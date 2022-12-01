Thrifty Ways To Help Create Your Dream Man Cave or She Shed

After two years of too much sharing of the same spaces, practically falling over each other, it's not surprising that the pre-pandemic trend of she sheds and man caves has exploded and is expected to continue growing even after we're mostly back in the office.

By design, she sheds and man caves are small spaces. Usually created out of an old shed or spare room, they are as diverse as their owners and can add untold potential to any home. Whether you want a liveable in-law suite or a hideaway for some much-needed downtime, these creative assets offer varied and unique options, and most can be done on a tight budget.

They also add value to your property should you decide to sell your home.

The value added depends on where and how you set up your man cave, and one of the biggest issues facing someone wanting to renovate a shed or out-building into a man cave or she shed is cost. Thankfully it's an easily solvable problem if you don't mind putting in a little elbow grease and doing most of the work yourself.

There are plenty of ways to transform a space into something spectacular with a little creativity and without breaking the bank. Here are a few tips to get you started.

Know Yourself

It sounds uber cliche, but knowing what you want out of your space is the first step in knowing what you need to create your dream man cave or she shed. If you're a crafty person, perhaps you want a quiet, quaint room that holds all your supplies and allows you room to be creative in one well-organized space.

If you're a gamer or follow a fandom, maybe you'd like to decorate your space to pay homage to your obsession with Pokémon, Minecraft, or Star Wars gear. And last but not least, if you're a coffee lover or love a nightcap, you might want to consider putting in a nice coffee or wet bar, which are both great for entertaining guests.

Regardless of what you want to transform your space into, doing it cost-effectively is the goal. And the first way to do that is to know where to look.

Thrift Stores

Local thrift stores are amazing places to find gear for your man cave or she shed. Furniture, pictures, and even neon signs can all be found with a little work and patience.

Check out this couple who turned a $25 thrift store find into a like-new cabinet with just a little paint.

Dollar Stores

Whether you love Dollar General or Dollar Tree, you can usually find great items that can easily be made into something new with a little creative spirit and ingenuity. This woman turned dollar store finds into a cute, purposeful single-brew coffee cup holder. Repurposing items and making something new out of them is a great way to spruce up any space, no matter what you want your she-shed or man-cave to be.

Garage Sale Goodies

For anyone with free weekends, hitting up local garage sales can be a virtual gold mine for finding items for your man cave or she shed. You can easily reupholster an old but comfortable recliner to match your theme. A well-used mirror can be given a new border, and there is no limit to what you might find with a little driving around. If you're working on a budget or simply want to keep your costs down, this is the perfect way to repurpose others' throwaways.

Online Thrifting

In the last decade, selling online has boomed, and many local communities have Facebook and other social pages for individuals to sell their unwanted items. This can be a great way to scour for a specific item that may be a bit pricier than what you'd find at a garage sale.

It's also a great way to get discounts, especially if you're shopping around Black Friday or Cyber Monday, don't forget Amazon Prime days, which can net you some great deals as well. Here are a few tips for scoring the best deals.

Refurbished or Recycled:

Finding the perfect cabinet, table, or that stylish vintage lamp you've been looking for on sale is always nice. But then you read the word, refurbished or used, and feel a bit of disappointment. Here's the good news. Most of the time, refurbished items can be as good as if you bought the item brand new.

Recycled (or up-cycled) items can also be handy, depending on what you're purchasing. For instance, buying wallpaper made from recycled newspaper or other stock material can be a great find. I once knew a woman whose carpet was made from recycled Coke bottles. You would never have guessed!

Finding a refurbished option is a great way to save on an item you really want but can't afford brand new. It's also great for after-market options that might not be available commercially anymore.

Money Back Guarantee:

Making sure you have a money-back guarantee is essential to protecting your online purchase. This guarantee will allow you to purchase your items with a backup plan should they arrive damaged or not as you expected. These usually have 30, 60, or 90-day stipulations, so be sure to read the fine print before your purchase is finalized.

Free Shipping:

This offer is usually accompanied by a minimum purchase, sometimes $30 or $45. Plenty of online retailers don't require a minimum purchase, so shop around for the best deals on items you want that offer free shipping.

Do It Yourself

Anyone can buy a nice, pre-fabricated shed with everything done for them if they have the money to spend. But what fun would that be? Most of the joy of creating your own man cave or she shed is the process of turning something you have on hand into something truly useful.

There's also no substitute for doing the work yourself and having it turn out better than you expected. It's a great way to involve your spouse or children. If it's going to be a space that you invite others to use, it's valuable as a teaching tool to show your little ones the satisfaction to be found in hard work and doing something beneficial for themselves.

So, the next time you find yourself longing for your own space, look around and see if you can't turn a room in your home or an old shed into the geeky, decked-out, quiet place you're looking for. And then get to work, making it your dream escape.

