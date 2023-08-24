The TikTok Trend of “Girl Math” — Justifying Spending With Creative “Logic”

You decide on a spending freeze after impulsively buying a budget-breaking $100 dress. Sure, future you will thank you for the dress and for choosing to save money now, but it would've been better to stop yourself from the purchase in the first place. Welcome to “Girl Math.”

This notion of “Girl Math” — where decisions might not align with traditional logic or make mathematical sense— gained attention through the New Zealand radio show Fletch, Vaughan, & Hayley.

How It Began

Let's just say that “Girl Math” is a tongue-in-cheek name for the frequently irrational justifications given for spending habits on various purchases and experiences. It entails stretching the truth to make a purchase seem rational when the thinking behind it is questionable or overblown. Reframing spending decisions to make them look less costly and more sensible requires creative mental gymnastics.

The “girl math” segment of the radio show was designed to assist female listeners in rationalizing their expensive purchases. It's not uncommon for people to find creative ways to justify splurges, but the radio show took this to a new level. They dissected purchases ranging from high-priced dresses to concert tickets with what they humorously dubbed “girl math.”

In one notable instance, the hosts helped a caller justify spending $5,600 on travel and Taylor Swift concert tickets. The logic employed is both amusing and perplexing, such as “saving” money on flights by attending multiple shows or justifying accommodation expenses through apartment subletting.

This reasoning led to the conclusion that the extravagant purchase was “basically free.”

TikTok Loves “Girl Math”

This idea made its way to TikTok, where it blossomed into a viral trend. The principles include considering purchases under $5 as free, claiming that purchases made with found cash are free, and even suggesting that if you return an item for a refund, you've technically made money.

The girl math exercise highlights how individuals place different weights on different considerations when developing rationalizations for their monetary decisions.

Looking Beyond The Fun

Beyond the TikTok fun, this trend has ignited discussions about the underlying financial attitudes it reflects. Some argue that it perpetuates the stereotype that women are irresponsible with money.

On the other hand, it indicates an emerging attitude, particularly among younger generations, that money is a construct and spending can always be justified. This attitude sometimes extends to the belief that money isn't inherently real.

The backdrop of this trend is a generation that has grown up amid financial crises, economic instability, and increasing skepticism toward large institutions. The phrase “money isn't real” often accompanies discussions surrounding “girl math.”

With the Federal Reserve printing trillions of dollars and economic systems appearing fragile, the trend captures a sense of cynicism and coping.

More “Girl” Trends

“Girl Math” is just one in a series of “girl” trends circulating online. Each trend reflects a specific facet of contemporary culture, often with a mix of satire and reality. Whether it's “girl dinner,” “lazy girl jobs,” “hot girl summer.”

More recently, “girl calorie” has been trending. Here, young women are promoting dangerous eating habits such as skipping meals to indulge at a later date. So many women are feeling shame about what they do, whether it's the money they spend or the food they eat, that they are twisting themselves into knots in order to escape feeling guilty. In the case of “girl calories” specifically, these can have dangerous, long-term health consequences.

Ultimately, “Girl Math” reflects evolving perspectives on finance and money, shaped by a complex interplay of economic uncertainties, generational attitudes, and the dynamic landscape of internet culture. Don't be surprised that it may already be a lifestyle outside the internet among Gen Zs.

Source: ZM Online