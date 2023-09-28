TikTok Hits 4.4 Billion Lifetime Downloads

Social media platform TikTok has officially registered 4.4 billion lifetime downloads. The video-sharing app that hosts short-form videos first hit cyberspace in 2017.

According to data site OnlyAccounts.io, the app had 653.7 million downloads in 2018, which isn't bad for a fledgling app. But TikTok downloads skyrocketed to nearly 1 billion in 2020, as users were stuck at home, looking for a connection to the world and to beat the pandemic boredom.

Who TikToks?

According to Wallaroo Media, TikTok users run the demographic gamut but are generally female (60%) and 16 to 34 years old (80%).

The United States has over 150 million TikTok users, accounting for nearly half of the country's population. More than 5 million businesses in the U.S. actively use the platform.

One of the most interesting user statistics is the time spent watching the videos. Wallaroo estimates the average user spends 95 minutes a day on the app, or about 26 hours per month. The average user also opens the app about eight times per day. In contrast, according to Statista, U.S. users spent about 21 hours per month on YouTube and 15 hours and 30 minutes on Facebook every month.

Not only are the Gen Z users watching videos, but Wallaroo also reports they're doing searches. In fact, half of the Gen Z crowd is using TikTok and Instagram for searching more than they use Google.

Why TikTok?

So why are people flocking to watch short videos on this platform? Marketing agency Mutesix has some ideas about that.

One reason for all the engagement was the initial 10-second-limit format. According to Mutesix, the TikTok videos appeal to those with short attention spans. People will watch a short video more readily than a longer one.

TikTok's algorithm also pulls viewers into the app, Mutesix reports. The app learns what viewers like and shows them relevant content based on what they've watched before. The app also notes what users don't watch. If a user scrolls past a video without watching or commenting on it, the app takes note of that, as well, and will not show the user a similar video again.

Jen from Expatsi agrees with the algorithm and engagement analysis. “I love TikTok. I've worked in social media since AOL & Friendster, and I've never had engagement like TikTok. I'm just a little creator, but I had a video this summer with 2.3 million views despite only having 30,000 followers at the time. Not possible on a platform like Instagram, Facebook, or X. Also, from a personal perspective, the app got me through the pandemic, and I love the positive content that fills my FYP (For You Page).”

Users also connect with the community aspect of TikTok, according to Mutesix. They can combine their videos with those from other users, as well as participate in hashtag challenges.

The community feature goes deeper, though. People in specific groups can connect easily with others in their cohort, creating a sense of help and belonging. Bella Bucchiotti, lifestyle blogger at xoxoBella, says, “TikTok has become a powerful platform for building authentic connections with people who share similar experiences and interests, regardless of geographical boundaries. As someone with Type 1 Diabetes, I have found a supportive community on TikTok that understands the unique challenges of living with this disease. However, like any social media platform, it's important to use it in a positive way and avoid falling into the trap of comparison and self-doubt.”

Addiction and Privacy Issues

Like most things, TikTok has a downside. With so much engagement, users may find themselves immersed in the world of TikTok to the exclusion of all else. Mental health experts have long cautioned against the lure of online immersion, whether social media or video games.

Next Level Recovery Associates, an addiction recovery site, has an entire blog post on its website about TikTok addiction. According to the site, the algorithm that learns users' preferences is one of the app's features that makes it so addictive. “Users can customize their experience with personalized recommendations based on their interests, creating a sense of community and engagement… This encourages users to become more involved in the app, leading to longer session times.” The app also stimulates the brain's pleasure centers, releasing dopamine and linking app use with pleasure and satisfaction.

Next Level offers some signs to look for when dealing with TikTok addiction. These include obsession with TikTok notifications, compulsive use of app features, rushing to post videos, and the inability to stop watching the videos.

The site advises users to set boundaries around app use and seek help from experts specializing in digital use addiction to manage and overcome their issues.

Caitriona Maria, owner of TPR Teaching, understands the time wasting aspect of TikTok. “Personally, I have a bit of a love-hate relationship with TikTok. On one hand, I find myself constantly entertained by the creative and funny content on the app. On the other hand, it can be a huge time waster. I often catch myself spending hours mindlessly scrolling through videos.”

Elise Armitage of the What The Fab travel blog discovered firsthand how immersive TikTok can be. She says, “Like most people during the pandemic, I downloaded Tiktok during the lockdown and quickly became addicted. Pretty soon, with nothing else to do while stuck at home, I was spending hours a day scrolling the app… However, I've definitely deleted the app for months at a time to take a break from it. After a while, I found the app to be noisy, chaotic, and obnoxious. But the only way to break my addictive scrolling is to completely delete it from my phone. When I do that, I find that I don't miss it.”

Privacy concerns are another aspect of TikTok's dark side. Even Congress is concerned about the ability of the app to access Americans' user data, and in turn, being sent to the Chinese government. TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew testified about these issues before the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee in March. According to Time Magazine, he said in written testimony, “TikTok has never shared, or received a request to share, U.S. user data with the Chinese government.”

Users are indeed perturbed by potential privacy breaches. Caitriona Maria explained, “My decision to delete TikTok was not solely based on its addictive nature. The recent concerns about data privacy and security on the app also played a role in my choice. As a content writer, I understand the importance of protecting personal information and the potential risks associated with using social media platforms.”

According to OnlyAccounts.io, Statista estimates TikTok's ad revenue will rise by nearly 200% in the next four years and hit almost $54 billion by 2027. With those predictions in place, TikTok isn't fading away. Users should practice the old adage, “Moderation in all things.”

This article was produced by Parent Portfolio and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.