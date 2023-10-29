15 Things You Never Knew About John Carpenter’s ‘Halloween’

Despite becoming a massive horror sensation, Halloween's production was plagued with logistical issues, budget restraints, and scheduling difficulties. Most of the movie's magic comes from accidental flukes or last-minute decisions made out of necessity. Who would have thought this modest-budget horror film filmed in just 20 days would turn out to redefine the horror genre and spawn 13 franchise films? Here are 15 fun facts about the filming of Halloween you didn't know.

1. Michael Myers' Iconic Mask Is Really a Captain Kirk Mask

If you thought Michael Myers' iconic mask looked familiar, no, you're not going crazy. The infamous mask we now associate with all things scary and gory is actually a $1 Captain Kirk mask from a Halloween store — with a few alterations. They removed all facial hair from the mask, including the eyebrows, gave it a good stretch, painted it white, and voila, Michael Myers' infamous look was born. However, William Shatner reportedly did not appreciate his likeness being used to represent a hideous serial killer.

2. What's in a Name?

Where did the name for the infamous villain Michael Myers come from, you ask? Filmmakers frequently hide nods to the greats who inspired them or to people in the industry whom they have worked with, and this was no exception. Carpenter named the character after the British distributor of his previous film, Assault on Precinct 13.

Myers worked for the distribution company Miracle Films, which has since been dissolved. As a thank you for entering the film into a British film contest, where it took home first prize and earned overseas success, Myers gave him a nod in Halloween as the name of the title monster. The real Myers, however, joked that technically, this decision means they owe him royalties.

3. Originally Titled the Babysitter Murders, the Movie Had Nothing To Do With Halloween

The original conception of the film had nothing to do with Halloween. The premise of the film taking place on Halloween was a mere technicality resulting from their meager budget, limiting their ability for the film's events to take place over several days. This meant a total rewrite had to take place, and they needed an excuse for the film's events to take place on a single day.

Halloween, the scariest night of the year, gave them plausible deniability. The movie's title changed from The Babysitter Murders to Halloween, with the entire film taking place on Halloween day through the night. This reduced how many costume changes and filming locations were required. The whole shoot lasted all of twenty days.

4. Tributes To Alfred Hitchcock

John Carpenter, a huge fan of Alfred Hitchcock, included several references to the legendary filmmaker in Halloween. The name of Myers' psychiatrist, Sam Loomis, is an homage to a character in the film Psycho of the same name. Did you know the casting of Jamie Lee Curtis was an ode to Alfred Hitchcock?

She was cast because Carpenter considered this the ultimate tribute to Hitchcock, who cast Curtis' mother in the legendary film Psycho. Simultaneously, producers at Universal Studios and the director Richard Franklin were trying to get Curtis involved in the production of Psycho II.

In a twist of irony, she turned down the role of Mary Loomis, fearing being type-casted into horror because she had plans to quit the genre after Halloween II. Another Hitchcock-connected casting decision is Peter Griffith, the ex-husband of Tippi Hedren, who starred in Hitchcock's The Birds and Marnie. Griffith played Laurie's father.

5. The Film's Strict Budget Limited Logistics of the Shoot

The film's modest budget of just $300,000 left them no penny to spare, but they made do by cutting corners everywhere imaginable. Unable to afford a costume department, all actors wore their own clothes in the film. Curtis purchased Strode's entire wardrobe for less than $100 at JCPenney. The wardrobe wasn't the only thing they couldn't afford.

The film's distinct dark and brooding atmosphere was no accident or artistic decision. The dark shots were because they couldn't purchase any more lighting. Believe it or not, the crew couldn't even afford to shoot with real leaves since they were filming in the spring when the movie was supposed to take place in the fall.

Lacking the distinct autumnal foliage of the season, each scene with leaves on the ground is actually just painted paper leaves the crew scattered around the set and would reuse. How resourceful!

6. Becoming Laurie Strode

Despite becoming a superstar and legendary scream queen in her own right, Jamie Lee Curtis only made $8,000 for the first Halloween film, which was also her first ever film. Since the movie was filmed out of sequence and would require Curtis to act out various frequencies of terror, Carpenter developed a “fear meter” to help Curtis know how scared she should act in any scene.

