Everything We Know about the TikTok Ban Bill

TikTok has found itself in hot water once again after facing threats of legislation that would ban the app if it doesn’t break away from ByteDance, its parent company based in Bejing.

On Thursday, U.S. congressional committee members voted 50-0 in favor of the legislation, putting pressure on ByteDance to either sell TikTok to a non-Chinese company within six months of the bill’s enactment or be prohibited from the web and app stores. Steve Scalise, the House Majority Leader, announced that he would be bringing the bill to the House floor next week for a vote.

Joe Biden voiced his support for a majority decision while speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews on Frida, saying, “If they pass it, I’ll sign it.”

Lawmakers Express Concern Over User Privacy

This proposed ban bill comes as no surprise to many, as both US parties have expressed their concern over the possibility of private data being shared with the Chinese government.

In China, national security laws can urge organizations to help with gathering intelligence, which could, in turn, force companies like ByteDance to release data on over 170 million Americans who regularly use the app.

According to lawmakers, the main force driving this legislation is protecting American social media users and securing their privacy.

In a release, Committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers said, “Today, we [took] the first step in creating long overdue laws to protect Americans from the threat posed by apps controlled by our adversaries…We will NOT allow for the continued targeting, surveilling, and manipulation of Americans through foreign adversary-controlled applications.”

TikTok Denies Accusations It Would Release User Data

TikTok has continued to deny accusations that it would be forced to assist the Chinese government by providing them with data.

In a statement, TikTok said, “This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it. This legislation will trample the First Amendment rights of 170 million Americans and deprive five million small businesses of a platform they rely on to grow and create jobs.”

TikTok Sends a Notification to Users, Urging Them To Act

TikTok is the world’s second most downloaded app after Instagram, and many users are outraged after receiving a notification from the app urging them to act and stop the ban.

The notification read, “Congress is planning a total ban of TikTok. Speak up now — before your government strips 170 million Americans of their Constitutional right to free expression. This will destroy the livelihoods of countless creators across the country, and deny artists an audience.”

The app confirmed to the BBC that it sent a notification encouraging users to call their representatives to voice their opposition to the ban.

Many TikTok Users Are Outraged by the Proposed Bill

Users are expressing their frustration with the proposed bill, with TikTok videos addressing the potential ban garnering hundreds of thousands to millions of views.

US Rep. Raja Krishnamoorth revealed that those who did end up calling into the offices were minor children. He expressed his concern over many of them were calling, possibly without permission from their parents.

It’s unclear how young Americans and users of the app will respond if the bill is passed and a nationwide ban does take place.

Trump Seemingly Changes His Stance on the Legislation

Trump, who initially supported TikTok’s owner to sell to a US company, is now backtracking on his comments.

In a post on the social media platform Truth, Trump wrote, “If you get rid of TikTok, Facebook and Zuckerschmuck will double their business. I don’t want Facebook, who cheated in the last Election, doing better. They are a true Enemy of the People!”