Thousands of SAG-AFTRA Actors Sign Letter Saying They Would Rather Stay on Strike Than Take a Bad Deal

More than 3,600 SAG-AFTRA actors — including Jon Hamm, Sandra Oh, Sarah Paulson, and Chelsea Handler — have signed an open letter telling their guild that they would rather remain on strike than “cave” for a bad deal.

Variety reports that the group of actors calling themselves Members in Solidarity also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Maya Hawke, Marisa Tomei, John Leguizamo, Bryan Cranston, Christian Slater, and thousands more. Many actors have become restless about the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 14. Just last week, George Clooney led a group of actors with a proposal to end the strike, but the guild showed little interest. SAG-AFTRA executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “I think everyone would like this to be over with. There’s no one who wants this to continue. But I also think everyone recognizes that that’s only going to happen with a fair deal.”

SAG-AFTRA Members Are Eager to Get Back to Work, but Seem Willing to Go the Distance for a Fair Deal

WGA members voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying the contract by the studios, ending their strike which began on May 2. The industry hoped a SAG-AFTRA agreement would follow soon afterwards, but the guild and the studios are stuck on issues such as streaming residuals and AI as talks continue.

Deadline printed the entire letter by the Members in Solidarity to SAG-AFTRA: