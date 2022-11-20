12 Things We Thought Were Indicators of Wealth But Really Are Not

Growing up, were there things that made you believe people were affluent? I think we all have, unless you're one of the rich ones. Recently someone asked, “What things did you think were indicators of wealth when we were kids?” Here are the top-voted responses.

12. Kids Whose Parents Dropped Off and Picked Up

One user expressed, “Kids whose parents picked them up and dropped them off at school.” “Yes, I caught public school buses all my life. I remember my bus route. I woke up at 5:45 am as a child and then left my house at 6:45 am because my bus came at 7:04 am in elementary—all in the rain, hail, cold, and burning sun.”

11. Going to the Dentist and Doctor

One person said, “Going to the dentist. Oh, and braces.” “To be fair, this one holds true into adulthood today,” another added. A third person shared, “Heck, going to the doctor. We weren't allowed to go unless we broke a bone or lost a limb. We never went. Concussion? Just shake it off. Chicken pox? Just stay in your room for the week.”

10. Going to Olive Garden

“Going to Olive Garden. As a kid, I thought that it was like a five-star restaurant. However, I had never been to one until adulthood and was so surprised I could walk into one wearing shorts,” one person admitted. Another joked, “This one hits hard. Do you mean Red Lobster isn't five stars? They're fancy fast food chains.”

9. Money for Cafeteria Food

Another user shared, “Having money to buy that cafeteria food that was way better than the standard lunch the school gave us. One day my parents gave me five dollars, and I was finally able to buy food, which was the best lunch I ever had.”

8. Trampolines and Power Wheels

“I thought kids with trampolines were rich,” a user admitted. A second commenter added, “Same. And those little cars like Barbie Jeeps, Power Wheels.” Others noted that it's still like that because only rich people have backyards and liability insurance.

7. Flying Vacations and Hotel Stays

One user shared, “Flying somewhere for a family vacation and staying in hotels, not your relative's homes.” Another clarified, “Specifically, going to Disneyland. It seemed like every freaking kid except me went to Disneyland.” Same.

6. Garage Fridge

“People with a garage fridge full of individual drink options in the refrigerator: Gatorade, multiple sodas, water, flavored water, yahoo, juice, etc. We had tap water, milk, and fruit punch from packets. They watered down whenever we were lucky enough to get grape or apple juice to make it last longer,” shared one Redditor.

5. School Activities and Sports

Ugh. This one is so sad that it's true. “Being able to participate in after-school activities like sports and clubs,” said one commenter. “Ugh, this was the worst, not being able to play any sports in school because you couldn't afford basketball shoes, track shoes, football or baseball cleats,” shared a second commenter.

4. Hamburger Buns

“Having hamburger buns instead of sandwich bread for burgers,” one user expressed. Another added, “If you fold the bread, you get a hot dog bun!” Finally, a third confessed, “We used to have tortillas as a substitute for both hotdog buns and hamburger buns. I still prefer to eat my hotdogs with tortillas, though.”

3. Having an Upstairs

“I feel this deep in my soul. I thought only wealthy folks had more than one floor in their house when I was a kid, and also, if they had a garage,” one user confessed. “Same; I thought having a two-story house meant I made it in life,” shared another.

2. Having Lunchables

“Having things like Lunchables was definitely for rich kids,” one commenter mentioned. “Beat me to it. Lunchables are fancy. Or snack foods at all,” added a second commenter. Finally, a third added, “And Caprisun or Sunny D or juice boxes.”

1. Fridge That Dispenses Ice

“I still think having a fridge that dispenses ice in the door is living large, lol,” one user admitted. “When you realize those add-ons cost an extra $600, I think it hits home,” another added.

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit-picked list of wealth indicators when we were children.

