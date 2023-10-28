Happy 40th Anniversary: 25 Reasons We Love Return of the Jedi

On its 40th Anniversary, Return of the Jedi has enchanted fans of all ages around the world. The final entry of the Original Trilogy marked the end of an era, where good conquered evil.

Looking at the film after four decades, here are 25 things to love about Return of the Jedi.

1. Bounty Hunter Leia

Return of the Jedi opens with the bounty hunter, Boushh, bringing Chewbacca before Jabba the Hutt. But in a twist, it is revealed to be Leia Organa in disguise there to rescue Han Solo.

2. Someone Who Loves You

Han and Leia’s romance is one of the best in the franchise. After the previous film, fans were unsure where the relationship stood. As Leia rescues him, the blinded Han asks, “Who are you?” Leia answers, “Someone who loves you,” confirming to everyone that their love never died.

3. Jedi Luke’s Arrival

The first two films saw Luke Skywalker follow the call to action into the world of being a Jedi. He discovered the Force and began his training. But as he arrives at Jabba’s palace, that training pays off as Luke is every bit of a Jedi Knight.

4. The Rancor

While other series like The Book of Boba Fett and The Bad Batch have painted rancors more favorably, the rancor of Return of the Jedi scared and wowed fans for decades. The creature has become one of the iconic monsters of the franchise.

5. The Sarlacc Pit and Jabba’s Sail Barge

The battle on Jabba’s sail barge over the Sarlacc pit ranks as one of the great fights in the franchise. It has a perfect mix of excitement and comedy with plenty of surprises. This set piece is the perfect way to finish the film’s first act.

6. The Salute

The battle on Jabba’s barge erupts when Luke Skywalker turns and salutes the crowd. In truth, he’s signaling R2-D2 to give him his lightsaber hidden in his droid buddy. With a dramatic flair, the battle begins when Luke takes up his green blade.

7. Boba Fett’s Supposed Death

Boba Fett is a fan-favorite character, so his supposed death is a point of contention in the fandom. While it did open the door for other series like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, the scene is full of all the fantastic Star Wars comedy and camp as Han accidentally whacks the bounty hunter with a stick leading him to jetpack straight into the Sarlacc. Granted, an ignominious death didn't sit well with some fans. Whether you love or hate it, it is a memorable moment.

8. Leia Bests Jabba

After being enslaved by the crime lord, Leia didn't sit idle during the battle of Jabba’s barge. She takes up the very chains that bind her and chokes the life out of Jabba the Hutt, earning herself the moniker “Hutt Slayer.”

9. Yoda’s Death

Yoda's wisdom and whimsey have made him one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars Universe. In a quiet scene in his home, Yoda transfers the burden of carrying on the legacy of the Jedi to Luke before passing away.

10. Luke Finds Out Leia Is His Sister

Before Yoda dies, he tells Luke one crucial fact: Leia is his sister. While this revelation gives the earlier movies some icky recontextualization, the Skywalker siblings' bond is the film's central core.

11. From a Certain Point of View

After Yoda’s death, Luke confronts the Force ghost of Obi-Wan. He’s upset that the Jedi never mentioned Darth Vader was his father. Obi-Wan spins the narrative that everything he said was true “From a certain point of view,” a phrase that has influenced multiple narratives in the franchise.

12. General Solo

In A New Hope, Han Solo was a maverick smuggler who only looked out for himself and Chewbacca. Flash forward two movies, and Han has earned a place as a general in the Rebellion leading his men into battle. His character has one of the most dynamic arcs of the Original Trilogy.

13. Wicket and the Ewoks

The Ewoks make a fantastic addition to the film, adding a nature vs. technology layer. Warwick Davis’ Wicket captured audiences' hearts, leading to the character having multiple spinoff movies and a cartoon series. Davis also became a staple in the franchise portraying numerous characters over the years.

14. C-3PO Tells the Ewoks About the Empire

Anthony Daniels' acting gets a moment to shine the night before the final battle. To convince the Ewoks to join the Rebellion, C-3PO acts out the story of everything that occurred complete with sound effects. The moment bonds the heroes with their allies.

15. Luke Surrenders to Vader

In a surprising move, Luke tells Leia that he will surrender himself to Vader. He wants to reach out to Vader and face him on the chance to save their father’s soul. The fantastic moment showcases Luke's heroism.

16. The Han Solo Shrug

As the Rebels spring an attack on the Imperial troops on Endor, Han Solo looks at them and gives his famous Solo shrug. The iconic moment was brought back when his son, Ben, does his own version of the Solo shrug in The Rise of Skywalker.

17. I Love You/I Know

An infamous line from The Empire Strikes Back strikes back uniquely in Return of the Jedi. Only the roles are reversed as Leia pulls a sneak attack on the Empire. Han swoons, “I love you,” as Leia says with a glimmer in her eye, “I know.”

18. Admiral Ackbar

Ackbar will live on forever in a place of honor thanks to one line of dialogue. His “It’s a trap!” has become legendary thanks to the internet and series like Robot Chicken, making Ackbar one of the more recognizable characters in the franchise.

19. Luke vs. Vader

The final showdown between father and son is a battle for the ages. Luke faces not only Darth Vader but also Emperor Palpatine, who whispers tempting offers as well. The hero's ultimate test is to rise to the occasion to defeat evil.

20. Luke Rejects the Dark Side

In a scene later mirrored in The Last Jedi, Luke almost succumbs to the Dark Side in his battle with Darth Vader. He wails at the Sith Lord, beating his father down as rage twists on Luke’s face. As he pauses and realizes what he’s done, Luke rejects the Dark Side and throws his lightsaber away.

21. Vader’s Redemption

The Emperor turns on Luke and tortures him with round after round of powerful Force lightning. As he lays dying, Luke begs his father for help. Here, Vader turns back to the Light Side and becomes Anakin Skywalker once more killing the Emperor and saving his son.

22. Vader Unmasked

As Anakin dies, he makes a final request to his son: he wants to see Luke with his own eyes. Luke removes the Vader helmet from Anakin’s face with so much care, and Anakin smiles and tells Luke that his son has saved the father.

23. Lando Calrissian Destroys the Second Death Star

As the second Death Star is self-destructing thanks to the Rebels, Lando Calrissian and Wedge Antilles desperately flee from the space station. With Lando flying the Millennium Falcon and flames closing around him, he speeds out at the last moment as the Death Star explodes, and he whoops a victorious “YEE-HAW!”

24. Celebrations Across the Galaxy

Whether it’s the original “Yub Nub” song or the new editions showing planets across the galaxy, the death of the Emperor and the destruction of the second Death Star is a reason for all to celebrate. Evil has fallen, and the galaxy is free.

25. The Force Ghosts

As Luke reconnects with his friends and sister to celebrate their victory, familiar faces catch his eye. He beholds the Force ghosts of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Yoda, and the newly redeemed Anakin Skywalker. Luke smiles, seeing his teachers and father at peace.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks. It was updated 8/1/2023.