Thousands of SAG-AFTRA Actors Sign Letter Saying They Would Rather Stay on Strike Than Take a Bad Deal

More than 3,600 SAG-AFTRA actors — including Jon Hamm, Sandra Oh, Sarah Paulson, and Chelsea Handler — have signed an open letter telling their guild that they would rather remain on strike than “cave” for a bad deal.
Variety reports that the group of actors calling themselves Members in Solidarity also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Maya Hawke, Marisa Tomei, John Leguizamo, Bryan Cranston, Christian Slater, and thousands more. Many actors have become restless about the SAG-AFTRA strike, which began on July 14. Just last week, George Clooney led a group of actors with a proposal to end the strike, but the guild showed little interest. SAG-AFTRA executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said, “I think everyone would like this to be over with. There’s no one who wants this to continue. But I also think everyone recognizes that that’s only going to happen with a fair deal.”
SAG-AFTRA Members Are Eager to Get Back to Work, but Seem Willing to Go the Distance for a Fair Deal
WGA members voted overwhelmingly in favor of ratifying the contract by the studios, ending their strike which began on May 2. The industry hoped a SAG-AFTRA agreement would follow soon afterwards, but the guild and the studios are stuck on issues such as streaming residuals and AI as talks continue.
Deadline printed the entire letter by the Members in Solidarity to SAG-AFTRA:
To Our SAG-AFTRA Negotiating Committee:
Back in June, before we went on strike, a large group of members signed an open letter telling our leaders that we would rather go on strike than take a bad deal.
Now, more than 100 days into our strike, that is still true. As hard as this is, we would rather stay on strike than take a bad deal.
We have not come all this way to cave now. We have not gone without work, without pay, and walked picket lines for months just to give up on everything we’ve been fighting for. We cannot and will not accept a contract that fails to address the vital and existential problems that we all need fixed.
In any union, there will always be a minority who are not willing to make temporary sacrifices for the greater good. But we, the majority who voted overwhelmingly to authorize this strike, are still standing in solidarity, ready to strike as long as it takes and to endure whatever we must in order to win a deal that is worthy of our collective sacrifice. We know that our union leaders are doing everything in their power to achieve that goal as they negotiate in good faith with the companies to arrive at a new contract that will protect us and our fellow performers, now and for generations to come.
Everything we have as a union – every minimum payment, health and pension benefit, residual, royalty, and workplace protection – it has all been won with the power of our members; the power of our solidarity; the power of standing together as one to demand what is right, what is fair, and what we deserve. You have our trust, our support, and our power behind you now.
One day longer. One day stronger. For as long as it takes.
