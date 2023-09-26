This Secret McDonald’s Sandwich Can Only Be Ordered at an Exact Time

Usually, turning up at McDonald's at 10:35 is a cause of frustration. You're too late for breakfast, but it's still too early for a Big Mac.

But threat not, being too late for breakfast might be worth it after all, thanks to a secret menu item at the fast food chain that can give you the best of both worlds but is only available for a few minutes every day.

Order a McBrunch Burger

According to those in the know, A McBrunch Burger combines all the staples of the breakfast menu with the best part of its lunch and dinner menu, combining two burger patties, bacon, scrambled eggs, and a hash brown inside a sesame seed bun.

However, you can only get this menu-straddling sandwich at around 10:35, the sweet spot just after McDonald's has stopped serving breakfast and as it is starting to prepare its lunch rotation.

TikToker Tommy Winkler posted a video of him ordering the burger, which took some negotiation with restaurant staff. Others on the platform who attempted to order the McBrunch burger made their own by buying a double cheeseburger and breakfast menu items.

Remember The MC 10:35

The McBrunch burger isn't the first secret menu straddling McDonald's sandwich rumor to take over the internet. In 2010, a post on r/food described the Mc 10:35, a delightful concoction that combined the poached egg and sausage from a McMuffin with a Double Cheeseburger.

The Consumerist (now defunct) did some digging and found a San Francisco McDonald's worker who told the outlet that the burger was “getting a cult following” in the Bay Area.

There Is No McDonald's Secret Menu

While on another Reddit thread in 2020, a McDonald's worker debunked the myth that there was a secret menu at all. “There's no such thing,” they wrote. “We can make any combination of food we have. It's not a secret that we use our condiments and meats in weird ways when you.”

As a former McDonald's employee, this is the case. However, employees do need to be able to run it through the register, and separate ingredients aren't listed, so you're best off asking for a mixed milkshake or the components you want for your ‘secret menu' item by ordering the menu items they're already contained in.