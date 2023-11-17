Tim Allen Says That a ‘Home Improvement’ Revival Could Happen

Tim Allen says that a Home Improvement revival, reboot, or spin-off could happen. The sitcom starring Patricia Richardson, Earl Hindman, Taran Noah Smith, and Jonathan Taylor Thomas aired for eight seasons on ABC between 1991 and 1999.

In an interview with The Messenger, Allen — who played Tim Taylor on Home Improvement — said, “I see [costar] Richard Karn a lot. And I talk to the boys [Zachery Ty Bryan, who played Brad; Jonathan Taylor Thomas, who played Randy; and Taran Noah Smith, who played Mark]… and I'm there as one of their friends. We keep talking about [a spin-off].”

Allen continued, “It's funny, one of the conversations we've had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids' kids. Like if all of them had children, and I'm a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It's come up.” Allen's idea for continuing Home Improvement recalls the formula that worked with Full House and its sequel series, Fuller House.

Tim Allen Has Talked About Reviving Home Improvement Before

Tim Allen has talked about reviving Home Improvement several times over the years. In 2018, Entertainment Tonight asked Allen if a rebooted show interested his former costars. “I can't say everybody, but it has been floated,” Allen said. “And more than I would have expected said, ‘Yeah, that would be cool to do it years later,' like Roseanne.”

After ABC canceled Allen's show Last Man Standing, on which he played Mike Baxter, Allen spoke with E! News in 2018 about possibly reviving Home Improvement. When Fox picked up Last Man Standing for a new lease on life, Home Improvement had to wait. “I never felt—and it's come true—that this was done,” Allen said at the time. “It never felt right. In the time off, we got real close where we talked to everybody.”

Fast-forward to this year and E! News caught up with Allen as he promoted The Santa Clauses. He again hinted that Home Improvement may return. “The crew and cast of that show—we've always said that,” Allen said of a possible revival. “We wanted to do it as a short film for charity, I believe, and it was a matter of scheduling.”

Although Home Improvement may return, Allen's Tim Taylor might not. “Tim Taylor, he kind of graduated in the TV world into Mike Baxter,” said Allen. “He's kind of a gag, and I think we did it on Last Man Standing—we showed the two together in a dream sequence. Tim Taylor kind of grew into Mike Baxter, as an actor and as a man.”

Allen said he's not sure how “relevant” Tim Taylor is anymore, but a show focusing on his TV sons could work. “What I'd love to see is those boys grown up—what they're doing grown up,” he said. “I think that'd be an amazing piece of television.”