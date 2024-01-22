24 Things To Know About Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean's latest ship is bigger, more extensive and bolder than ever, single-handedly transforming the cruise ship industry with its revolutionary design, offering seven-night cruises through the Caribbean. Whether you're a thrill-seeker, an unwinder, a family man, or a solo traveler looking for a retreat away from children, there's something for everyone aboard Icon of the Seas.

1. It Breaks the Record for the World's Biggest Cruise Ship

Standing at 1158 feet and weighing 250,800 gross tons, Icon of the Seas is officially the largest cruise ship ever built, a feat that's no stranger to Royal Caribbean, who also held the previous record with its preceding ship, Wonder of the Seas. It can hold nearly 10,000 people, with up to 7,600 passengers or 5,610 guests at double occupancy.

To put that into perspective, the Titanic, considered a mammoth cruise ship of its time, was only 882.9 ft and 46,328 gross tons and only held 2,240 passengers and crew. The ship's 2350 international crew members are ready to take care of your every need.

2. Social Media Is Divided Over Whether It Looks Amazing or Like a Nightmare

It may be luxurious, spacious, and filled with non-stop entertainment, but that doesn't mean it's a universally coveted vacation destination. Public opinion was divided on social media, with viral images circulating on X inciting a passionate debate over whether the ship is a cruiser's delight or late-stage capitalism nightmare fuel.

One user said it “looks like a unicorn threw up after a bad acid trip,” while another anti-cruiser likened cruise ships like Icon of the Seas to “large floating Petri dishes that one can't escape soon enough.”

Regardless of the backlash, Royal Caribbean has had no issue selling tickets. The company's CEO recently called Icon of the Seas “by far the best-selling product we've ever launched in the history of our business, and it continues to perform at an exceptionally high level.”

3. For $75,000, You Can Get a Special Three-Story Townhouse Cabin

There are several cabin options on the ship, but the highest-end option, known as the Ultimate Family Fun House, retails for $75,000 and is extravagantly ridiculous. Located at the back of the ship in the Surfside neighborhood, it's explicitly designed to appeal to young (and well-off) families, and this is no humble abode. You get three floors accumulating 1772 square feet, all to yourself.

These include two balconies, an in-suite slide running from one floor to another, a hot tub, table tennis, an ocean view bedroom, a cinema room, a kid's room, karaoke, a popcorn machine, and even a backyard. Purchasing these more expensive suites gives you access to exclusive amenities in the Surfside neighborhood, such as private restaurants and a two-story sun deck.

4. There Are 40 Restaurants, Bars, and Lounges

Quench your thirst and fill your stomach at 40 different restaurants, bars, and cafes, 21 of which are fully included in your cruise fare. Have a cocktail made by an experienced bartender or a robot at Bionic Bar, which is included in the beverage package or can be purchased a la carte. The Royal Promenade boasts more than 15 restaurants, bars, and lounges. Duelling Pianos is one such bar that is new to the cruise line. It brings high-energy piano performances to guests in an interactive show where two pianists go head-to-head in a battle of the baby grand pianos to the tune of your favorite songs.

You can get your favorite Starbucks beverage, go to a swim-up bar, or get your jazz on at Lou's Jazz n Blues, where you can enjoy delicious cocktails while being serenaded by soulful jazz and blues music. Enjoy the experience of street food at Izumi in the Park, where you're welcomed with fresh sushi rolls at a walk-up window, or sit down at the open-air restaurant for an up-close hibachi dining experience.

The AquaDome is home to Royal Caribbean's first food hall, called AquaDome Market, home to five different food stands with a range of cuisines. There's plenty to choose from, and whether you're craving breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack from the comfort of your room, you can always get 24/7 room service.

5. It Boasts 7 Pools and 9 Whirlpools

With a ship of this size and thousands of occupants, you might be worried that the pools will fill up quickly. That's why there are seven pools and nine whirlpools (hot tubs) around the ship, and in classic Royal Caribbean style, they're breaking records left and right. The largest pool on a cruise ship, Royal Bay, located on deck 15, is a staggering 40,000 gallons. However, there is a shallow end for those worried about little ones wading through deep waters. The pool is sandwiched between two suspended hot tubs.

