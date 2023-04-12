Think Twice Before Bonding Over These Red Flag Movies

Warning: This article contains movie spoilers and topics like someone taking their own life.

For some, watching a movie is cathartic. We use movies as therapy, entertainment, and even a way to get an important point across when needed.

Sometimes, however, a movie can send out serious ‘creeper' vibes when someone calls out their favorite. Whether you love horror, get inspired by an excellent documentary, or laugh through a fantastic new rom-com, there's something for everyone.

When you think you know someone, you may find their favorite movie more than a bit off-putting. Consider re-evaluating your relationship if you get ‘creeper' vibes when your friend mentions their top film.

1. 50 Shades of Grey (2015)

If you've never read this rousing tale about a young college graduate and her billionaire boyfriend, you should check your interest at the door. While many people praise this work for its audacious eroticism, just as many detractors find severe issues with the general ‘freak factor' of the main male protagonist, Christian Grey.

While his super-inflated need for control left plenty of readers and viewers on edge about his relationship with Anastasia Steel, her naivete certainly didn't help matters, and viewers were quick to offer their opinions of this titillating tell-all.

One commenter compared a reading of the book to the movie. “The only redeeming thing about that book is that George Takei did a reading of it, and it's hilarious. The movie has no such salvation.”

2. Cuties (Mignonnes) (2020)

The issue with Cuties is the intense objectification of pre-teen girls as they enter puberty and the role that social media and media, in general, play in centralizing that issue. From provocative dance and clothing choices to issues like stealing, Cuties takes a deep dive into the line all children, especially young girls, learn to walk as they transition into adolescence and adulthood.

Decisions about right and wrong take on a heavy price for the main character, Amy, as she navigates the distinction between what she wants and what pleases those around her.

3. Twilight (2008)

Who can forget the craziness of Team Edward and Team Jacob? Clothing retailers, movie buffs, and even fast food chains cashed in on getting the massive Twilight fanbase to pick sides when it became apparent that Bella — the main protagonist in the movie series — had two possible supernatural suitors.

One werewolf and one vampire are at odds with each other because they both have strong romantic feelings for Bella. After she becomes the target of a rival band of vampires, Edward goes to great lengths to keep Bella safe.

However, a massive marketing strategy only sometimes leads to a great movie or set of movies, and people were quick to trash this popular pick.

4. American Psycho (2000)

Ah, Patrick Bateman, the creep at the center of this film, how we love to hate him. Coming full circle, the end of the story is just like the beginning, with Patrick sitting with his colleagues and engaging in stale conversation.

Between those times, however, Bateman begins a spree that leaves several people dead. Even when he tries to confess, no one seems to believe anything he's saying.

Christian Bale does a phenomenal job playing the role of Bateman, but not everyone thinks this movie is a masterpiece. One movie consumer does appreciate the clear notice to “swipe a hard left” if someone references Bateman or Huey Lewis and the News in their online dating profile.

5. Battlefield Earth (2000)

Based on Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard's book by the same name, this sci-fi drama was a complete theatrical and commercial disaster, despite its list of major stars like John Travolta and Forest Whitaker.

In the year 3,000, Earth is ruled by a race of giant human-like creatures known to the population as Psychlos. While small bands of humans live in freedom in hidden areas, they've virtually lost all hope of ever regaining Earth.

One human, Jonnie Goodboy Tyler, believes in the human race and manages to kill everyone on the Psychlo homeworld. The only survivors are Teri — a psycho security guard who is in a makeshift cell — and his assistant, Ker, who joins the humans to rebuild Earth.

6. Dragonball: Evolution (2009)

This film is the first in the Dragonball series and opened to both financial and critical failure. Fans and critics alike felt that nearly everything in the film just didn't fit. Opening in the spring of 2009, this live-action movie tells the story of Goku and his ragtag team.

Gifted a Dragonball by his grandfather, Goku sets off to find another Dragonball and keep it from falling into the hands of King Piccolo, a villain bent on summoning the dragon, Shenron, to do his evil bidding.

One movie connoisseur couldn't fathom why anyone would like this movie, saying, “Just…. why? It's not even a good stand-alone movie, let alone any sort of Dragonball movie.”

7. Hostel (2005)

Nasty to the core, this horror flick follows two tourists, Josh Brooks and Paxton Rodriguez. Hearing of a hostel in Slovakia with plenty of beautiful women, the two friends make their way to the member state of the European Union.

Horror buffs are a special breed of movie lovers, and while plenty of people loved this creep-fest — IMDb rates it a five-point-nine out of ten — the overall consensus is that the first movie was too much and the sequel is a no-go for many.

8. The Bee Movie (2007)

Animations can be overly suggestive, smothering adult jokes and content into scenes that fly over most children's heads. However, The Bee Movie takes a quasi-real relationship between a woman and a bee to the extreme, causing this film to make our top ten list.

When Barry B. Benson sues the human race for stealing honey and wins, the entire ecological system of the world sinks into chaos. To right the wrong, bees and humans must work together, accepting the give-and-take dynamic of most relationships.

One animation guru took issue with the human-bee romance the movie intended to keep. “I really hated Jerry Seinfeld after this (not to mention my son had to watch it a million times a day). His voice is nails on a chalkboard. Also, what's up with the whole love interest between a bee and a human?”

9. Cannibal Holocaust (1985)

The grotesquely graphic Italian film Cannibal Holocaust has been banned in Italy and Australia, along with several other countries. And despite gaining a cult following, this film remains controversial for its sheer violence and graphic adult content.

When a film crew enters the Amazon to work on a documentary about cannibalistic tribes, they choose to continuously entertain evil after assaulting a young woman from one of the tribes.

The tribe seeks revenge for the young woman's honor. Eventually, the entire crew dies at the hands of the tribe, despite a rescue mission spearheaded by a New York University professor who recovers the crew's film reels and is horrified by the violence they capture.

One forum user decried other films as bad but quickly labeled Cannibal Holocaust as a proper ‘red flag' option. “People are saying Fight Club, Wolf of Wall Street, Dark knight, Joker etc. Are signs that someone is psycho… No my friends, THIS movie is the red flag… And not just the red flag, this film has neon signs around it and sirens screaming “stay away”…”

10. A Serbian Film (2010)

This appalling and horribly vivid movie follows the life of a semi-retired adult film star who, under the influence of aggression-building drugs, commits terrible acts of sexual assault on several people, including his own son.

These acts lead him to a sad and final conclusion to end the lives of his wife and son, along with himself in a ‘redeeming' death and then taking his own life.

While critics of the film compared it to Tom Six's Human Centipede, viewers of A Serbian Film were sure it deserved a ‘red flag' warning. One contributor agreed, despite never hearing of either movie. “Never heard of them,” they said, continuing, “But yeah, if they're as screwed up as Cannibal Holocaust, then huge red flags.”

This article was inspired by this thread.

This article was syndicated and produced by Wealth of Geeks.

