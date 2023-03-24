Why The U.S. Views TikTok as a Security Threat

During a congressional hearing, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew faced tough questioning from U.S. lawmakers regarding data security and inappropriate content on the platform.

Impending Ban

Some legislators advocated for a nationwide ban on the popular video-sharing app. Chew emphasized that TikTok placed a high priority on user safety and tried to distance the company from its ties to China in an effort to avoid a U.S. ban.

Members from both parties probed Chew on a range of topics, including content moderation, data security measures, and past instances of surveillance on journalists. The concerns around TikTok and its ownership continue to raise questions.

Worrying Laws

China's National Intelligence Law of 2017 stipulates that any organization should assist state intelligence work, while the Counter-Espionage Law of 2014 requires relevant organizations to collect evidence for an investigation without refusal.

ByteDance, the owner of TikTok, being a Chinese company, would be expected to comply with these laws if requested by Chinese authorities to provide data. While laws and regulations are a component of the Communist Party's control, there are no restrictions on the party's authority, and they can employ various means such as tax investigations, regulatory probes, and license cancellations to ensure conformity from domestic and foreign firms.

The party also uses “window guidance” or private communication to convey directives, and it has resorted to crackdowns to compel technology firms to align with its objectives. Furthermore, the Chinese government has sought more direct control over companies by securing seats on their boards of directors.

An Empty Pledge?

TikTok has pledged to safeguard the data of its American users by storing it on external servers run by Oracle Corp. This initiative, called “Project Texas,” ensures that new U.S. user data is stored domestically, and the company intends to conclude the deletion of older U.S. data from non-Oracle servers this year, according to Chew, TikTok's CEO.

The apprehension is that ByteDance may have to relinquish data gathered from TikTok if instructed to do so by Chinese authorities. Chew, however, claims that Project Texas would make U.S. data inaccessible to China. In December, ByteDance admitted that four employees accessed data concerning reporters and their associates while looking for the source of leaked information. Chew informed lawmakers that ByteDance staff in China may still access certain U.S. data, but this would not be possible once Project Texas is fully implemented.

In November, TikTok's European Privacy Officer disclosed that a few employees in China had access to data about users in the United Kingdom and the European Union.

U.S. Concerns

TikTok is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ByteDance Ltd., a Chinese technology firm that appoints its executives. ByteDance, founded in 2012 by Chinese entrepreneur Zhang Yiming, is based in Beijing's northwestern Haidian district, a significant university area, and a tech startup hub. ByteDance is valued at about $220 billion and has dual headquarters in Singapore and Los Angeles.

Privately-owned Chinese companies like ByteDance typically register in the Cayman Islands. Publicly traded Chinese technology firms and privately-held firms have been hit hard since the Communist Party tightened its grip on the sector with data security crackdowns and anti-monopoly measures.

Concerns have been raised by western governments that Chinese authorities may pressure ByteDance into handing over TikTok data on American users, potentially exposing sensitive information. The Chinese government maintains that it has never requested companies to collect or provide data, information, or intelligence from foreign countries. They also added that the U.S. hadn't provided any evidence proving that TikTok threatens American national security.

While ByteDance has stated that 60% of its shares are owned by non-Chinese investors, such as Kohlberg Kravis Roberts and Carlyle Group, and Japan's SoftBank Group, the ownership details of TikTok and ByteDance's relationship are still unclear to outsiders. The founders hold 20% of the company, while employees own the remaining 20%.