Then there's the cruise line's first swim-up bar at Swim & Tonic, which comes with in-pool loungers, a small pool overlooking the ocean at The Cove, an adults-only pool with a few hot tubs at Cloud 17, The Hideaway features day-club vibes with a whirlpool, and the first suspended infinity pool at sea, 135 ft above the ocean.

You'll find a family-friendly pool at Water's Edge, directly next to an area for your kids to play at Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay. VIP guests are rewarded with a more secluded Grove Suite Sundeck pool and hot tub on deck 18, within the Suites Neighborhood. There are a variety of other whirlpools spread around the ship.

6. Thrill Seekers Can Get Their Fix at the Crown's Edge

There's certainly no shortage of entertainment onboard, but for adrenaline junkies out there who need their fix of excitement, Icon of the Seas is introducing a new daring course called Crown's Edge. The course is built around the ship's crown and anchor emblem on the port side, allowing you to skywalk on a rope course that dangles you over the ocean for about 90 seconds.

You can find this ride on the ship's top deck. As passengers navigate the course on the ship's side sticking out over the ocean, thrill seekers will spontaneously drop, leaving them dangling 154 feet over the sea. However, this brief thrill comes with a steep price tag. For just 90 seconds, plus a 15-minute introductory and preparation process, it costs cruisers $89.99.

7. You Can Spend Your Time in 8 of the Ship's Neighborhoods

Unique to this cruise is the city-like atmosphere and design, comprising eight total neighborhoods, each possessing a unique vibe and specialty. The neighborhoods are Aquadome, Central Park, Chill Island, Royal Promenade, Surfside, Suite Neighborhood The Hideaway, and Thrill Island. Some are peaceful retreats, others great for families, while some specialize in niches like thrills or shopping. It's nice to immerse yourself in a specific atmosphere and interest rather than thoughtlessly jumbling them all together and feeling disjointed.

8. More Onboard Activities Than Ever

In addition to Royal Caribbean's regular line-up of activities like the wave-surfing FlowRider or zip lining across the ship, there is also a rock climbing wall, an ice skating rink, laser tag, a mini-golf course, bumper cars, and escape rooms! For exercise enthusiasts and athletes, there is a fully equipped fitness center offering personal training and fitness courses, or you can head to the courts for a game of basketball or volleyball. No matter your age, there's something for everyone, from bungee trampolining for kids to art tours and wine tastings for adults.

9. Thrill Island's Water Park Has 6 Record-Breaking Waterslides

Over at Thrill Island, you'll find a respectable Category 6 waterpark with a record-breaking six waterslides for kids (or adults) to slide down at their leisure. As the largest waterpark at sea, it's also home to the tallest cruise waterslide. The slides are longer, faster, and more exciting, with vibrant colors and unique features like drop hatches or zero gravity.

The record-breaking waterslides feature the tallest drop slide, the first suspended family raft slide, the first duo mat-racing slide, and the first open free-fall slide at sea. Also featured in Thrill Island is a Royal Caribbean classic, the Flowrider surf simulator. Crown's Edge is also in the all-thrills neighborhood, with a mind-bending Lost Dunes golf course and a rock climbing wall.

10. Explore 20 Total Decks (18 Guest Decks)

With 20 total decks, you'll be hard-pressed to run out of things to see, do, and eat. Of Icon of the Sea's 20 ship decks, 18 are accessible to guests, from deck 2 to deck 20. With such a large ship and many decks, 22 elevators are spread around the ship for easy access. An escalator connects decks 2, 3, and 4. You'll find the medical center and musical hall on deck 3. Deck 4 contains the casino.

Decks 5 and 6 are the Royal Promenade. An indoor staircase connects the Royal Promenade, Surfside, and Central Park neighborhoods (decks 5 through 8). The Aquadome and Aquatheater are on deck 15. Deck 16 is part Thrill Island, part Chill Island. Deck 17 contains the rest of Chill Island. The Grove Suite Sundeck, exclusively for guests with these suites, is on decks 18 and 19. Deck 20 includes the Category 6 waterpark.

11. Surfside Neighborhood Is Great for Families

Surfside is the neighborhood of choice for families, with its boardwalk-like design. Its architecture appeals to families, displaying a carousel, arcade, and Splashaway Bay, a little kid's waterpark area. Adults who want to let their kids have fun with their friends or siblings can chill out in the Water's Edge pool, a more adult-centric pool conveniently located next to Splashaway Bay and Baby Bay.

