Think You Know Vegas? Skip The Slots And Visit The City’s Hottest Attractions

If you think you know Las Vegas, think again. The Las Vegas Strip is a must-see for any first-timer, but there is so much more to this city than just casinos and hotels. With a nightlife that is second to none, it's no wonder people flock here from all corners of the globe. There are some pretty incredible Las Vegas attractions visitors shouldn't miss during their stay. And some of them may surprise you.

Image Credit: Area 15.

FlyOver Las Vegas

A visit to Las Vegas is not complete without experiencing Las Vegas' hottest attraction. This incredible ride offers a unique and unforgettable experience that will leave you breathless. Soar over the Las Vegas Strip and the surrounding mountains while twisting, turning, and dipping in your seat on a ride that is sure to amaze. With state-of-the-art effects and an exciting soundtrack, FlyOver Las Vegas is an attraction that the whole family will enjoy.

Creative director and “founding father of flight rides,” Rick Rothschild is the mastermind behind these attractions. During his 30-plus-year tenure as a creative executive at Walt Disney Imagineering, Rothschild produced more than 25 separate theme park attractions. FlyOver Las Vegas is an absolute delight, right on the iconic strip across from MGM Grand.

Two theatres currently offer “The Real Wild West” and “Legendary Iceland” for visitors to experience. Ride them both or pick one, but make sure you add FlyOver Las Vegas to your itinerary while in town.

Photo Credit – In.Color.Studios.

Bellagio Fountains

The Bellagio fountains are a Las Vegas staple. Situated in front of the Bellagio hotel, these fountains put on a show that is sure to amaze. With water jets that can shoot up to 460 feet in the air, the Bellagio fountains are one of the most impressive Las Vegas attractions.

The show runs every 30 minutes from noon to midnight on weekends, so you can catch it no matter when you are in Las Vegas. And the best part? It's completely free to watch!

There are 35 incredible shows set to music ranging from Luciano Pavarotti and Andrea Bocelli to Bruno Mars, Lady Gaga, and world-renowned DJ Tiësto, and the Bellagio debuts 1-2 new shows per year. They have even had the 2022 NHL draft red carpet over the water in front of the famous fountains.

With 22 scuba-certified engineers on the Bellagio fountain crew, there are no limits to the incredible entertainment the famous show brings visitors every year.

Image Credit: Bellagio.

Bellagio Gardens

The Bellagio Fountains attracts millions of visitors, but a few steps inside the hotel awaits a gardener's paradise. Five times per year, the Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are transformed into an awe-inspiring display for visitors to admire as they stroll through the hotel. Fourteen thousand square feet of space is utilized to display these magnificent works of art and is free for everyone to enjoy.

Themed after the four seasons, the Bellagio Conservatory and Botanical Gardens are worth a visit any time of year. From Chinese New Year celebrations to autumn leaves falling from above, there is always something new and exciting to see in the Bellagio gardens.

The displays are changed for Lunar New Year, Spring, Summer, Harvest, and Holiday. It takes approximately 5-8 days for the 80 conservatory members working 24 hours daily to change out each display.

Visitors to the gardens during the day will be transfixed when they return to see them transformed by dynamic lighting in the evening. It is quite the experience to see zebras made of freeze-dried roses and giraffes made of seeds. In addition, visitors will be surprised to learn that the majority of the gardens are hand-watered, and the water funnels out to Lake Meade.

The current display is titled Jungle of Dreams and is worth visiting to see the 28 animal sculptures and close to 10,000 plants and flowers, not to mention the lion's crown made with Swarovski crystals!

Image Credit: Bellagio.

Mob Museum

The National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, also known as the Mob Museum, is one of Las Vegas's most popular attractions. This museum tells the story of organized crime in America through interactive exhibits and displays.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see artifacts from famous mobsters such as Al Capone and John Gotti and learn about the history of Las Vegas organized crime.

The museum also has a speakeasy, so you can enjoy a drink after exploring the exhibits. Visitors will want to see the presentation of cocktails at the speakeasy, where Las Vegas flair is alive and well.

The connection of Las Vegas's current mayor to stories in the museum is fascinating. The Mob Museum is one of Las Vegas's most unique attractions and will surely be a hit with visitors of all ages.

Image Credit: The Mob Museum.

Area 15

Area 15 is a Las Vegas attraction that is unlike any other. This immersive art and entertainment complex is home to a variety of installations, bars, and restaurants.

Some of the most popular attractions at Area 15 include Meow Wolf's Omega Mart, Lost Spirits Distillery, Illuminarium, Dueling Axes, Five Iron Golf, The Beast by Todd English, Wink World: Portals Into the Infinite, Museum Fiasco, Virtualis VR, Emporium Arcade Bar and many more.

Omega Mart by Meow Wolf is a grocery store like no other, with interactive displays and a Las Vegas twist. Visitors can purchase groceries, but they will also be able to participate in the interactive displays by finding portals to secret playgrounds beyond this extraordinary grocery store.

The Omega Access Experience is an RFID card add-on that allows you to engage with devices at Omega Mart on a deeper level. There's plenty to find whether you have the RFID card or not.

The journey through the different worlds and installations is mesmerizing and surreal. Check out the exhibition to see if you can find the secret Datamosh Bar, which is hidden within it. The entire Omega Mart experience is unpredictable!

Once you have expensed your energy at Area 15, you can grab a bite or a drink after exploring the complex. Area 15 is an immersive playground and portal into otherworldly experiences.

