The 24 Things Every Traveler Needs But Never Packs

Amidst the anticipation of traveling, certain items tend to slip through the cracks while packing. We’re here to remind you of the often underestimated things globetrotters should consider tossing in their suitcases for a smoother journey.

1. Portable Power Bank



A portable power bank is essential for keeping your devices charged on the go. Whether navigating with GPS or capturing memories, it provides a reliable power source when outlets are scarce, ensuring you stay connected throughout your travels.

2. Universal Adapter



A universal adapter is vital for international travel, accommodating various outlet types globally. This practical tool eliminates the hassle of incompatible plugs, so you can charge devices without worry.

3. Travel-Sized First Aid Kit



A travel-sized first aid kit equips you to handle minor cuts and unexpected ailments while you’re out and about. Often, folks plan on grabbing it and forgetting because it’s not at the top of their lists. Be prepared for any mishap, especially if you have children in tow.

4. Quick-Dry Towel



A quick-dry towel is a travel must-have. It absorbs moisture swiftly, saving you from ruining things that aren’t waterproof or being uncomfortably damp. I’ve used it several times for everything from minor spills to sweating, and I can’t be without it now.

5. Swiss Army Knife

A Swiss Army knife is a versatile accessory, ideal for opening packages or handling unexpected repairs. Its design and varied functions make it an indispensable tool that keeps you prepared for different situations during your journey.

6. Reusable Water Bottle

Reusable water bottles are essential so that you can remain hydrated as you go without taking up too much space in your bag. With an eco-friendly design to reduce waste, these bottles save money and the environment.

7. Compact Umbrella



It’s always wise to keep a small umbrella in your luggage so you don’t have to think about it each time you take a trip. I love how you can keep these inside your jacket pocket or slip it into your bag without the hassle when you go out for the day.

8. Neck Pillow



Be sure to take a neck pillow and thank me later. Don’t leave home without it, as it makes for more comfortable journeys; it provides neck support during long flights or road trips. You’ll be ready to explore your destination and won’t have to deal with a stiff neck the whole time!

9. Ziplock Bags



Ziplock bags are necessary, especially if you want to get past TSA without too much trouble. You can use them to ensure that you’re compliant with their rules, and they’re also suitable for organization purposes or keeping snacks fresh; their versatility is unmatched!

10. Headphones



You can tune in to your favorite music or block out ambient noise during a flight. Sometimes, people talk too much on the plane, and you need to relax. Other times, you want to decompress and listen to a ready-made travel playlist. Either way, headphones enhance your overall experience.

11. Travel-Sized Laundry Detergent



This little addition comes in the clutch. You don’t want a bulky bottle to stuff into your luggage, but having a small bottle of laundry detergent is crucial when freshening up your clothes during extended travels. I can’t say how often I’ve needed to throw a small load of clothes into the washing machine after a day at the beach!

12. Snacks

Snacks make everything better; they just do. There’s nothing worse than arriving at your destination cranky because you have an empty stomach and can’t function without feeling sluggish. The key is grabbing healthy options that energize you, like nuts, crackers, dried fruit, and even gummy snacks. I don’t know that the last option is healthy, but they’re delicious.

13. Lightweight Rain Jacket

Even when you’re not expecting rain, it’s on the horizon. It doesn’t take much to ruin your hair, makeup, or clothes, and no one wants to jeopardize a fun outing by walking around in soaked clothing. A lightweight rain jacket protects you while you enjoy the day.

14. Copies of Important Documents



This one is notoriously overlooked! Copies of important documents are a smart choice for any traveler, new or experienced. From passport checks to reservations, duplicates ensure a safety net in case of loss or theft. Reviewing the regulations for the country you’re traveling to is essential so you know what to expect.

15. Travel-Size Toiletries

Space is a rare commodity when you travel, so you’ll want to ensure that you have everything you need in a compact size, including all toiletries. It’ll also allow you more room in your luggage for other things you need. Accessibility to personal care items while on a flight, at a hotel, or sightseeing is a must.

16. Journal or Travel Diary



A journal or travel diary is a meaningful addition to your trip. You always want to capture the essence of your journey, from unforgettable moments to personal reflections. It only takes a few minutes to jot down a cool occurrence, how you were feeling, or important details you never want to forget long after the trip.

17. Extension Cord

Along with limited outlets, you should always have an extension cord with you. This item is especially beneficial if you’re traveling with multiple people and all share a room. Sometimes, you’ll need to charge your phone, tablet, headphones, camera, and more, and you don’t have time to wait for additional outlets to become available.

18. Travel-Sized Sewing Kit



It may not seem like a big deal, but it’s one of those things that you’ll be happy you have when you need it. You never know when a button will pop off or when you’ll catch a snag. Portable and practical, a travel-sized sewing kit is a handy lifesaver for wardrobe malfunctions.

19. Hat



The sun can be just as destructive as it is beautiful. A hat or cap for sun protection is a brilliant addition to your travel gear. It keeps you cool and protected during sunny excursions. Plus, you can stuff it into your pocket or purse!

20. Spare Plastic Bags



Spare plastic bags are the unsung travel heroes, catering to various needs. I never realized how useful they were for separating dirty laundry, wet clothes, and more. They take up virtually no space, so remember to toss a few in your luggage, and you’ll be surprised how beneficial they prove during your journey.

21. Stain Remover Pen



It’s not practical to carry laundry detergent around with you while you’re out for the day. However, a stain remover pen is a game changer. Let’s say you’re out for a nice dinner; it swiftly tackles unexpected spills and fits into a pocket or bag effortlessly.

22. Sunscreen

Outside of a hat, you need to remember to pack your sunscreen. It’s a non-negotiable. Finding out what happens when you trust yourself to stay out of the sun for too long is no fun. It’s always better to shield your skin when sun exposure is a given.

23. Extra Memory Card

It’s easy to get carried away taking pictures, so an extra memory card for your camera is essential. This practical addition ensures you’re not just out of luck if you use all the space on your device quicker than expected.

24. Luggage Locks

Rest easy concerning your belongings, knowing your luggage is locked and safe. Luggage locks are underrated, but they’re a small investment in security that deters theft and provides peace of mind.