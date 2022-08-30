Reasons Why TikTok Will Never Die Down

Launched in 2016 by ByteDance in China, TikTok has grown globally in popularity. With over 3 billion TikTok users, it is no wonder it is a popular app. People love the platform because they can express themselves and create unique content for other viewers to see.

TikTok has quickly outrun Snapchat and Twitter. The third largest worldwide social media platform, users connect to other creators through short-form videos with effects, music, text, or hashtags.

There are new trends coming out daily, and everyone wants to jump on board. These trends can be found using TikTok's “Trend Discovery” feature. They're grouped by hashtags, songs, creators, and videos. Videos can be further broken down by location, industry (pets, travel, games, etc.), and time frame (yesterday, last 30 days, last 120 days). These analytics are a treasure trove of information for both marketers and creators.

Why People Love TikTok

Get Paid to Create

If you are looking for a side hustle, you can become a content creator. If you're 18 years or older, have 10,000+ followers, and at least 100,000 authentic video views in the last 30 days, then you may want to apply to TikTok's Creator Next. Creator Next gives creators opportunities to monetize their accounts through several features. These features include Creator Fund, Creator Marketplace, LIVE Gifts, Video Gifts, and Tips:

Creator Fund is available to creators in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain. Videos must adhere to TikTok's Community Guidelines and Terms of Service. This Fund pays creators based on several factors, including video views and engagement.

Creator Marketplace provides a sponsorship opportunity for brands and creators to connect through direct invitations (brands invite a creator to work with them) or open an application campaign (creators apply to relevant campaigns). In this partnership, creators may receive payment, gifts, or commissions if another creator purchases the brand's product or service. Audience engagement is key to the success of branded content.

LIVE gifts are given to creators by their viewers during a LIVE video. Viewers purchase coins from TikTok and use these coins to send gifts. Based on the popularity of your video and the gifts you receive, TikTok may award you with diamonds. You can redeem these diamonds for money.

Video gifts are virtual gifts that viewers send to a creator in the comments section of a video. TikTok awards diamonds that the creator can redeem for money.

Tips are similar to what a server would receive in a restaurant. Viewers can show their support for a creator by giving them a monetary tip.

Marketing and Advertising

According to Business of Apps, TikTok generated an estimated $4.6 billion in revenue in 2021, a 142% increase. As of the first quarter of 2022, TikTok has over 1 billion users.

In April 2022, TikTok estimated that marketers could reach 970.2 million users (18 years old and above) on the app. That equates to approximately 12.2% of all people globally. In terms of a business' advertising dollar, TikTok would be ideal if a business is targeting young adults. TikTok's largest ad audience falls into the 18 to 24 age group (43.3%), followed by the 25 to 34 year-olds (32.2%).

A TikTok Business Account can be lucrative for businesses wishing to create content for their brand. TikTok is “where brands of all sizes and industries can be seen, grow their following, foster global connections, and achieve big results.”

By setting up a Business Account, a business has access to analytics to monitor performance and engagement, provides followers with access to the business via e-mail, and promotes its website. Whether you are a creator, small business, large business, or an agency, TikTok has several resources to help you create content for your intended audience.

Businesses may complement a Business Account by setting up a TikTok Ads Manager Account to share ads on TikTok. Businesses will find this feature valuable as they can target their audience by gender, location, age, interests, etc. Businesses may also choose when placing ads from TikTok's diverse family of apps (TikTok, Vigo Video, BuzzVideo).

Free Education

TikTok is similar to the internet, where you can find useful information for free. Creators provide valuable and priceless information to their audience in short videos. You can learn on TikTok just as much as you learn things in school. Whether it's about finances, cooking, entertainment, photography, business, and others, you can learn anything on TikTok for free.

Potential for Fame

TikTok is a platform that can quickly make you famous, just like Bella Poarch. Her lip-syncing video went viral, becoming the most liked video on the platform. When she was barely 20 years old, she had millions of followers in less than a year. TikTok gives people the opportunity to become famous and well-known like YouTube. If you want to become a public figure, TikTok is the platform everyone goes to gain fame.

Entertainment

The short videos that creators come up with catch the attention of many audiences, making it difficult to stop scrolling. Did you know that the short clips from Tik Tok boost your dopamine levels, making you addicted to the app? Once your dopamine level increases, leaving TikTok becomes impossible. TikTok does a great job sucking you in, making you lose many hours of your day.

Defining Success

Creators and businesses can enjoy incredible success by using TikTok. Some even built their business into a 6-figure one. Solid content strategies and hard work will contribute to increasing your followers.

Success is storytelling. Success is keeping viewers engaged. Success is community.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network

The article was produced by The Money Dreamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.