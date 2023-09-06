The Best Thriller Movies To Watch of All Time

Thriller movies have always been a popular genre among movie lovers. From heart-pumping action sequences to spine-tingling suspense, thriller movies keep audiences on the edge of their seats. With so many great thriller movies to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide what to watch next.

That's why we've compiled a list of the top 49 best thriller movies to watch. From classics like Alfred Hitchcock's Rear Window and Psycho to modern masterpieces like The Silence of the Lambs and Get Out, this list has something for every type of thriller fan. Each movie listed includes a brief summary of the plot, details about the cast and crew, and a link to the trailer. So, grab some popcorn, turn down the lights, and get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience.

1. Silence of The Lambs (1991)

The Silence of the Lambs is a critically acclaimed psychological thriller released in 1991. It follows the story of FBI trainee Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) who is assigned to interview the infamous cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) in hopes of getting his insight on capturing another serial killer, “Buffalo Bill” (Ted Levine).

As Clarice delves deeper into the twisted mind of Dr. Lecter, she becomes a scapegoat in his own plans for escape. This movie received widespread critical acclaim and won five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

2. Se7en (1995)

Se7en is a 1995 psychological thriller directed by David Fincher, starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman. The film revolves around two detectives, Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and Mills (Brad Pitt), investigating a series of murders based on the seven deadly sins.

The plot thickens as they discover the killer's intricate and sadistic plan, leading up to a stunning and unforgettable finale. The film's dark and intense atmosphere, coupled with Fincher's masterful direction and the standout performances from the cast, make Se7en a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre.

3. The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Usual Suspects is a 1995 crime thriller directed by Bryan Singer, starring Kevin Spacey, Gabriel Byrne, and Chazz Palminteri. The story follows five career criminals who are brought together for a seemingly routine police lineup. However, they soon find themselves caught up in a larger conspiracy involving a mythical criminal mastermind named Keyser Soze.

The movie features a nonlinear narrative and an unforgettable twist ending that has become one of the most iconic in movie history. The Usual Suspects won two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actor for Kevin Spacey.

4. Psycho (1960)

Psycho is a 1960 psychological horror thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh. The story follows Marion Crane (Leigh), a woman who embezzles money and takes refuge at a secluded motel run by the mysterious Norman Bates (Perkins).

As the story unfolds, the audience is taken on a thrilling ride full of twists and turns that have become synonymous with Hitchcock's filmmaking style. Psycho has since become a classic in the horror genre and is known for its iconic shower scene and an unforgettable twist ending. The film has had a major cultural impact and is often cited as one of the greatest movies ever made.

5. Rear Window (1954)

Rear Window is a 1954 suspense thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock and starring James Stewart and Grace Kelly. The story follows a wheelchair-bound photographer, Jeff (Stewart), who becomes a spy when he begins to spy on his neighbors from his apartment window.

However, when he witnesses what he believes to be a murder, he becomes embroiled in a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The film's innovative use of limited sets and POV shots, along with the tension Hitchcock masterfully builds, make Rear Window a must-watch classic in the thriller genre.

6. Memento (2000)

Memento is a 2000 psychological thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Guy Pearce, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Joe Pantoliano. The story follows a man named Leonard (Pearce) who suffers from short-term memory loss and is on a mission to find the person who killed his wife.

The film uses a non-linear narrative structure, with the story being told in reverse chronological order. The unique structure of the film and the brilliant performances by the cast make Memento a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The movie received widespread critical acclaim and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

7. The Departed (2006)

The Departed is a 2006 crime thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, and Jack Nicholson. The film is set in Boston and follows the story of two men, Colin Sullivan (Damon) and Billy Costigan (DiCaprio), who are on opposite sides of the law.

Colin is a criminal who has infiltrated the police department, while Billy is an undercover cop who has infiltrated the criminal organization. The movie builds up the tension as both men try to uncover the other's true identity while avoiding detection themselves. The Departed won four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

8. The Prestige (2006)

The Prestige is a 2006 mystery thriller directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Hugh Jackman, Christian Bale, and Michael Caine. The movie is set in London at the turn of the 20th century and follows the story of two rival magicians, Robert Angier (Jackman) and Alfred Borden (Bale), as they compete against each other in a deadly game of one-upmanship.

