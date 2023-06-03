12 Most Shocking Things Women Found Out About Someone on a 1st Date

A promising relationship can be made or broken on the first date. Some people “click” immediately, while others learn startling details about their date, making them entirely uninterested. People recently discussed this in on an internet forum and revealed some of their most surprising experiences on first dates. These incidents demonstrate that you can never predict what a first date may reveal.

1. Political Disagreement

The first woman shares being disgusted by men boasting about their drug use without being prompted. While she appreciated their honesty and agreed that knowing this early on was beneficial, she couldn't help but wonder what sort of impression she was putting off to attract such people. Regardless, she was happy to avoid pursuing a relationship with an active meth user.

2. Rude and Disrespectful

One lady describes how her date corrected her on a first date when she claimed she wanted yam fries. Instead of letting her order what she wanted, he lectured her about being more confident and sure in her selection. This woman immediately knew that the date was over at that point, even if her date didn't.

3. Anti-Science Conspiracy Theorist

A woman discovered that her date did not believe in medical science and thought hospitals were just mass crematoriums. He also believed that doctors had no specialized knowledge and that any effects of the medicine were merely a placebo. Despite this being just one of many bonkers opinions he expressed, the revelation was enough for her to decide not to see him again.

4. No Empathy

Someone discovered that her date, who was studying at Yale Medical School to become an oncologist, had no interest in being empathetic when delivering a cancer diagnosis to his patients. Instead, he found it amusing to just blurt it out. He even complained about the bedside manners courses he was required to take, much to his date's shock and horror. After that, she had no desire to see him again.

5. Two Kids and a Vasectomy

A lady went on a date with a man who was ten years her senior and with whom she had been messaging for about a week. When he picked her up, she was astonished to find two car seats in the backseat. He revealed that he had two children with two different exes and had recently had a vasectomy because he “doesn't want to pay more child support.”

The woman was upset because he had never mentioned his children when they were texting. He insisted on spending the night at his apartment and meeting his kids the next day. She quickly declined and left the situation.

6. Best Friend in Jail

Someone discovered on a first date that her partner's best buddy had hit her best friend with a car and was in jail for it. Surprisingly, the man was aware of this earlier but didn't think it was necessary to mention it. When she found out during the date and left the restaurant, her reaction offended him.

7. Aggressive Behavior

Another user replied she encountered a man who initially seemed like a nice guy. However, as the night progressed, his demeanor shifted to one of aggression and confrontation toward strangers. The man would shout at people who bumped into him and even initiated a physical altercation with a stranger. The woman was shocked and alarmed by his behavior and decided to end the date early.

8. Domestic Violence History

The man one woman was dating had served time for domestic abuse. He placed the blame solely on the victim, claiming it was all her fault. This revelation was enough for the woman to block him immediately and end the date immediately. She expressed disbelief that someone could hold such a harmful and disturbing viewpoint.

9. Racist Beliefs

One courageous user describes an unbelievable incident in which a seemingly normal person took a horrific turn, showing her partner to be a white supremacist. Despite being a person of color himself, the man spent the whole evening lecturing about how white people are superior to all other races. Evidently, he was merely looking for a hookup, but his bad strategy assured that she never spoke to him again.

10. Revolutionary War Reenactment

A Bumble user recounts their encounter with a cop. They were attracted to his tall, dark, and handsome appearance, and they chatted for several days before their first date. The user was impressed by him and thought he seemed cool and normal until he revealed that he was into Revolutionary War reenactments who often wore a kilt on and off the battlefield.

11. Not Allowed To See Kids

A woman on an online dating site found themselves matched with a man. The user suspected that the man had used someone else's photo on his profile but still chose to give him a shot and agreed to meet for lunch. During their date, the man revealed that he was not allowed to see his children often, except when they visited his mother.

This news surprised the woman, as the man had never mentioned this before and seemed disconnected from his children's lives. In frustration, she referred to the man as a “P-O-S,” an abbreviation for a derogatory term.

12. Awkward Movie Moment

Imagine a cinematic outing with a charming guy filled with anticipation and excitement. But hold on; things got awkward when the guy leaned over and told them how the movie reminded him of how much his dad used to beat him as a child. The user wasn't sure if he was joking, but the rest of the date became uncomfortable afterward.

