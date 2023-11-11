This Movie Star Is the Most Killed Actor in Hollywood

Hollywood's formidable tough guy, Danny Trejo, holds a grim record; he has portrayed the demise of more characters on screen than any of his peers. A website compiled a list of the total number of on-screen fatalities in cinematic history using Cinemorgue and IMDb. While it isn't a surprise that many well-known horror celebrities have names in the top ten, it's a little startling that Danny Trejo tops the list with 73 on-screen deaths.

The Mexican-American was born in Los Angeles, California, on May 16, 1944. His narrative is just as captivating as the characters he plays. His real-life experiences, which included periods of incarceration and a journey toward atonement, make him exceptionally qualified for the roles he plays. Even in a packed ensemble cast, Trejo's rugged features, signature mustache, and distinctive voice quickly identify him. This unavoidable influence has been a significant factor in his extensive and celebrated career, brimming with memorable on-screen fatalities that have left viewers profoundly moved and the narrative of film irrevocably enriched.

Legacy of Danny Trejo's On-Screen Fatalities

Trejo's position at the top of this list makes sense when considering his illustrious career. He has starred in about 400 films over several decades, most as antagonists obstructing the protagonist's path. This has reportedly led to his death more than sixty times in different films, including two particularly noteworthy ones — when Charles Bronson murdered him in Death Wish IV: The Face of Death and when Michael Myers killed him in Rob Zombie's Halloween reboot. More recently, Trejo was crushed to death by debris in the Mexican superhero 2021 film Green Ghost and the Masters of the Stone.

The great character actor Christopher Lee, whose well-known roles include Count Dracula and Saruman, follows close behind Trejo on the list. Lee has passed away in 60 film roles — 13 fewer than Trejo. With 51 cinematic deaths, Lance Henriksen comes in third, tied with 41 each for Dennis Hopper, Vincent Price, and Boris Karloff. John Hurt (39), Bela Lugosi (36), Tom Sizemore (36), and Eric Roberts (35) round out the top 10. While some of these actors who are still with us might eventually catch up to Trejo, it's difficult to see anyone surpassing his record while Trejo is still actively dying in films and increasing his number.

The Frequency of Actors' On-Screen Demises

But what is the likelihood of a particular actor passing away, taking into account the proportion of times they pass away in their roles? Kit Harington and Merritt Butrick are tied for the top place on this list, with 62.5% of the actors dying in a motion picture. After Mickey Rourke (47.7), Dave Bautista (47.6), Michael Biehn (44.1), Gary Oldman (42.9), Taylor Kitsch (42.9), and Holt McCallany (42.5), Mahershala Ali comes in second with a 50% survival rate. The most unexpected outcome of all these is perhaps Sean Bean, who barely cracks the top 10 at 42.3%.

Women do significantly better in movies than men do, with men being responsible for almost 75% of all on-screen fatalities. However, a few ladies have met their demise in films more frequently than others. With 20 film deaths, Shelley Winters tops the list. Julianne Moore comes in second at 17, and Jennifer Jason Leigh and Charlotte Rampling are tied at 14. With 13 on-screen movie deaths apiece, Glenn Close, Pam Grier, Meryl Streep, and Vanessa Redgrave come next. With a 50% survival rate, A.J. Cook is also the actress most likely to perish on screen, surpassing Eva Green (35.3%) and Brigitte Nielsen (35%).

