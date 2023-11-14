Everything Old Is New Again Thanks to an Upsurge in The Thrifting Market for Apparel

There are currently more than 25,000 resale, consignment and Not For Profit resale shops in the United States. According to forecasts from thredUP, the secondhand and resale market could reach $53 billion by the end of the year.

Budget-minded shoppers are always in search of the best deals on quality merchandise. Nowhere is this more evident than the traffic at local thrift stores, consignment shops, resale stores, and e-commerce sites. Everything from designer shoes and handbags to clothing and home furnishings can be found for a fraction of the price when buying secondhand.

Hunting for bargains knows no age, but millennial and Generation Z shoppers are the driving force behind the current resurgence in the thrifting market, with 62% of consumers in those age groups specifically looking for secondhand goods before buying new. Another 46% of millennial and Gen Z shoppers consider the prospective resale value of an item before buying it.

Online re-commerce sites like Depop, Poshmark, The RealReal, and thredUP could reach 20% of the used clothing industry in the next 10 years. According to data collected by NARTS: The Association of Resale Professionals, the U.S. resale, thrift, secondhand, and apparel re-commerce market could crest $82 billion by 2026.

Thrifting goes beyond buying gently used items; it’s a skill that benefits shoppers to ensure they secure a quality product at a reasonable price. There are tips and tricks to follow to make in-person and online thrifting excursions successful.

Types of Thrift Stores

Not all physical thrift stores are created equal. Different types of stores depend on what consumers are looking for and how much they want to spend.

Large Chain Stores

These include places like Goodwill, Value Village, or The Salvation Army. All offer a variety of used goods ranging from clothing and shoes to furniture and small kitchen appliances. Chain thrift stores located in more affluent neighborhoods generally have higher prices. Still, the items in stock tend to be newer and of higher quality.

Chain thrift stores are also a great place to find deeply discounted new items. They often have arrangements with local retailers like Old Navy and Target to sell inventory marked as clearance. There are hidden gems in these thrift stores, but it usually involves a lot of searching.

Independent Thrift Stores

These smaller stores are great places to find vintage and unique household items, such as glassware, metal fixtures, furniture, old books, and old toys. The inventory at these stores may turn over less than it does at larger stores.

Specialty Thrift Stores

Consumers looking to buy specific things will benefit from shopping at specialty thrift stores. These outlets sell niche items such as video games, vintage clothes, and vinyl albums.

Vintage Thrift Stores

While traditional thrift stores offer a wide variety of clothing, accessories, and home goods, vintage thrift stores offer a more carefully curated selection of items, usually from designer brands. These items have a timeless element that appeals to buyers and collectors searching for unique signature pieces.

Consignment Shops

Unlike thrift stores, consignment shops do not own the inventory. The store sells goods on behalf of the owners and receives a portion of the proceeds from the sale. The prices at consignment shops are often higher than most thrift stores. Still, the quality of the products available tends to be higher end.

Resale Stores

Resale stores like Plato’s Closet purchase items from sellers, paying them in cash or with store credit. The store then resells the items to buyers at a higher price. These items tend to be newer and more aligned with current fashion trends.

Re-Commerce Sites

Re-commerce or reverse commerce sites sell a variety of new and used products. Platforms like Poshmark, Conscious Closet, and The RealReal specialize in designer wear. At the same time, sites such as Ikea Buy Back & Resell, Patagonia’s Worn Wear, and REI’s Re/Supply resell their own previously owned products.

What To Buy When Thrifting

The key to successful thrifting is buying the best quality available item at the best price. Better quality items to look for when thrifting include leather goods such as handbags, belts, outerwear, denim jeans and jackets, and designer labels. These items are in excellent condition and sell for a fraction of their original price.

What Not To Buy When Thrifting

Thrift stores have abundant clothing from fast fashion labels such as Forever 21, Fashion Nova, H&M, and Shein. Fast fashion may be the rage because of its low prices, but the quality is generally poor. It’s best to pass on these items, even at thrift prices.

Finding The Best Prices

Thrift stores offer considerable savings to start with, but there are other things bargain-minded consumers can do to save themselves even more money when thrifting. Signing up for store emails and loyalty cards provides coupons and access to members-only sales events.

Shopping for off-season items, i.e., buying winter clothes and accessories in the summer, often means lower than usual prices. With a little bit of effort, thrifting can result in huge savings.

