costs.

16. Tax Implications of Renting, Selling, or Living in Inherited Property

Sometimes, the tax consequences of inherited property are so significant that financial advisors recommend you consider renting, selling, or living on the property for a while.

Inheriting property can trigger capital gains tax and other taxes if you choose to sell it. The timing of your sale matters. For example, selling a property immediately after inheriting prevents it from appreciating in value.

17. Life Insurance, Real Estate, Trusts, and Other Complex Assets Have Specific Inheritance Rules

Inheritance taxes may apply to stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and complex assets, such as trusts. Even proceeds of life insurance policies may be subject to inheritance tax.

You might need professional advice to navigate tax laws and optimize tax efficiency because complicated rules govern these assets.

18. Inherited Income in Respect of Decedent (Ird) Assets May Be Taxable

Inherited Income in Respect of Decedent (IRD) is income a deceased person earned but had not yet received before their death. Examples of IRDs include salaries, wages, commissions, rents, royalties, and retirement accounts.

In many cases, IRD is subject to income tax when received by beneficiaries. Whether beneficiaries have to pay inheritance tax on IRD depends on the specific tax laws in their jurisdiction.

19. Inheritance Tax Returns Have Time Limits

Inheritance tax returns have time limits. The due date for inheritance tax returns varies based on the jurisdiction and the circumstances of the inheritance. Inheritance tax returns are usually due within a few months after the decedent's passing. In special cases, they may be due within a year or more.

20. Tax Debts Owed by the Deceased May Be Deducted From the Estate Value

When someone passes, their estate includes all assets and outstanding debts or liabilities. Deducting these debts from the estate's total value ensures that the inheritance tax is levied on the estate's net value. If computed correctly, it will reflect the deceased's true wealth. This deduction prevents beneficiaries from shouldering inheritance taxes on assets burdened by debts.

21. Some States Exclude Certain Beneficiaries From Taxation

Not all beneficiaries are subject to inheritance taxes. In most cases, the exemption differs depending on someone’s relationship to the deceased.

Some states exclude the parent, sibling, spouse, or child/children of the deceased and would no longer require them to pay inheritance taxes. In other states, inheritance taxes might apply to all beneficiaries.

22. Beneficiary Can Disclaim Inheritance as a Tax-Saving Strategy

If you’re a beneficiary and don’t want your inheritance, you can disclaim it. When you do this, you're opting out of the inheritance completely.

People disclaim inheritance as a tax-saving strategy, usually after a financial advisor explains that receiving the inheritance might be more costly.

23. Advanced Financial Planning Can Minimize Inheritance Taxes

The best way to minimize inheritance taxes is for the benefactor to create an advanced financial and estate plan while alive.

If you’re a beneficiary and want to reduce taxes from inherited assets, seek professional advice from an estate attorney, accountant, or financial advisor. They can provide guidance tailored to your unique inheritance and situation.