TikTok Unveils Summer’s 10 Most Buzzworthy Cities for Travel Enthusiasts

In a departure from traditional sources of travel inspiration like Facebook and Instagram, a new trendsetter has emerged: TikTok. The viral video-streaming app attracts daring adventurers pursuing a range of things, from hidden travel gems for their next trip to expert advice on navigating cities.

As the travel landscape evolves in 2023, inspiration is not the only area transforming this summer. A recent study reveals the surprising top destinations that draw travelers in unprecedented numbers.

TikTok Is This Summer’s Go-To Travel Guide

Research conducted by JeffBet finds that travelers are turning to TikTok for travel inspiration and want to know what to expect from the places they visit. TikTok helps with that.

“Today, the most liked, viewed, and shared holiday destinations online are the ones people will travel to,” says a JeffBet spokesperson. “Those seeking a getaway would rather travel to a city visiting through the authentic lens of TikTok because it provides a realistic expectation of what to expect.”

Through TikTok videos, travelers can experience the sights and sounds of a place in advance. Travelers also use TikTok to find “hidden gems” and other “off-the-beaten-track experiences,” according to JeffBet’s spokesperson.

The study combines the hashtags #travel, #travelguide, and #travel2023 with each city to find where travelers are going in 2023. But the top cities people visit aren’t what previous summer travel predictions showed.

Seoul, South Korea, Tops TikTok Travel Trends

Expedia’s Summer Travel Predication listed Cancun, London, Rome, Punta Cana, and Paris as the top European destinations travelers would visit in 2023. While the company predicted travel to Asian countries like Hong Kong, Osaka, Da Nag, and Hanoi to rise, social media is showing a different picture.

Europe has a strong showing on TikTok’s trending travel destinations, but the city with the most views is Seoul. With over half a billion hashtag views, travelers and adventure-seekers can’t get enough of South Korea’s capital.

Travelers visiting Seoul this summer can explore the traditional markets and savor street food dishes like dakkochi or bulgogi. To find true relaxation and rejuvenation, visit one of Seoul’s jjimjilbang—bathhouse and sauna blends that offer a range of services from basic soaks to exfoliating scrubs.

Asia Dominates TikTok Top 10 Travel Destinations for Summer 2023

Travelers aren’t just going to Seoul, either, when picking Asian destinations over European. Adventurers are Bangkok (34. 4 million views) and Tokyo (23.6 million views). Singapore, a major foodie destination, is the fifth-most hyped city, with 62.9 million hashtag views.

Food is a common reason for travelers to visit a city, with some wanting to visit cities to try a specific dish. For instance, the Singaporean dish Hainanese chicken has over 30.4 million hashtag views on TikTok.

Food also draws travelers to Istanbul, Turkey, a city that straddles the line between Europe and Asia. Grab popular street food dishes like Simit, a Turkish version of a bagel, or Balik-Ekmek (fish sandwich) to eat as you wander through Istanbult’s beautiful bazaars.

European Cities Still Popular Among Travelers

Despite Expedia’s prediction that London would be the top travel destination in 2023, travelers are using the city as a stepping-stone to other cities inside Europe.

Paris, France, is the second buzziest city on TikTok this summer, with 481.3 million hashtag views. The Eiffel Tower has 2.6 billion views, while #Paristravelguide has 72 million views–-a sign that travelers do not want to head to the City of Love unprepared.

Barcelona (101.8 million views), Amsterdam (72.2 million views), and Rome (29.5 million views) are also among TikTok’s top travel destinations this summer. Travelers visit these cultural hubs because of their historic sites, like the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. With 67.4 million hashtag views, this historic landmark is one of Amsterdam’s must-see attractions.

Rome has many historical attractions, but foodies are also drawn here, eager for flavors and experiences they can only get in Italy’s capital. But instead of landmarks, these travelers are after pistachio gelato and handcrafted espresso to enjoy against the backdrop of ancient ruins.

The United States Has Lone Entry on TikTok Top Travel List

Travelers still love New York, the ninth most hyped city on TikTok. It’s the only American destination that made the list, and, like the rest of the cities, everyone wants to come here for the food.

There’s one dish travelers crave when they come to New York, and that’s pizza. #NewYorkpizza has over 10.7 million views on TikTok, with spot suggestions ranging from well-loved locations to hidden gems in pursuit of the #BestPizzaInNewYork (19.6 million views).

One video with over 1 million views says the Burrata Slice at L’industrie Pizzeria in Williamsburg, a cheese slice from Joe’s Pizza, Spicy Spring from Prince Street Pizza in SoHo, and the Angry Nonna from Mama’s Too on the Upper West Side are some of the city’s best.