The Water's Edge pool enjoys beautiful views overlooking the ocean. Surfside is a space that is vibrant in color and provides various entertainment and dining options for all ages, Surfside is a haven where families can spend all day, should they choose to.

12. Its Maiden Voyage Sails on January 27 Out of Port Miami

Icon of the Seas has had a fast ascension to popularity, given it was built in Finland just one year ago. The ship arrived in Port Miami on January 10 and will set sail on its maiden voyage to the Eastern Caribbean on January 27 for seven nights.

The ship's popularity is a good sign for Royal Caribbean, which is already developing its next Icon-class cruise ship, Star of the Seas, which is set to debut in 2025. Early sailings across its maiden voyages have already sold out.

13. Central Park Is a Haven for Shopaholics

Located midship on Deck 8 is Central Park, a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of the rest of the ship. You're immersed in the city park atmosphere when you walk through this zen park filled with 12,000 plants, four living walls, the tune of chirping birds, and the scent of fresh flowers. If you spend a few hours here (and perhaps down a few drinks from Bubbles), you just might forget you're drifting through the ocean.

There are fully grown trees growing out of the ground, park benches, and plenty of eateries, including the fan-favorite Park Cafe, one of the complimentary dining options onboard. There are also a few bars in the area, including champagne bar Bubbles, jass club Lou's Jazz ‘N Blues, and Trellis Bar. It's a great place to unwind, especially if you're growing nostalgic for land after staring at the sea for several days.

14. Swim & Tonic Is the Largest Swim-Up Bar in Cruise Ship History

Swim-up bars are new to the Royal Caribbean cruise line. Now, you can sip your bubbles while you lounge in the sun or dip in the pool without trekking to a far-away bar. It's called Swim & Tonic and is located on Chill Island on Deck 16. Not only is it the first swim-up bar for Royal Caribbean, but it's also the largest at sea.

The pool is right beside a tonic-themed bar and a whirlpool. The pool features in-water loungers so you can be partially submerged to cool off while you lay out in the sun and sip your cocktail. The drinks menu features all types of takes on tonic-themed cocktails, from the traditional gin and tonic to limoncello tonics.

15. Prices Start at $1723 Per Person for 7 Nights

Over on Royal Caribbean's website, fares start at $1723 per person for seven nights to the Caribbean in an interior cabin, but the cheapest fares aren't setting sail until 2026. For cruises setting sail this year, costs are steeper, starting at $2402 per person for seven nights.

16. The Aquadome is a Water Lover's Dream With High Mesmerizing Water Performances

You'll find tranquil vibes in a celebration of water at the Aquadome neighborhood, a relaxing oasis with 220-degree ocean views in a giant dome that releases a 55-foot waterfall. Its incredible AquaTheater features regular mesmerizing aquatic shows featuring projections, robotic arms, acrobatic divers, a high-tech stage, and, of course, water.

The dome transforms into an eclectic space at night, buzzing with bars, restaurants, and lounges. The Aquadome installation marked a momentous occasion, making it the most significant amalgamation of metal and steel to grace a cruise ship, comprised of 363-ton glass and steel.

17. The Suite Neighborhood Is an Exclusive Retreat for Suite Guests

If you book a suite on Icon of the Seas, you gain access to VIP amenities other cruisers won't have access to in the Suite Neighborhood, including a two-story sundeck called The Grove, a private pool and hot tub, lounge space, and a selection of exclusive upscale dining options.

The entire neighborhood spans four decks and is home to The Grove and Coastal Kitchen. These options are exclusively available to Sky-class suite and Star-class suite guests. This is perfect for cruisers who can afford to spend extra to have their own space away from the mayhem of families, crowded bars, and busy attractions.

18. Cloud 17 is an Adults Only Open Air Pool and Lounge Area on Deck 17

Up on Deck 17, you can lounge, dip, swim, and sip in an adults-only oasis exclusively for passengers aged 18 and up. Even if you don't mind being around kids on a cruise, they can take up a lot of space and get a little rowdy in the pool areas. This mellow, exclusive adults retreat area also has an infinity pool, a cantilevered whirlpool, and private access to The Lime and Coconut Bar.

