TikTok Fined $15.9 Million for Misusing Children’s Data

TikTok, a popular short-video sharing app, has been fined £12.7 million ($15.9 million) by the UK's Information Commissioner's Office for violating children's data privacy protections and other related rules.

Breaking The Rules

The watchdog revealed that TikTok allowed almost 1.4 million children under the age of 13 to use the app in the UK in 2020, despite its own regulations prohibiting kids that young from setting up accounts. The agency also claimed that TikTok did not adequately identify and remove children under 13 from the platform and failed to obtain parental consent to process their data.

This incident is the most recent example of the heightened scrutiny TikTok, and its parent company ByteDance are facing in the Western world, where governments are increasingly concerned about the risks the app poses to data privacy and cybersecurity. The British watchdog had been investigating data breaches that occurred between May 2018 and July 2020. The fine reflects the urgent need for companies to comply with data protection laws to protect children's privacy online.

Protect The Children

According to Information Commissioner John Edwards, TikTok has breached laws that aim to protect children in the digital world, as it did not comply with data protection laws. The social media platform was accused of collecting and using the personal data of minors who were inappropriately granted access to the app. Edwards further highlighted that this could have led to the children being tracked and profiled, with potentially damaging content being delivered to them.

TikTok, however, disagrees with the watchdog's decision, stating that it invests heavily in keeping under 13s off the platform and maintains a safety team of 40,000 people to keep the community safe. The company has also stated that it will review the decision and consider further steps.

It is important for social media companies to follow laws designed to protect children's privacy and safety in the digital world.

New Policies

In response to the data breaches, TikTok claims to have improved its sign-up system by incorporating measures to detect whether an account is being used by someone under 13 rather than simply allowing users to declare their age. However, this was not enough to prevent a significant penalty for breaching UK data privacy law.

The watchdog found that TikTok failed to provide clear information about how user data was being collected, used, and shared, making it difficult for young users to make informed choices about their use of the platform. Additionally, the company was criticized for not processing the personal data of British users in a lawful, fair, and transparent manner.

Initially facing a £27 million fine, TikTok managed to reduce the penalty after persuading regulators to drop other charges. In 2019, the company, previously known as Musical.ly, was fined $5.7 million by US regulators for similar allegations of unlawfully collecting children's personal information.

Concerns over TikTok's relationship with the Chinese government have also led to bans in various countries, with Australia being the latest to prohibit its use on government devices. The EU and US have also expressed apprehension over the app's potential to share data with the Chinese government or promote pro-Beijing propaganda. US lawmakers have even contemplated a sale or ban of the app due to rising tensions with China.