The movie is full of twists and turns, with an intricate plot that keeps the audience guessing until the very end. The Prestige is a masterful film that explores themes of obsession, sacrifice, and the blurred line between reality and illusion. The movie received critical acclaim and was nominated for two Academy Awards.

9. Shutter Island (2010)

Shutter Island is a 2010 psychological thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, and Ben Kingsley. The film follows the story of two US Marshals, Teddy Daniels (DiCaprio) and Chuck Aule (Ruffalo), who are investigating the disappearance of a patient at a remote psychiatric facility on Shutter Island.

As they delve deeper into the mystery, they begin to question their own sanity and the true nature of the island. The movie's haunting atmosphere, stunning cinematography, and outstanding performances make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre.

10. The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Sixth Sense is a 1999 supernatural thriller directed by M. Night Shyamalan and starring Bruce Willis, Haley Joel Osment, and Toni Collette. The film tells the story of a young boy named Cole Sear (Osment), who can see and communicate with ghosts.

He is helped by child psychologist Dr. Malcolm Crowe (Willis) to deal with his ability and his own personal demons. The movie is famous for its iconic twist ending, which shocked audiences and made it a box office success. The Sixth Sense is a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre, with its gripping storyline, standout performances, and haunting atmosphere.

11. Get Out (2017)

Get Out is a 2017 horror thriller directed by Jordan Peele and starring Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams, and Bradley Whitford. The story follows a young African-American man, Chris (Kaluuya), who visits his white girlfriend's family for the weekend.

As the weekend unfolds, he discovers a sinister plot that threatens his life and the lives of other black people. The movie explores themes of racism and social commentary, while also delivering suspenseful and chilling thrills. Get Out was a critical and commercial success, winning an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

12. Black Swan (2010)

Black Swan is a 2010 psychological thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky, starring Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, and Vincent Cassel. The film follows the story of Nina (Portman), a ballerina who becomes obsessed with perfection as she prepares for her role in Swan Lake.

Her pursuit of perfection leads her down a dark and twisted path, as she begins to lose touch with reality. The movie's haunting and intense atmosphere, coupled with Portman's exceptional performance, make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Black Swan was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and won for Best Actress for Natalie Portman.

13. Inception (2010)

Inception is a 2010 science fiction action thriller directed by Christopher Nolan, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Ellen Page. The story follows a group of thieves who enter the dreams of their targets to steal their secrets.

The protagonist, Dom Cobb (DiCaprio), is haunted by his past and must confront his demons as he embarks on a dangerous mission to implant an idea into someone's mind. The movie's groundbreaking visuals, intricate storyline, and outstanding performances make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre.

Inception won four Academy Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, and Best Visual Effects.

14. The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo is a 2011 crime thriller directed by David Fincher, starring Rooney Mara, Daniel Craig, and Christopher Plummer. The movie is based on the first novel in the Millennium series by Stieg Larsson and follows the story of a journalist, Mikael Blomkvist (Craig), who teams up with a computer hacker, Lisbeth Salander (Mara), to solve a decades-old mystery involving a wealthy family.

The movie's dark and intense atmosphere, combined with Mara's captivating performance as Lisbeth Salander, make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Actress for Rooney Mara.

15. Donnie Darko (2001)

Donnie Darko is a 2001 science fiction thriller directed by Richard Kelly, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, and Mary McDonnell. The movie follows the story of a troubled teenager named Donnie Darko (Gyllenhaal), who is plagued by visions of a giant rabbit that warns him of the end of the world.

The movie's blend of psychological drama, science fiction, and thriller elements makes it a unique and unforgettable film. Donnie Darko has become a cult classic, praised for its complex storytelling, outstanding performances, and haunting atmosphere.

16. Gone Girl (2014)

Gone Girl is a 2014 psychological thriller directed by David Fincher, starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike, and Neil Patrick Harris. The movie is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn and follows the story of Nick Dunne (Affleck), whose wife, Amy (Pike), goes missing on their fifth wedding anniversary.

As the investigation unfolds, Nick becomes the prime suspect in his wife's disappearance, and the story takes a dark and twisted turn. The movie's outstanding performances, intricate plot, and thrilling atmosphere make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Gone Girl was nominated for numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Actress for Rosamund Pike.

