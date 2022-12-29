Report: More Than a Quarter of Young Americans Now Get Their News From TikTok

And the media is responding. According to Reuters, nearly 75% of Newsrooms in America are now experimenting with posting journalistic content on TikTok, if not outright embracing it.

In a climate of widespread misinformation, politicized censorship, and mistrust for social media platforms as news sources, many users are slowly slowing their doomsc-roll, and finding a new source for accurate information. Despite the recent controversy over data sharing and potential cancellation of TikTok in the United States, the once karaoke-heavy platform has seen massive growth in the past three years as a source for trusted news.

TikTok Enters The News Arena

According to recent Pew Research data, 26% of US adults under 30 regularly get news on TikTok, more than any other age bracket. And in just two years, the share of all US adults who regularly get news from TikTok has nearly tripled, from about 3% in 2020 to 10% in 2022.

The site is rapidly shifting to outpace its social media competitors as a primary news source for average Americans.

The platform has been gaining a wider audience since it was introduced to the US in August of 2018, and is growing as a news source with existing users. The Pew data holds that 33% of TikTok users now regularly consume news on the site, showing a rapid 11-point climb over the last three years.

This increase is particularly remarkable during a period when almost all other major social media platforms: including Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, and YouTube, saw a decline in this metric.

Of the platforms studied, Instagram and Twitch were the only others to grow as news sources among their users. In the time from 2020 to 2022, those platforms grew by 1% and 2%, respectively. By comparison, the double-digit expansion of TikTok’s news-consuming user base speaks to a larger story.

How TikTok Is Gaining Attention and Trust

There is no single cause at the heart of TikTok’s rapid rise as a news source, although a few critical factors undoubtedly play a role.

Of course, looking at any trend among social media platforms in the last three years, one cannot reasonably ignore TikTok’s overall growth. Since early 2020, the site has more than doubled its active users in North America.

More people are consuming news from TikTok because more people are consuming content from TikTok. However, there’s more to it than that. The Pew data shows more than a gross gain in the number of people getting news from TikTok; it also highlights a higher percentage of the site’s users treating it as a regular source.

The decline in news consumption on platforms like Facebook and Twitter is no doubt a result of the growing mistrust for news on the sites. After several years of various interests targeting these platforms to sway public opinion.

Bite-Sized News in a World That Never Stops

To non-users, TikTok may come off as a platform for entertaining teenagers with short attention spans. But TikTok could be a critical part of a more significant shift in how we share and receive information. It is a culture and communication epicenter for a world that’s growing and changing at a breakneck pace.

Consider some of the more innocuous sides of the social media platform, where rapid-fire micro-trends often explode into popularity and disappear entirely within days.

Is this the next progression of an endless-feed-fueled, dopamine-addicted generation, or is it a reflection of the world they inhabit? In a world where markets rise and fall with the tides, and the latest political bombshell is always around the next corner, platforms like TikTok may be a solution to, not the cause of, short attention spans.

The interconnectedness of the information age has brought many excellent things, but it has also brought the resting anxiety of a constantly moving world. Young Americans may turn to TikTok news sources that give them what they need to know when it happens and keep them moving.

A New Era, or a Reflection of The Moment

TikTok may not be the definitive future of news, but it is at the center of a continually changing media landscape. Just as Facebook and Twitter began ripping market share from traditional news networks over ten years ago, TikTok now appears to be doing the same to its more established peers.

Young people are flocking to TikTok as one of their primary news sources. In the years ahead, we may see a continuation of this trend as more new users join the platform and existing users gradually move away from sources they no longer trust.

This article was produced by Finance Quick Fix and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.