19. Catch Broadway's Iconic Wizard of Oz Musical Only on Icon of the Seas

The hit Broadway musical The Wizard of Oz can only be found on one cruise ship: Icon of the Seas. Book tickets for the Royal Theater through My Royal Cruise or the Royal App. Audiences will be enthralled by a roaring 16-piece orchestra performing that brings the original musical score to life.

Theatergoers will be immersed in a story featuring soaring actors and props that fly over the audience. This adaptation of The Wizard of Oz stays true to the original story and songs but puts a fresh, modern twist on the costumes and stage design.

20. Marvel at The Pearl

The mesmerizing Pearl is a stand-out feature on Icon of the Seas. It's a spherical orb-like structure conceived to help let in more sunlight into the area and act as a structural art piece. Upon constructing it, Royal Caribbean decided to change the initial globe design to make it load-bearing, which means the Pearl is actually a supporting structure of the ship, holding the staterooms and Central Park, which lay above it.

Made of 16m diameter steel, which reaches taller heights than the Hollywood sign and weighs more than a Boeing 747, it's an awe-inspiring walk-through experience. Peering through the Pearl, you can catch sight of the ocean thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows in the Royal Promenade. Nestled beside The Pearl is Pearl Cafe, a perfect place to grab a coffee and a bite to eat and take in the sweeping views.

21. 75 Different Performers Will Perform Across 3 Spacious Theaters

Other shows being featured include Showband! Live. Music. Now., which is also in the Royal Theater. Some child-friendly shows include Once Upon a Time, a fairytale ice show, and Pirates & Mermaids, an interactive water performance at the Aquadome. Catch ice skating shows, live music, comedy shows, karaoke, dueling piano performances, and more onboard entertainment.

Aqua Action! is a futuristic water show featured in the AquaTheater involving Olympic-level high divers, aerialists, skateboarders, and synchronized swimmers combined with high-tech theatrics. Catch ice skating shows, live music, comedy shows, karaoke, dueling piano performances, and more onboard entertainment. The ship provides high-stakes, family-friendly, and adult shows featuring over 75 performers across three sprawling theaters and 50 live musicians and comedy shows who will perform across the ship's venues.

22. Choose From New Cabin Options Like Sunset Corner Suites and Panoramic Ocean View Suites

With 28 categories of cabins to choose from and 14 new cabin types to Icon of the Seas, cruisers have never had more options. With a whopping 2805 staterooms, passengers can reside in interior cabins, ocean-view rooms, balconies, and VIP suites.

The ship introduces eight new suites, four new balconies, two new interior cabins, and rooms that can now accommodate 3 to 4 guests. Balconies have also multiplied, comprising 70% of all staterooms on the ship. The Royal Caribbean app will offer easy access to your room, operating as a key to open the door instead of a room card. The app will also allow cruisers a streamlined room experience that controls the television, lights, and temperature.

23. It Cost Over $2 Billion to Build

Icon of the Seas breaks yet another record regarding building costs, generating a substantial $2 billion price tag, dethroning their previous record for the most expensive cruise ship ever built. Allure of the Seas previously held this at $1.43 billion. Construction costs have been steep, and it's no wonder, with its objective to inspire awe, wonder, and innovation.

Everything is bigger, from its capacity, number of decks, and expansive design to its number of restaurants, bars, and pools. Innovative structures like The Pearl, Aquadome, record-breaking pools, and thrilling parks added to the price tag. However, making up for costs doesn't look like it will be a problem. Interest in the ship has been at an all-time high, with the 54-year-old cruise line seeing its highest volume of bookings in a day and week when tickets for the Icon's voyages went on sale.

24. Swim in the First Suspended Infinity Pool at Sea in The Hideaway or Lounge in

One of the most impressive areas to relax by the pool will be The Hideaway, which takes inspiration from the beach clubs in Mykonos and Mallorca with its resident DJ, day beds, chaise loungers, infinity pool, and hot tubs. Tucked away on Deck 15, The Hideaway promises a lively atmosphere with its resident DJ playing trendy music while you wade in the first suspended infinity pool at sea or soak in one of its two hot tubs.

It's a multi-level, terraced lounge area boasting breathtaking views and a wraparound Hideaway Bar that serves favorite cocktails (and mocktails). Operating from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Hideaway is set to provide a luxurious and enjoyable poolside experience.