17. The Shining (1980)

The Shining is a 1980 horror drama directed by Stanley Kubrick, starring Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, and Danny Lloyd. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King and follows the story of a writer, Jack Torrance (Nicholson), who takes a job as a caretaker at a remote hotel during the off-season.

She and his family stay at the hotel, Jack begins to unravel, and the hotel's dark history starts to affect them. The movie's iconic visuals, eerie atmosphere, and Nicholson's unforgettable performance make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller or horror genre.

18. The Silence (2019)

The Silence is a 2019 horror-thriller directed by John R. Leonetti, starring Kiernan Shipka, Stanley Tucci, and Miranda Otto. The story follows a family who must survive in a world overrun by deadly creatures who hunt by sound.

As they navigate the dangers of the new world, they must also confront their own personal demons. The movie's tense atmosphere and standout performances make it a must-watch for any fan of the horror or thriller genre. While it may not be a critical darling, The Silence is still an entertaining and suspenseful movie that is worth a watch.

19. The Handmaiden (2016)

The Handmaiden is a 2016 South Korean psychological thriller directed by Park Chan-wook, starring Kim Min-hee, Ha Jung-woo, and Kim Tae-ri. The movie is based on the novel Fingersmith by Sarah Waters and follows the story of a young woman who becomes the handmaid to a wealthy heiress in Japanese-occupied Korea.

As the story unfolds, the characters' true motives and desires are revealed, leading to shocking twists and turns. The Handmaiden's exquisite cinematography, outstanding performances, and intricate plot make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre.

20. The Game (1997)

The Game is a 1997 psychological thriller directed by David Fincher, starring Michael Douglas, Sean Penn, and Deborah Kara Unger. The story follows a wealthy businessman, Nicholas Van Orton (Douglas), who is given a mysterious birthday present from his brother (Penn).

The present is an invitation to participate in a live-action game that slowly turns Nicholas's life into a living nightmare. The movie's unpredictable plot, outstanding performances, and Fincher's signature style make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Game was a critical and commercial success and has since become a cult classic.

21. The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Identity is a 2002 action thriller directed by Doug Liman, starring Matt Damon, Franka Potente, and Chris Cooper. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Robert Ludlum and follows the story of Jason Bourne (Damon), a man suffering from amnesia who is on the run from assassins and the CIA as he tries to uncover his true identity.

The movie's exciting action sequences, outstanding performances, and intricate plot make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Bourne Identity spawned a successful franchise, with Damon reprising his role in the sequels.

22. The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Bourne Supremacy is a 2004 action thriller directed by Paul Greengrass, starring Matt Damon, Franka Potente, and Brian. The movie is a direct sequel to The Bourne Identity and follows Jason Bourne as he continues to evade the CIA and uncover the truth about his past.

The movie's thrilling action sequences, outstanding performances, and intricate plot make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Bourne Supremacy was a critical and commercial success and further cemented Damon's status as an action movie star.

23. The Bourne Ultimatum (2007)

The Bourne Ultimatum is a 2007 action thriller directed by Paul Greengrass, starring Matt Damon, Julia Stiles, and Joan Allen. The movie is the third installment in the Bourne franchise and follows Jason Bourne as he races against time to uncover the truth about his past and stop a dangerous conspiracy.

The movie's thrilling action sequences, outstanding performances, and intricate plot make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Bourne Ultimatum was a critical and commercial success and won three Academy Awards, including Best Film Editing and Best Sound Editing.

24. The Fugitive (1993)

The Fugitive is a 1993 action thriller directed by Andrew Davis, starring Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, and Sela Ward. The movie is based on the TV series of the same name and follows the story of Dr. Richard Kimble (Ford), who is wrongfully convicted of his wife's murder and goes on the run to clear his name. As he evades the law, Kimble must also track down the real killer.

The movie's thrilling action sequences, outstanding performances, and intricate plot make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Fugitive was a critical and commercial success and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Tommy Lee Jones.

25. Heat (1995)

Heat is a 1995 crime thriller directed by Michael Mann, starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer. The movie follows the story of a group of professional thieves led by Neil McCauley (De Niro), who is pursued by LAPD detective Vincent Hanna (Pacino) as they plan their next heist.

