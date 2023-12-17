Those With Neanderthal Genes More Likely To Be ‘Morning People’

Have you ever wondered why getting up in the morning is such a struggle? According to scientists, Neanderthal DNA may explain why some of us can sleep and rise early while other night owls find it harder.

A Slow Takeover

For years, theorists believed Homo Sapiens embarked on a full-scale war against their Neanderthal predecessors; however, scientists found more recently that this may not have been the case. Many now argue there was a fraternization period in which both groups intermixed.

Subsequently, early humans that left the African continent inherited Neanderthal genes, which had evolved through millennia. Most of these traits were essential to their adaptation to the new environments, so they became part of their biological blueprint over the years.

Neanderthal DNA and Early Risers

A team of epidemiologists at San Francisco's University of California discovered a startling trend when they analyzed Neanderthal DNA fractions that remained in human genomes. Many of the DNA bits affected the genes that govern the body clock, resulting in most cases showing a direct link to being a morning person.

Naturally, generations of ancient interbreeding means most Neanderthal traits eventually faded away, though a tiny trace amount still exists in some people. Cornell University discussed a study from March 2023 that found human DNA still contains between 1% and 4% Neanderthal extraction.

Modern Human Circadian Rhythm

By looking at the modern human and Neanderthal DNA groups, the team discovered alternate genetic variants that controlled circadian rhythms and body clock regulation. It meant there might be a close link to modern human traits. Subsequently, the team checked the U.K. Biobank, a research facility, and organization with the genome data on 500,000 British participants.

The results were overwhelming: the human records show that many people share the same genetic variants and were strongly linked to early rising. However, one doesn't necessarily need Neanderthal DNA to be a morning person. There are many environmental, cultural, and extrinsic factors to consider.

Cultural Influences

In 2021, the National Institute of Health (NIH) published that modern humans' geographical origin plays a significant part in their sleep cycle. Although there is little data on how cultural factors influence sleep disturbance and duration, researchers studied these traits in young people worldwide. The team found that a combination of bedtime routines, physical activity, sleeping arrangements, and psychological wellness played a part.

The traits early humans took on after migrating north and east through Eurasia were connected to survival. Hunter-gatherers had to be alert, rested, and up early to go and find the proteins essential for their survival — not to mention prepared and warm enough to sleep well in cold climates.

Early Birds and Night Owls

Many sayings are linked to people sleeping and waking early, such as “Getting my beauty sleep,” or “If you snooze, you lose.” Now we know that our Neanderthal ancestors may have given life's early birds their ability to achieve so much.

Does this mean there may be a strong case for having one's DNA tested before committing to a long-term relationship from now on?