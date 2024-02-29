Pop Culture Will Soon Feel the Burn: TikTok and Peloton Announce New Partnership

When two major super companies join together, like the international fitness platform Peloton and the global video app TikTok, the results could easily bring their communities together. In January 2024, the two companies announced their partnership, bringing Peloton's dynamic workout content to TikTok's vibrant online community.

The joint venture will involve the creation of fresh fitness-related content broadcast to a new generation of short-form video creators. This new content will be housed under a dedicated fitness hub on the TikTok platform, #TikTokFitness, co-branded by Peloton. It will be the first time the company has produced social content outside of its own proprietary channels.

“Peloton and TikTok both move at the speed of culture to better serve our respective audiences,” says Oli Snoddy, Vice President of Consumer Marketing at Peloton. “We collectively recognize the way people engage with fitness is constantly changing. Our team is excited to complement TikTok's already burgeoning fitness content by introducing the magic of Peloton to new audiences and in completely new ways.”

What TikTok Subscribers Can Expect To See

Plans for this new content include live broadcasts of selected Peloton fitness classes, long-form programs from individual instructors, ongoing creator partnerships, viral Peloton class clips, and celebrity promotions. The #TikTokFitness Powered by Peloton hub will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

When Peloton Met TikTok: A Shared History of Innovation

A Brief History of Peloton

The story of Peloton follows a classic start-up business model with a compelling idea, seed money, rounds of funding, and a dedicated team of professionals. Former Barnes & Noble executive John Foley realized instructor-led fitness classes were more motivational than a self-driven workout at his local gym. His goal was to bring the organized fitness class methodology into private homes, and the concept of Peloton was born.

A year later, Foley and his team created a prototype stationary bike and a Kickstarter video to raise interest and gain investment in the program. Additional funding allowed the company to produce a higher-quality stationary bicycle for home use and staff a local studio with experienced spin instructors.

Peloton's continued growth has been despite its share of controversy, including problems over the product's price and interesting ad campaigns. Still, the addition of video-based, high-energy workout routines and the creation of Peloton-branded gyms have generated positive buzz among its target demographics.

A Brief History of TikTok

TikTok's video platform has followed a different path to its viral success. The three individual apps that would eventually emerge as TikTok were collaborations between Chinese and United States-based developers. The first commercial app, Musical.ly, was released in 2014 and experienced moderate success. The Chinese tech giant ByteDance launched a similar app, Douyin, in 2016, and it also became successful in China and Thailand.

When ByteDance decided to rebrand and expand its existing Douyin service, the company acquired the rights to Musical.ly and launched TikTok in 2018. The first viral video hosted on the new platform was a short clip featuring a Gummy Bear candy. Still, it received millions of views on the fledgling TikTok platform before it was shared with other social media sites.

TikTok’s developers have since added a range of popular content, from viewer-generated videos to news feeds to collaborative projects. TikTok has also provided global exposure to artistic content creators, including celebrities, musicians, and artists. The platform has encouraged users to form communities based on shared interests, and the “For You” algorithm generates a customized list based on a visitor's viewing habits and preferences.

The Potential Synergy of a TikTok/Peloton Collaboration

Both TikTok and Peloton are in a position to benefit from each other's best qualities. TikTok's global presence and massive user base give Peloton the exposure it needs to promote its latest programs and products. Companies like Peloton allow TikTok to develop branded channels with exclusive content for subscribers. Popular Peloton instructors will produce their own programs, which can easily expand beyond basic workouts. Live Peloton classes will also be edited and curated on the dedicated #TikTokFitness channel for 24-hour access.

“Culture, communities, and conversations live on TikTok and this offers brands an opportunity to deeply connect with their audiences. When it comes to the fitness category, we have thousands of communities coming together to connect on everything from #thefitnessjourney to bonding as #runnersoftiktok,” says Sofia Hernandez, Global Head of Business Marketing at TikTok. “We're thrilled that this partnership will bring inspirational fitness content and entertain Peloton users who come to TikTok to learn, connect with instructors, share fitness journeys, and find community.”