The movie's outstanding performances, thrilling action sequences, and intricate plot make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Heat is also notable for its intense shootout scene on the streets of Los Angeles, which has become one of the most iconic scenes in movie history.

26. The Insider (1999)

The Insider is a 1999 biographical thriller directed by Michael Mann, starring Al Pacino, Russell Crowe, and Christopher Plummer. The movie is based on the true story of Jeffrey Wigand (Crowe), a former tobacco industry insider who exposes the truth about the dangers of smoking.

As Wigand faces threats and legal pressure, investigative journalist Lowell Bergman (Pacino) helps him tell his story to the world. The movie's outstanding performances, gripping storyline, and real-world relevance make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Insider was also a critical success, earning seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director.

27. The Ghost Writer (2010)

The Ghost Writer is a 2010 mystery thriller directed by Roman Polanski, starring Ewan McGregor, Pierce Brosnan, and Olivia Williams. The movie follows the story of a ghostwriter hired to complete the memoirs of a former British Prime Minister (Brosnan), who becomes embroiled in a political conspiracy.

The movie's gripping storyline, outstanding performances, and tense atmosphere make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Ghost Writer was a critical and commercial success and won numerous awards, including the Best Director award for Polanski at the Berlin International Film Festival.

28. The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Manchurian Candidate is a 1962 political thriller directed by John Frankenheimer, starring Frank Sinatra, Laurence Harvey, and Janet Leigh. The movie follows the story of a soldier who is brainwashed into becoming an unwitting assassin, as part of a Communist plot to take over the United States government.

The movie's intricate plot, outstanding performances, and timely political commentary make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Manchurian Candidate was a critical and commercial success and has since become a classic of the genre.

29. Mystic River (2003)

Mystic River is a 2003 crime drama directed by Clint Eastwood, starring Sean Penn, Tim Robbins, and Kevin Bacon. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Dennis Lehane and follows the story of three childhood friends whose lives are forever changed after a tragedy in their neighborhood.

As they try to unravel the truth behind the tragedy, they become entangled in a web of violence and deceit. The movie's outstanding performances, gripping storyline, and powerful emotional impact make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Mystic River was a critical and commercial success, earning six Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Eastwood.

30. Zodiac (2007)

Zodiac is a 2007 crime thriller directed by David Fincher, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr., and Mark Ruffalo. The movie is based on the true story of the Zodiac Killer, a serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

The movie follows the story of the journalists and detectives who worked to uncover the identity of the killer. The movie's outstanding performances, gripping storyline, and tense atmosphere make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Zodiac was a critical success and has since become a cult classic of the genre.

31. Blade Runner (1982)

Blade Runner is a 1982 sci-fi thriller directed by Ridley Scott, starring Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, and Sean Young. The movie is set in a dystopian future in Los Angeles, where replicants (artificially created humans) are hunted by blade runners (special police operatives).

The movie follows the story of blade runner Rick Deckard (Ford) as he is tasked with hunting down a group of rogue replicants. The movie's stunning visual effects, gripping storyline, and thought-provoking themes make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Blade Runner has since become a cult classic of the sci-fi genre and has influenced numerous other movies and TV shows.

32. Minority Report (2002)

Minority Report is a 2002 sci-fi thriller directed by Steven Spielberg, starring Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, and Samantha Morton. The movie is set in a future where a specialized police unit uses precognitive technology to arrest criminals before they can commit their crimes.

The movie follows the story of John Anderton (Cruise), the head of the precog unit, who becomes a fugitive after being accused of a future murder. The movie's outstanding performances, thrilling action sequences, and thought-provoking themes make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Minority Report was a critical and commercial success, earning numerous awards and nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Sound Editing.

33. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

The Talented Mr. Ripley is a 1999 psychological thriller directed by Anthony Minghella, starring Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Jude Law. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Patricia Highsmith and follows the story of Tom Ripley (Damon), a young man who is hired to retrieve a rich guy (Law) from Italy but ends up becoming obsessed with him.

As Ripley's deception and violence spiral out of control, the movie becomes a tense psychological thriller. The movie's outstanding performances, intricate plot, and stunning Italian setting make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre.