However, the modest Jamie Lee was less than pleased with her performance and, on the first day of filming, convinced herself she would be fired. She was embracing the end of her short-lived film career when she got a call later that night. To her surprise, it was Carpenter calling to congratulate her on how good things were going.

7. Critics and Producers Didn't Think the Film Was Scary Until They Added the Music

As the obligatory horror film of the genre and Halloween season, it's hard to believe that in early screenings, critics and executives complained it wasn't scary. This led to Carpenter composing the film's iconic theme, which he wrote in the rare 5/4 time signature, a rhythm he learned from his music professor father. After adding the score to the film, everyone changed their tune, finding the movie so scary that audience members would block their ears with their hands in fear.

8. Finding Michael Myers

Nick Castle, a friend of Carpenter's from film school, came to visit the set when Carpenter suggested he play the role of Myers for $25 a day. Given that the role didn't require much beyond a physical body and that Castle was looking to hang around set, he accepted. Known as a writer and director, Castle had never acted before. This was his first credited acting role, which, unbeknownst to him, would become iconic. Castle reprised the role of Myers in the final three films.

9. Nick Castle Had Free Reign on How To Portray Michael Myers

After the role of Myers was given to Nick Castle on a whim, Carpenter decided to intentionally withhold direction on how to play the supernatural serial killer. One instruction he did provide was for Castle to tilt his head as if he were observing a corpse after impaling his victim against a wall in a scene. The head tilt has become an iconic meme-worthy use of physicality in horror.

10. Inspiration for the Film

Concepts for films don't just come out of nowhere. They sometimes come to filmmakers in dreams, through an amalgamation of other films, or inspiration drawn from everyday life. The idea for Halloween came to Carpenter after touring a psychiatric hospital in college, where he met a child who he claims stared at him “with a look of evil, and it terrified me.”

Yikes, imagine finding out you were the creepy little kid who inspired a massive franchise about a murderous freak with no remorse.

11. Jamie Lee Curtis Once Admitted To Hating Horror Movies

Scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis is practically synonymous with horror. Over the years, she's starred in more than 15 horror movies and TV series, so it's comical to find out that she hates scary movies. How can this be!? Well, Halloween was Curtis' first feature film, and she fell into the genre by accident. Initially, she didn't want to stay in the genre for long for fear of being typecast, but the success of Halloween had other plans for her. Ultimately, Curtis doesn't like to be surprised, so it's more fun for her to act in scary movies than it is to watch them.

12. The Killer Is Referred to as “The Shape” in the Screenplay

Before the concept of Michael Myers had been born for the project, the killer was referred to as “The Shape” throughout the entire script and even appears in the film's credits as such. The origin of this name stemmed from the judges of the Salem Witch Trials, who used this moniker to describe spirits who harmed people. Symbolically, Myers merely took “the shape” of a man, but being that he was pure evil, he felt more like a supernatural entity.

13. Christopher Lee Says Turning Down Halloween Is Biggest Career Regret

Hollywood legend Christopher Lee is one of two actors director John Carpenter approached for the role of Dr. Sam Loomis, Myers' psychiatrist. While both Lee and Peter Cushing turned it down due to the less-than-impressive paycheck, Lee later regretted turning down the role as his career's biggest mistake.

14. Young Michael's Hands in the Opening Sequence Belong to Producer Debra Hill

The opening kill, where a six-year-old Michael Myers hurts his older sister, Judith Myers, was partially played by producer Debra Hill, who lent her hands in some of the shots. This was due to practical issues in getting the six-year-old actor on set until the last day. Looking closely, you can see some impressively manicured hands for a little boy in these shots.

15. There Are Three Cuts in the Opening Tracking Shot

The supposed single tracking shot in the movie's opening is actually not a single tracking shot at all. There are three hidden cuts that had to be made because Panavision cameras couldn't hold more than five minutes of footage. The cuts occur when Michael puts his mask on, after he's murdered his sister, and when he exits the room. However, the opening sequence looks like a continuous tracking shot for five minutes.