10 Thrillers To Watch While Waiting For Squid Game To Return

The Korean survival horror/thriller Squid Game broke multiple records in Netflix history, including becoming the platform’s watched show of all time. Squid Game offers a deadly twist on the idea of children’s games; the only difference: escaping death is the real prize. If you’re still reeling over the end of Squid Game or impatiently waiting for the next season, here are some show and movie suggestions similar to the fast-paced thriller.

1 – Alice in Borderland

Alice in Borderland is based on a manga by Haro Aso. Like Squid Game, Alice in Borderland focuses on a group of individuals competing in games to guarantee survival. The difference between this and Squid Game is Alice in Borderland is set in a parallel universe. This gives an element of the supernatural to the thrilling two-seasoned drama.

2 – Cube

The 1997 film, Cube revolves around six people with different backgrounds and careers who wake up in mysterious areas, all inside a giant cube. They need to work together to solve the puzzles, escape, and figure out why they were trapped and held hostage. The sci-fi/horror film is a great 90-minute watch that will satisfy that same anxiety-inducing thrill Squid Game evokes.

3 – Oldboy

The original 2003 film sets off as a chilling tale of abduction. Businessman Dae-su is kidnapped on his young daughter’s birthday. The kidnapper jails him for 15 years in a room with only a window, a small bed, and a television. Dae-su spends 15 years plotting revenge on his captor and figuring out how to find his daughter.

Oldboy is a shocking tale, delivering the same brutality (if not more) as Squid Game, and the twists will churn your stomach.

4 – Se7en

Se7en is a dark, disturbing psychological thriller following the lives of two homicide detectives tasked with uncovering the drive and identity of the perpetrator behind a rather religiously motivated serial killer. Se7en is known for presenting one of the greatest twists in cinematic history, especially in the subgenre of psychological thrillers.

With Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, and Gwyneth Paltrow, this star-studded cast makes up the best thriller of 1995, perhaps the 90s.

5 – Green Room

Green Room is a captivating film about a punk band that loses a gig. Low on money, the band accepts the first jam they can find, unaware the venue is a neo-nazi bar. After performing a set, one of the band members witnesses an altercation in the crowd. He finds his way to the green room to retrieve some of the band’s belongings, where he stumbles upon a murder.

Soon, Green Room turns from an underdog story into a bone-chilling narrative about captivity and survival.

6 – Parasite

Parasite posits a black comedy commenting on class equality and revenge. Parasite takes place in Seoul, focusing on a low-income family (the Kims) who comes into contact with a wealthy family (the Parks). The Kims overthrow every worker the Parks hired and start to work for the wealthy family. When the two families spend time with each other, they fill their time with sweet smiles and harmless laughter, but behind closed doors, the Parks disdain the Kim family, seeing them as less than human.

Parasite is a twisted holding political (and social) commentary similar to that in Squid Game.

7 – Battle Royale

Battle Royale features a swath of 9th graders sent to an island strapped into an explosive collar. The individuals must navigate the island, figuring out how to feed themselves, kill each other, and be the last ones standing. Only one individual can survive and leave the island alive.

8 – Prisoners

Jake Gyllenhaal is one of this century’s best actors. His versatility allows him to tackle any role with prowess. In Prisoners, he plays a detective, deadset on finding the kidnapper of two young girls from Pennsylvania.

Prisoners excels at blending genres, dipping its toes in and out of horror, thriller, and drama. The mystery scratches the same itch as Squid Game.

9 – You

If you’ve seen You, you know that Joe Goldberg is a terrifying man. Doing his dirty work in a baseball cap and an unassuming zip-up jacket, Joe Goldberg possesses an obsessive taste in women. He torments and stalks these women while telling himself he is not the problem.

Part one of Season 4 of the dark drama dropped on February 9, setting Joe in London, flipping the script. This time, Joe has a stalker. You carries a plot laced with mystery, just like Squid Game, although I’d argue You is much, much bloodier.

10 – 3%

In futuristic Brazil, once you turn 20, you can escape poverty and move to a virtual oasis. To do so, you must successfully pass a series of tests, but only 3% of takers move forward.