This Is What Happens When America Ditches Meat for Plants

Plant-based meat consumption is set to increase by a whopping 62.5% in the next five years. Now that plant-based options are easy to find and increasingly popular amongst celebrities, is ditching meat for seitan good for your health?

The Rising Wave of Health Consciousness

The standard American diet is changing as meat substitutes are more common.

According to Statista, about 5% of Americans say they are vegetarians, and the number continues to grow. With the growing health awareness amongst Americans, their consumption of meat substitutes is way ahead of the global average. The shift towards plant-based alternatives is not just some viral trend but a more deep-seated change in how Americans approach their overall health.

Recent surveys and health studies from the American Heart Association reinforce the connection between a plant-based diet and the lowered risk of health conditions like heart disease, stroke, and heart failure.

The country grapples with high rates of obesity, diabetes, and other chronic conditions. Physician and plant-based diet advocate Dr. Michael Greger, M.D., says, “Now more than ever, it’s essential to turn to a plant-based diet as a proactive way to combat these health issues.”

Are Meat Substitutes a Healthier Alternative?

Eating can be viewed through the lens of opportunity cost. Whether you consider meat substitutes healthy or not depends on what they’re being compared to. When assessing any food's healthiness, it's essential to consider what it's replacing.

It's not just about the intrinsic nutritional value but also what is eliminated in favor of that choice. This approach encourages a more holistic view of diet and nutrition, where the focus is not solely on individual food items but on the overall dietary pattern and its impact on health, Dr. Greger says.

For example, according to the SWAP-MEAT study by Stanford Medicine researchers, consuming two servings per day of Beyond Meat burgers in place of red meat results in lower cholesterol and trimethylamine oxide (TMAO), associated with heart failure, kidney failure, and atherosclerosis. Furthermore, participants following the plant-based diet lost an average of two pounds during the study.

However, Dr. Greger stresses it’s important to consider the whole nutritional picture. Some meat substitutes are processed and are high in sodium and artificial additives, which may detract from their health benefits compared to whole foods like beans, chickpeas, lentils, and peas.

Whole Foods Alternatives

Dr. Neal Barnard, M.D., president of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, suggests that while meat substitutes can form part of a healthy diet, they should be moderated and integrated with various whole-food recipes, such as jackfruit carnitas. He recommends reading labels and choosing products that are minimally processed and low in added sugars and sodium.

In addition to plant-based protein. Colin Campbell, a nutrition and biochemistry professor, says, “It’s crucial to incorporate a spectrum of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, and seeds into our diets.” These foods offer essential vitamins, minerals, and fiber while naturally maintaining low levels of unhealthy fats and sodium.

As a strong advocate for a whole foods plant-based diet, Dr. Greger suggests incorporating at least three servings of beans or legumes, a serving of berries, three servings of various other fruits, and at least one serving of cruciferous vegetables.

Additionally, he advises two servings each of leafy greens and other vegetables, a serving of flaxseeds, and another of nuts and seeds. For seasoning, incorporate at least one serving of herbs and spices daily. He also recommends three servings of whole grains and a minimum of five beverages, focusing on hydrating choices.

Isn’t Animal Protein Better?

Experts like Dr. Greger offer insights into the ongoing debate of plant versus animal protein. Unlike animal proteins, plant proteins have no link to increased insulin-like growth factor-1 (IGF-1), a hormone associated with cancer risk.

In fact, a higher intake of plant-based protein like tofu correlates with a decreased risk of cancer, particularly breast cancer and cardiovascular disease, according to a study by the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

Replacing animal protein with plant protein, mainly replacing processed meats and eggs, showed associations with lower mortality rates. This suggests that, for longevity, plant proteins outperform all animal protein sources, including poultry, fish, and dairy.

While animal proteins contain all essential amino acids, plant-based diets that include a variety of foods can provide a complete amino acid profile over the course of a day. The key is to consume a diverse, balanced range of plant-based foods, says Greger.

The Evolving Landscape of Plant-Based Nutrition

Looking to the future, the landscape of plant-based nutrition is on the verge of some significant innovation. Emerging food technologies, like lab-grown meat and advancements in plant-based protein quality, are revolutionizing how consumers think about vegan and vegetarian diets.

Public health policies increasingly recognize the importance of plant-based diets for individual and environmental health, potentially leading to more supportive initiatives and educational campaigns.

Soon, there may also be a greater emphasis on integrating plant-based nutrition into school curriculums and public health guidelines. These future developments promise to sustain the momentum of plant-based eating and propel more advancement.