34. The Vanishing (1988)

The Vanishing is a 1988 psychological thriller directed by George Sluizer, starring Bernard-Pierre Donnadieu, Gene Bervoets, and Johanna Ter Steege. The movie is based on the novel The Golden Egg by Tim Krabbé and follows the story of a man (Bervoets) whose girlfriend (ter Steege) disappears while they are on vacation.

Three years later, the man begins receiving cryptic messages from her abductor (Donnadieu) and becomes obsessed with finding out what happened to her. The movie's slow-burning tension, outstanding performances, and shocking ending make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Vanishing has since become a classic of the genre and has been remade in Hollywood and other countries.

35. Misery (1990)

Misery is a 1990 psychological thriller directed by Rob Reiner, starring James Caan and Kathy Bates. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King and follows the story of a successful novelist (Caan) who is held captive by his “number one fan” (Bates) after a car accident.

As the novelist's injuries worsen, the fan becomes increasingly unstable and violent. The movie's outstanding performances, gripping storyline, and tense atmosphere make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Misery was a critical and commercial success, earning Bates an Academy Award for Best Actress.

36. Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct is a 1992 thriller directed by Paul Verhoeven, starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone. The movie follows the story of a detective (Douglas) who becomes involved with a beautiful and mysterious murder suspect (Stone).

As the detective delves deeper into the case, he becomes increasingly obsessed with the suspect and is drawn into a dangerous game of cat and mouse. The movie's outstanding performances, explicit sexuality, and shocking plot twists make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Basic Instinct was a commercial success, earning over $350 million worldwide.

37. Cape Fear (1991)

Cape Fear is a 1991 psychological thriller directed by Martin Scorsese, starring Robert De Niro, Nick Nolte, and Jessica Lange. The movie is a remake of the 1962 film of the same name and follows the story of a convicted abuser (De Niro) who seeks revenge on the lawyer (Nolte) who failed to keep him out of prison.

The movie's outstanding performances, tense atmosphere, and chilling suspense make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Cape Fear was a critical and commercial success, earning two Academy Award nominations.

38. The Others (2001)

The Others is a 2001 supernatural horror thriller directed by Alejandro Amenábar, starring Nicole Kidman. The movie is set in 1945 and follows the story of a woman (Kidman) who lives in a remote country house with her two children.

When strange events begin to occur in the house, the woman becomes convinced that they are not alone and that something sinister is at work. The movie's outstanding performances, eerie atmosphere, and shocking twist ending make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Others was a commercial and critical success, earning over $200 million worldwide.

39. Vertigo (1958)

Vertigo is a 1958 psychological thriller directed by Alfred Hitchcock, starring James Stewart and Kim Novak. The movie follows the story of a retired police detective (Stewart) who suffers from acrophobia and becomes obsessed with a woman (Novak) who may or may not be his long-lost love.

As the detective delves deeper into the case, he becomes increasingly unstable and drawn into a dangerous game of deception and betrayal. The movie's outstanding performances, masterful direction, and haunting score make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Vertigo was a critical and commercial failure upon its initial release but has since been hailed as one of Hitchcock's greatest films.

40. L.A. Confidential (1997)

L.A. Confidential is a 1997 neo-noir crime thriller directed by Curtis Hanson, starring Kevin Spacey, Russell Crowe, and Guy Pearce. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by James Ellroy and follows the story of three Los Angeles police detectives in the 1950s who become embroiled in a web of corruption, betrayal, and violence.

As they investigate a series of interconnected crimes, the detectives uncover a dark underworld of Hollywood glamour and criminality. The movie's outstanding performances, intricate plot, and stylish direction make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. L.A. Confidential was a critical and commercial success, earning two Academy Awards, including Best Supporting Actress for Kim Basinger.

41. Enemy of The State (1998)

Enemy of the State is a 1998 action thriller directed by Tony Scott, starring Will Smith and Gene Hackman. The movie follows the story of a lawyer (Smith) who becomes the target of a corrupt National Security Agency official (Jon Voight) after he comes into possession of a video showing a political assassination.

As the lawyer tries to clear his name and stay alive, he becomes increasingly entangled in a web of surveillance, betrayal, and violence. The movie's outstanding performances, fast-paced action, and cutting-edge technology make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Enemy of the State was a commercial success, earning over $250 million worldwide.