Image Credit: Area 15.

Perception Las Vegas

Perception Las Vegas is an optical illusion art museum that will dazzle and confuse your senses. This one-of-a-kind attraction is filled with mind-bending displays that will have you questioning what is real and what is not.

The museum opened to the public on June 10 with a presentation dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci, titled simply “Leonardo: The Universal Man.” During the one-hour, three-part experience, it covers Leonardo's life and works. The exhibit is divided into three immersive galleries that narrate different aspects of Leonardo da Vinci's life and accomplishments.

“Our concept celebrates one of history's most remarkable visionaries by putting his work into a completely captivating visual and audio experience, unlike anything that exists. This is a 360-degree, fully immersive, multi-sensory exhibit and experiential film that celebrates da Vinci in a way you've never seen before and won't see anywhere else,” said Robert Frey, CEO of Perception Las Vegas.

Perception Las Vegas is the perfect place to challenge your perception of reality and have some fun. This attraction is sure to be a hit for all ages.

Image Credit: Perception Las Vegas.

Cirque du Soleil's Mad Apple

Mad Apple is not a traditional Cirque du Soleil show. Instead, the best of New York and the best of Vegas combine to offer you one of the wildest nights out in sin city. The show's main feature is stand-up comedy, a first for a Cirque du Soleil production. Brad Williams and Harrison Greenbaum, the headlining comedians of Mad Apple, provide guests with on-the-spot, often raucous improvisations.

But that's not all Mad Apple has to offer. The show also features some of Cirque du Soleil's world-renowned acrobats and aerialists, performing death-defying feats while the comedians keep the audience laughing. It's a perfect blend of Las Vegas entertainment that you won't find anywhere else.

Image Credit: Cirque du Soleil.

America's Got Talent Live

You've seen it on TV. Now see it live in Las Vegas. America's Got Talent Live is a Las Vegas stage production that features some of the best talents from the hit TV show. The performance is filled with past winners and crowd favorites from the TV show that will keep you on the edge of your seat, mesmerized by their outstanding talents.

America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE introduces new acts and welcomes limited-engagement special guests regularly, thanks to its vast portfolio of talent to choose from.

Keep some tissues handy for the show. The stories of the performers are as touching as their talents. You'll be inspired, you'll laugh, and you might even shed a tear or two.

Image Credit: America’s Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE.

Fantastic Restaurants In Las Vegas

After you have explored all these fantastic Las Vegas attractions, you are going to have worked up an appetite! These Las Vegas restaurants are experiences themselves and would fit perfectly into your Las Vegas itinerary.

Image Credit: Nellie's Southern Kitchen.

Nellie's Southern Kitchen at MGM Grand

Enjoy a seat at the Jonas family table with recipes for Southern comfort food passed down from their Grandma Nellie. Guests enter the restaurant and take their seats, passing through the stunning mural of Grandma Nellie that graces the entrance wall.

Nellie's specializes in classic Southern comfort food with a modern twist. The menu features favorites like fried chicken, mac and cheese, and country-fried steak. And of course, no Southern meal is complete without some sweet tea.

Come prepared with an appetite as the portions are large, and the food is insanely delicious. The Southern Rolls are quite possibly the best appetizer we have ever tasted, and make sure to leave room for the Banana Pudding to end your experience.

Image Credit: Nellie's Southern Kitchen.

Sadelle's Café at The Bellagio

This is the place to come for brunch in Vegas. Book a table after you stroll through the Bellagio Gardens and sit down for a culinary delight. There are a few booths that line the Gardens that are wonderful if you can snag one and who doesn't love a restaurant that offers sticky buns as a side dish!

The Saddle's Tower of smoked salmon and freshly baked bagels are heavenly, and the Eggs Benedict is divine. You really can't go wrong with any dish at Sadelle's Café. A perfect morning in Vegas would be a stroll through the Bellagio Gardens, brunch at Saddle's Café, and finishing with the Bellagio Fountain show.

Image Credit: Sadelle's Café.

Eataly Las Vegas at Park MGM

This is a Las Vegas foodie paradise. Eataly Las Vegas is an Italian marketplace offering the best of Italy under one roof. The market features a wide variety of food and drink from different regions of Italy, as well as educational offerings and cafés.

Whether you want to enjoy a glass of wine and some cheese at the wine bar or sit down for a full Italian meal at Toscana Restaurant & Bar, Eataly Las Vegas has you covered. The market also offers a wide variety of Italian products to take home with you, from olive oil to pasta to coffee.

Image Credit: Eataly Las Vegas.

The Beast By Todd English at Area 15

This is one of the newest restaurants in Las Vegas, and it's already making waves. The Beast by Todd English is located inside Area 15, a new dining and immersive entertainment complex just off the Las Vegas Strip.

The Beast is an immersive dining experience that transports you into the world of Todd English's imagination. The restaurant is filled with unique art, neon lights, fish eye mirrors, and other curiosities that create a one-of-a-kind dining atmosphere.

The food is just as unique as the setting, with dishes like Tuna tartare tacos, Bang Bang Shrimp, brisket, and St. Louis ribs. The Beast is one of those Las Vegas restaurants you must see to believe.

So there you have it, some of the best Las Vegas attractions that are a must-see on your next trip to Sin City. From live shows and restaurants to unique markets and immersive dining experiences, your Las Vegas getaway will be extraordinary by visiting these outstanding shows and restaurants.

Image Credit: Area 15/The Beast.

Featured Image Credit: Cirque du Soleil.