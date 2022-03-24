Thinking About Hiring a Financial Advisor? Ask These Questions First

With continued uncertainty over the outcome of the war in Ukraine, global stock market volatility has many investors wondering what money moves to make next. If you’re unsure what to do with your own investment portfolio, hiring a financial advisor may help you sleep easier at night.

When looking to find the right financial advisor, it’s important to interview several, equipped with the right questions. Here are the top 5 questions you should be asking before hiring a financial advisor.

Will You Put My Interests First?

If a financial advisor is a fiduciary, they adhere to standards to work in your best interest. For example, financial advisors who have earned the Certified Financial Planner (CFP) designation agree to always act in their client’s best interests.

A fiduciary is legally and ethically bound to act in their client's best interests.

Ryan Firth, the founder of Mercer Street Financial, says you should ask direct questions about the priorities of an advisor, such as:

Will you and your firm always act in my best interest? If so, how?

Give me an example or two of how you put your client’s interests ahead of your own?

In plain English, how do you mitigate potential conflicts of interest between what’s best for your clients and what’s best for you or your firm?

Another role of a fiduciary is to limit or be transparent about any conflicts of interest that may arise. Conflicts of interest may affect the quality of work the advisor can provide and create unnecessary stress.

So how do you make sure you choose a financial advisor who will act as a true fiduciary? The Broker Check feature on the FINRA site works great for verifying the advisor’s background you are considering or even start the search for an advisor who has earned their CFP designation.

How Do You Get Paid?

Advisor fees and compensation can be a frustratingly gray area if you are not careful. Unfortunately, many financial advisors do not disclose their fees on their websites.

Here are a few different ways financial advisors make money.

Fixed Fees

A fixed (or flat) fee is a previously specified price for a particular service. For example, a financial advisor might charge $3,000 for the one-time creation of a financial plan.

Hourly Rate

An hourly rate is a straightforward fee that outlines the hourly pay for the financial advisor.

Assets Under Management

Advisors who charge this annual fee will take a percentage of your investments. An AUM fee is charged as advisors manage their clients’ investments.

Commissions

Financial advisors may receive commissions for products they recommend to you, such as mutual funds and annuities. Make sure your advisor is transparent with you about which of the products they are advertising are commission-based.

Advisors may also use a different fee structure depending on what services they offer.

Do your due diligence to understand how your financial advisor is getting paid before you hire someone.

What Services Do You Provide?

Before you decide to hire, it’s essential to understand what specific services you need.

You don’t want to waste your time with someone who is not an expert in the service you are looking for.

Stephanie McCullough, Founder & CEO of Sofia Financial, encourages people to ask an advisor about their expertise. “The most crucial question to ask an advisor is whether they offer the service you need,” McCullough said. “If you need investment management, cash flow strategies, or retirement savings planning, be sure you’re talking to advisors who specialize in those services.”

Financial advisors usually offer a wide variety of services. These services often include:

Education savings

Tax mitigation opportunities

Cash flow strategies

Charitable giving

Retirement planning

Business succession options

Trust and state consideration

Insurance protection

Comprehensive wealth management services

Portfolio management

Choose someone who will be able to meet your current and future needs, as your finances will likely evolve throughout your life.

What Is Your Investment Philosophy?

A good financial advisor will dig deep into your investment needs (and ask you questions) before recommending any products or services to you.

You want an advisor who makes an effort to understand the full scope of your needs and who will align themselves with your goals. Their investment advice should mirror this philosophy as well.

Ask your advisor if they prefer one specific investment style or one type of investment. The ideal advisor won't take a one size fits all approach, as some investment styles may work well for some individuals but not so well for others.

What Experience Do You Have?

There are pros and cons to working with financial advisors who are new in the field. They are likely to be more excited about their work and more dedicated. They may also have the resources of a well-established firm to back them, which could work well for you.

However, if they don’t have prior advising experience, it may be better to seek out someone more seasoned in the field.

Always look at an advisor’s career history to see if they have other finance-related experience or certifications that will benefit you.

Choose An Advisor Who Aligns With Your Needs and Values

There are many different factors to consider when choosing a financial advisor. Make your selection with your needs and values at the forefront of the decision-making process.

Seek an advisor who will be transparent about what they will offer you and someone who will be collaborative and put your needs and interests first. It is crucial to find a financial advisor who will build personalized strategies for you as your finances evolve over your lifetime.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

This article was produced by Wealthtender and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured image: Pexels.