42. The Conversation (1974)

The Conversation is a 1974 psychological thriller directed by Francis Ford Coppola, starring Gene Hackman. The movie follows the story of a surveillance expert (Hackman) who becomes increasingly paranoid and disturbed as he eavesdrops on a conversation that may lead to a murder.

As the expert becomes more and more involved in the case, he becomes increasingly isolated and plagued by guilt and anxiety. The movie's outstanding performances, thought-provoking themes, and moody cinematography make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Conversation was a critical success, earning three Academy Award nominations.

43. The French Connection (1971)

The French Connection is a 1971 action thriller directed by William Friedkin, starring Gene Hackman and Roy Scheider. The movie is based on the true story of two New York City police detectives who investigate a large-scale heroin smuggling operation.

As they pursue the case, they become increasingly involved in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the French drug traffickers. The movie's outstanding car chase scene, gritty realism, and tense atmosphere make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The French Connection was a critical and commercial success, winning five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for Hackman.

44. The Bone Collector (1999)

The Bone Collector is a 1999 crime thriller directed by Phillip Noyce, starring Denzel Washington and Angelina Jolie. The movie follows the story of a quadriplegic detective (Washington) who teams up with a young policewoman (Jolie) to solve a series of gruesome murders in New York City.

As they investigate the case, they become increasingly entangled in a dangerous game of cat-and-mouse with the killer. The movie's outstanding performances, atmospheric setting, and suspenseful direction make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Bone Collector was a commercial success, earning over $150 million worldwide.

45. The Equalizer (2014)

The Equalizer is a 2014 action thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua, starring Denzel Washington and Marton Csokas. The movie is based on the TV series of the same name and follows the story of a retired CIA operative (Washington) who seeks revenge against a group of violent Russian gangsters who have kidnapped a young girl (Chloë Grace Moretz).

As the operative takes on the gangsters one by one, he becomes increasingly entangled in a dangerous web of corruption and violence. The movie's outstanding performances, intense action sequences, and thrilling direction make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Equalizer was a commercial success, earning over $190 million worldwide.

46. The Secret in Their Eyes (2009)

The Secret in Their Eyes is a 2009 Argentine-Spanish crime thriller directed by Juan José Campanella, starring Ricardo Darín and Soledad Villamil. The movie follows the story of a retired legal counselor (Darín) who is haunted by an unsolved case from his past – the brutal murder of a young woman.

As he revisits the case with the help of a former colleague (Villamil), he becomes increasingly entangled in a web of intrigue, corruption, and personal tragedy. The movie's outstanding performances, intricate plot, and hauntingly beautiful cinematography make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Secret in Their Eyes was a critical and commercial success, winning the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

47. The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather is a 1972 crime drama film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, based on the novel of the same name by Mario Puzo. The movie stars Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, and James Caan and tells the story of the Corleone family, a powerful Italian-American mafia clan, as they navigate the world of organized crime and struggle to maintain their power and influence in a changing world.

The movie's outstanding performances, intricate plot, and iconic characters make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Godfather was a critical and commercial success, winning three Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Brando, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Puzo and Coppola. It has since become a cultural icon and is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made.

48. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Pulp Fiction is a 1994 crime drama film directed by Quentin Tarantino and starring John Travolta, Uma Thurman, and Samuel L. Jackson. The movie tells the interlocking stories of several characters in the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, including two hitmen, a boxer, a gangster's wife, and a pair of armed robbers.

The movie's nonlinear structure, iconic dialogue, and eclectic soundtrack make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. Pulp Fiction was a critical and commercial success, winning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival and earning seven Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director for Tarantino. It has since become a cultural touchstone and is widely regarded as one of the greatest movies ever made.

49. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix is a 1999 sci-fi action film directed by The Wachowskis, starring Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and Carrie-Anne Moss. The movie takes place in a dystopian future where humanity is trapped inside a simulated reality known as the Matrix, controlled by sentient machines.

The movie's protagonist, Neo (Reeves), is a computer programmer who discovers the truth about the Matrix and joins a rebellion led by the enigmatic Morpheus (Fishburne) to free humanity from its digital prison. The movie's groundbreaking special effects, mind-bending plot, and thrilling action sequences make it a must-watch for any fan of the thriller genre. The Matrix was a critical and commercial success, earning over $460 million worldwide and spawning two sequels, as well as influencing countless films and popular culture.