15 Things We Can’t Believe We Still Have To Tell You About

Having to explain the same point repeatedly to people can get tiring pretty quickly. A recent online post saw someone air grievances about things they're surprised they have to keep explaining. With that in mind, here are the top fifteen facts people are tired of explaining to the general public and wish everyone knew and understood.

1 – Your Job Title Does Not Make You an Expert

Many wish that people understood that the field of information technology, known as IT, is a vast field encompassing many smaller areas of expertise. Being an expert in one does not mean being an expert in all.

2 – Antibiotics Don't Work on Viruses

No one likes to feel under the weather, but asking your doctor for an antibiotic when you have a virus isn't going to do much to help you feel better. It could do the opposite by causing bacteria in your body to become antibiotic-resistant to your medicine.

3 – Airplanes Don't Just Fall Out of The Sky

No one likes to think about anything going wrong on a flight, but sometimes stuff happens. Still, you'd think it's common knowledge that airplanes don't just fall out of the sky when they lose an engine.

4 – Banks Need Your Identification

In an increasingly digital world, it might seem odd that a banking institution would ask to see your valid identification. Still, bankers want you to know that's precisely what will happen. A failure to plan does not constitute an emergency for the bank or financial institution.

5 – Chronic Illness Is Permanent

Those unfortunate to suffer are tired of telling people that a chronic illness can't be cured and will usually last for the rest of the patient's life. And while manageable in some cases, the illness is still there, even if you can't ‘see' it.

6 – Your Income Is Not Equal to Your Tax Bracket

Here is a common financial misconception: your income gets taxed based on your tax bracket, and not all your income falls into whichever tax bracket is your highest.

7 – Equal Rights Are Equal

Equal means equal. Many wish that people understood that allowing everyone to have basic human rights doesn't discriminate against those who already have them.

8 – Dads Don't Babysit

Being a father means you're helping to raise your child. Dads don't babysit. They care for their children.

9 – Being an Introvert Is Not Equal To Being Shy

For extroverts, it's easy to assume that introverts are just shy. Introverts want people to know that the two are not the same.

10 – Being Skinny Is Not The Same as Being Healthy

Seeing a skinny person does not necessarily mean you are seeing a healthy person. Other factors are at play to determine one's health other than weight.

11 – The Sun Is a Star

Our sun is one of about 100 billion stars in the Milky Way Galaxy. It is the closest star to Earth and the only star in our solar system.

12 – Africa Is a Continent, Not a Country

Africa is a continent made up of 54 countries. But South Africa is a country, not just the most southern area of the continent.

13 – Luigi's Last Name Is Mario

During The Super Mario Bros. 30th Anniversary Festival, Mario's creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, announced that Mario’s full name is “Mario Mario” and Luigi's is “Luigi Mario.”

14 – Frankenstein Isn’t The Name of The Monster

In Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Victor Frankenstein, the main protagonist and title character, is the doctor who made the monster, not the monster itself.

15 – Don't Put Out a Grease Fire With Water

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), you should never put water on a grease fire. To safely put out a grease fire, turn off the heat source, cover the fire with a lid, and then douse the fire with baking soda, salt, or a fire extinguisher.

