There is a common misconception that Walt Disney World can only be fun for families and younger children. However, this is far from the truth. Sure, a lot of the attractions are more family-oriented, but that doesn't mean there is nothing for thrill seekers to enjoy.

Thrilling Disney World Rides To Get Your Adrenaline Flowing

From twisted elevators to sky-high spins, these are some of the most thrilling Disney World Rides. You won’t want to miss them on your next visit to the “Most Magical Place on Earth.”

1. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Disney's Hollywood Studios

The Tower of Terror in Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the must-do rides for a Disney guest with a thrill-seeking heart. Inspired by the spooky 1960s television series “The Twilight Zone,” guests take the roles of the victims of the bizarre goings-on within the strange dimension as they enter a once bustling and luxurious hotel that has been abandoned since 1939. It is a drop tower ride, having you and your fellow guests sit in an old service elevator as you drop down and rise back up nine stories!

2. Expedition Everest, Disney's Animal Kingdom

It could be argued that Expedition Everest is the most thrilling ride in Disney’s Animal Kingdom. It is a roller coaster filled with high speeds, big drops, and a few twists. You play the role of an explorer on a train expedition to Mount Everest, but you need to be mindful of the legends that claim the Yeti is the guardian of the mountain, and you never know what myths can turn out to be true.

3. Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Epcot

This next ride needs to come with a bit of a warning. Since its opening in 2022, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind in Epcot has gained a reputation for causing extreme motion sickness. The high speeds coupled with spinning vehicles can cause this to happen, but it truly varies from person to person. If you are fortunate enough to be unaffected, you’ll experience the thrill of traveling through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy as you try to save the world from being erased. Classic songs from the late '70s and early '80s play throughout, and you may get a different song each time you ride!

4. Test Track, Epcot

If there’s one thing we love, it’s thrill rides with an interactive twist, and Epcot’s Test Track does just that! This ride lets you design your dream car before entering a virtual testing area. You’ll be going around sharp corners and reaching speeds of 65 miles per hour, all while putting your virtual design’s specifications to the test against your fellow riders!

5. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Magic Kingdom Park

Look, there’s a reason why people will go to the Magic Kingdom just to ride Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to pass kidney stones. Yes, this ride certainly is more than able to live up to its title as “The Wildest Ride in the Wilderness!” The coaster is very bumpy as it simulates riding on an old, rickety gold mine train, but it’s all good fun.

6. Tron Lightcycle Run, Magic Kingdom Park

If you ever wanted to know what it was like to ride a lightcycle from Tron, have we got the coaster for you! Tron Lightcycle Run is in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland and has a unique ride vehicle. You ride as if you were on an actual motorcycle and race through the Grid at speeds of 60 miles per hour.

While the ride is adrenaline-fueling, there have been some issues with the vehicle style requiring those of a certain body type to have to wait for the accessible seats in the back of the coaster. The accessible seats are shaped more like a car and allow guests to sit in a seat instead of a motorcycle-style format. Don’t fret if you are concerned that the cycle-style seats are not for you because there is an area to test them out before entering the line.

7. Avatar Flight of Passage, Disney's Animal Kingdom

Avatar Flight of Passage in Animal Kingdom is considered by many to be the more intense version of Soarin’ in Epcot. On this ride, you will be able to feel what it is like to fly through Pandora on the back of an ikran or banshee. You will face fearsome creatures while also experiencing breathtaking moments on this otherworldly and beautiful planet.

8. Kali River Rapids, Disney's Animal Kingdom

You might want to skip this one if you plan to visit Walt Disney World during a chillier time of year because you will get wet! Animal Kingdom’s raft-style ride lets you venture down a jungle river in the heart of Asia. This means you may become victim to the splashing power of waterfalls, geysers, a 20-foot drop, and even other guests waiting for you to pass by.

9. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run, Disney's Hollywood Studios

Growing up, many of us dreamt of having a chance to fly the Millennium Falcon. The creators of Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios knew that dream and fulfilled it spectacularly! Six people can enter the cockpit of the Falcon at a time, each being given one of three jobs: pilot, who controls the ship’s directions; gunner, who controls the blasters; or engineer, who repairs any damage.

10. Mission: Space, Epcot

If you aren’t a fan of tight, enclosed spaces, you may want to skip this Epcot attraction. Mission: Space is essentially a space flight simulator. There are two missions that guests can choose from, both with different levels of intensity. The less intense green mission has you complete an orbit around Earth, and the more intense orange mission will take you on a mission to Mars.

11. Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Disney's Hollywood Studios

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance in Galaxy’s Edge is more than just a ride; it’s a whole experience. From the moment you enter the queue, you become a new recruit for the rebels as they prepare plans against the First Order. You’ll leave the planet of Batuu and be captured by a First Order Star Destroyer, who will detain and integrate you for information. The thrill doesn’t stop when you get on the ride. You’ll face danger around every corner as you attempt to escape Kylo Ren before it’s too late!

12. Astro Orbiter, Magic Kingdom Park

This ride may not necessarily be thrilling in the usual sense of the word, but hear us out. Astro Orbiter is one of three aerial carousel-style rides in the Magic Kingdom, the other two being Dumbo and The Magic Carpets of Aladdin. That doesn’t sound all that thrilling until you get to it and realize that it is very high up. It rests atop The People Mover and gives one heck of a view of the Magic Kingdom. That, along with its surprisingly fast spin speed and the tilt you can get at different angles, certainly makes your heart race.

For peak effect, try riding it at night. It feels like you’re spinning even faster when it’s dark. There’s also a chance that you can time it right and catch the fireworks while you spin in your rocket!

13. Space Mountain, Magic Kingdom Park

A classic for fans of thrilling Disney World rides, Space Mountain is another of Tomorrowland’s biggest thrills! The coaster is practically pitch black, with only the zooming sounds of space and the screams of other guests to fill your imagination. Space Mountain is also an older attraction, meaning it’s a little rougher when it goes along its track, so keep that in mind.

14. Rock ‘n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Disney's Hollywood Studios

Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is another one of the “it rides” for thrill seekers. With a launch of 0-60 miles per hour and multiple loops and inversions, it’s easy to see why this coaster is a favorite. Take a seat in your super-stretch limo on your way to a backstage Aerosmith show! You’ll be in the dark, surrounded by blacklight decor, as you twist, turn, and zoom through L.A. while listening to some of the band's most iconic tunes!