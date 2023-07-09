11 Edge of Your Seat Films That Are Thrilling Masterpieces

What is the last movie you watched where you felt your heartbeat in your throat and you watched the unfolding incidents through palm-covered eyes? A law school student writes on an online server that he needs a thrilling break from the legal fine print. Users chipped in with their favorites.

1. Fall (2022)

This film dropped in August of last year after a lackluster teaser trailer, however the film surprised audiences with its vitality. Fall focuses on two women with a passion for climbing. After a tragedy, the women reclaim their climbing badges by attempting to scale a telephone tower a few hours from their hometown. As they reach the top of the tower, the ladder down breaks off into oblivion, and the women are stranded 2,000 above humanity.

2. Dream House (2011)

Despite the 7% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a lot of viewers agree that Dream House is a fast-paced thriller with a stunning ensemble featuring Daniel Craig, Rachel Weisz, and Naomi Watts. A couple moves into a new house doubling as a former crime scene where a husband allegedly murdered his wife and children. Daniel Craig's character, Will, decides to unravel and piece together the crime puzzle, stumbling upon a horrifying realization.

3. 10 Cloverfield Lane (2016)

The prequel to The Cloverfield Paradox circles a woman, Michelle, that endures a brutal car accident and awakes in an underground bunker surrounded by two strange men. The man that owns the bunker informs Michelle that the outside world is polluted and he saved her life by granting her a safe place to stay. Michelle doesn't believe the man and retaliates against his wishes.

4. Hard Candy (2005)

Elliot Page shines in Hard Candy, a commentary about predation in the modern dating world. Elliot's character, Hayley, chats with older men on the internet and invites one of her matches (Jeff) to meet in person. The duo head to Jeff's house where Hayley's intentions to expose him come out. The gritty uncertainty of the movie keeps viewers glued to the tense storyline.

5. Don't Breathe (2016)

Prior to the horrendous sequel, Don't Breathe offered a refreshing take on the thriller genre. In the film, a trio of teenage delinquents break into wealthy people's houses and steal their belongings. After they hear of a veteran sitting on a large sum of money, the trio plans their next burglary. The group learns that the man is blind and hiding a terrifying secret behind closed doors. The clever sound design amps up the stakes along with the deliberate lighting choices.

6. It Follows (2014)

Maika Monroe stars in several fast-paced horror-thriller films, but It Follows is her best performance, in my opinion. The film presents a novel take on an age-old horror trope. After going on a date, Jay, notices her boyfriend's (Hugh's) peculiar behavior when he points out a woman only he can see.

In a terrified state, Hugh brings Jay to an abandoned parking lot where they partake in adult relations. Soon after, Hugh knocks Jay out, and ties her up. When she wakes up, he tells her he passed on a curse where a sinister force will find her in public and slowly creep toward her until she passes the curse on to the next person.

7. The Game (1997)

As the title suggests, this movie revolves around a game and its players. Nicholas' brother, Conrad, gifts him an eccentric birthday present. It is the ability to join a curated game. Nicholas accepts the present, but when he enrolls in the game, he learns it isn't as innocent as he anticipated.

8. Funny Games (2007)

When a family embarks on a weekend lake vacation, they run into two estranged boys determined to ruin their holiday. The boys harass the family and force them to indulge in bizarre games to appease their sadistic desires.

9. Watcher (2022)

Watcher is Maika Monroe's second best performance. Watcher follows Julia and her boyfriend, Francis, who relocate to Romania for Francis' job. Since Francis is from Romania, he navigates the cultural change swimmingly, while Julia struggles to understand those around her and spends an insurmountable amount of time by herself in the foreign country.

Julia begins to notice strange happenings from one of her neighbors, leading her to tell Francis. He dismisses her claims and assures her everything is okay. He's wrong.

10. Missing (2023)

Missing surprised me. I enjoyed the directors' other film Searching, which followed a similar missing person premise, but I didn't expect Missing to entertain me as much as it did. The plot centers around June, a stubborn 18-year-old tasked with picking her mom up from the airport after a trip with her new boyfriend. When the mom doesn't return, June utilizes her detective skills to attempt to bring her mom home.

The coolest part of this film is it is told entirely through technology screens.

11. American Animals (2018)

Evan Peters, Barry Keoghan, and Blake Jenner star in this retelling of an infamous Kentucky heist. Four friends attempt to pull off a near-impossible robbery of one-of-a-kind literary artifacts. This film features one of the most difficult robbery scenes I've ever witnessed, but it's also impossible to look away from the stellar performances.

Source: Reddit