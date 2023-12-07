Tim Allen’s Costar Describes Working with Him as ‘Single Worst Experience I’ve Ever Had’

Tim Allen's costar on the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses describes him as more Grinch than jolly ol' Saint Nick. The Santa Clauses serves as a sequel series to 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

As reported by USA Today, Casey Wilson, who plays adult Sara on The Santa Clauses, said on a podcast that working with Tim Allen represents the “truly single worst experience I've ever had with a costar.” Wilson said that during a scene in which Santa slides down the chimney and frightens Sara, she overheard him complaining about her performance to a producer standing a few feet away. “I basically hear him, he goes, ‘You gotta tell her to stop stepping on my lines,'” said Wilson. “The producer turns to me with horror on his face and has to walk one foot to me and he goes, ‘Tim would ask that you stopped stepping on his lines.'

“[Tim Allen] never made eye contact, never said anything,” continued Wilson. “It was so uncomfortable.”

Pamela Anderson Wrote in Her Memoir That Tim Allen Flashed Her on the Home Improvement Set

Casey Wilson is not the only costar who has spoken up about working with Tim Allen. Pamela Anderson, who played Home Improvement‘s Lisa the Tool Time Girl in 23 episodes between 1991 and 1997, described an incident on the set in her memoir, Love, Pamela. In an excerpt first published on Variety, Anderson wrote:

“On the first day of filming, I walked out of my dressing room, and Tim was in the hallway in his robe. He opened his robe and flashed me quickly — completely naked underneath. He said it was only fair, because he had seen me naked. Now we’re even. I laughed uncomfortably.”

“No, it never happened,” Allen told Variety in a statement. “I would never do such a thing.”

The official synopsis for Disney+'s The Santa Clauses reads: “Scott Calvin is back! After being Santa Claus for nearly 30 years, he’s as jolly as ever. But as Christmas declines in popularity, so does his Santa magic. Scott struggles to keep up with the demands of the job, as well as being there for his family. Upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.”

Season two of The Santa Clauses starring Tim Allen premiered on November 8 on Disney+.