Time-Tested Truths: 15 Things That Lose Their Luster With Age

Some things start to lose their appeal as the years go by. For instance, going outside to run errands may feel inconvenient because you want to enjoy your time at home. There’s something about aging that makes certain experiences feel less important. Here are things that lose their luster with age, according to members of a popular online platform.

1. Crowds

A user made this point more specific saying, “People in general are no longer appealing.” To this, everyone on the platform agreed!

The theory is that around a certain age, you’ll find your own company (the best you can keep). You'll easily choose staying in and reading a magazine over going to a fancy restaurant with friends. You’ll appreciate your quiet time when you can get it. It will no longer be about others but what brings you personal contentment.

2. Concerts

A second user says, “Concerts get less appealing when you’re older. Especially since bad things happen to concertgoers today.” Need we say more?

Apart from expensive tickets and thousands of people who want to see a single musician or a band, concerts have become dangerous.

3. Loud Noises

There’s no need for loud music. The loud blasting we did when we were younger quickly gets old as you get older. A subtle, low tone will do. Besides, you’ll most likely get your ears ringing as you age. It’s best to avoid that.

As a culprit that loved playing loud music, I now prefer slow and soothing beats. Now, I’m the one yelling at my daughter to turn the music down!

4. Going To Work

“I love my job, but there are many days I don’t feel like going to it,” comments a third user. The misconception is that if you love your job, you wouldn’t mind working every day of the week is just that, a misconception. Sometimes, you lose your mojo and motivation and want to take some time and rest without thinking about work. Most platform members agreed that they prefer to be self-employed as they get older so they would work under no supervision and enjoy financial freedom.

5. Social Media

Guilty as charged! I spent most of my time on Facebook in my younger years. I would dedicate my days to commenting on posts and uploading videos. Then I discovered YouTube, and nothing could get me off the internet. But in my thirties, social media is no longer appealing. I haven’t logged into Facebook for a year; I spend time on more significant things. Sometimes, I even forget social media exists.

6. Excessive Stuff

One person shares they throw all unnecessary things away and only keeps what they need. Deciding to have what you need is one of the best parts of being an adult and coming into your own. Hoarding things seems like a chore, and a minimalist lifestyle is preferable.

7. Dating

As you age, dating seems like a lot of hard work. It’s no longer about meeting the best-looking partner and having fun. It’s about meeting someone you want to know and settling down with a life partner. The dating pool may seem empty when we don’t meet anyone we mesh with. As such, there exists a significant number of older singles.

8. Driving

As you age, you won’t want to drive for hours. Having friends and family who live miles away is a daunting experience. In a perfect world, everyone you love would live nearby, but this is not always true. It’s best to say that driving is a necessity, and in our golden years, we do it not because we want to but because we have to get from one place to another.

9. Excessive Drinking

Party days are long gone. In my twenties, club hopping and drinking with friends was the best way to spend a weekend, but today, I’d rather stay in with a good movie and a glass of wine or maybe go out for lunch and return home. “Excessive drinking is not a good look as you get older, especially if you can’t hold your alcohol,” says a viewer.

10. Overextended Social Events

Most users agreed that they couldn’t stay back at events even if the organizers asked politely. They want to get home and rest, and nothing is better than some alone time at the house. Some people will always choose to make an appearance at social events early and leave just as early as they don’t want to stay on for hours, especially if the event overextends.

11. Visiting Malls

Online retail therapy has to be the best invention ever. The thought that you can go online, pick out items you want, and have them delivered to your doorstep with the click of a button is absolutely genius! After all, shopping malls lose their luster with age. You don’t want to mingle with Gen-Y, Z, and alpha while looking for that Gucci bag. The thought in itself is tiring.

12. Drama

Fights, confrontations, and disagreements quickly lose their appeal in your older years. Growing up, my sisters and I argued over the most trivial things. Today, I would prefer to sit and talk about things. Site members also said they tend to cut dramatic people from their lives.

13. Unhealthy Foods

Ordering a large pizza, fried chicken, and a burger every night seems like something out of many teenage dreams. The younger crowds are always about milkshakes, fries, and takeout. However, as you mature, you start seeing unhealthy foods for what they are- a threat to your health! And you’re looking to stick around for as many years as possible, so it’s easy to kick unhealthy foods to the curb.

14. The Rat Race

Living in a rat race means you will lead an inauthentic life and won’t be able to embrace who you are. In the rat race, you’ll lose touch with things that are important to you. The constant struggle for wealth and power means you won’t have time to be happy. The rat race gets exhausting as you advance in age.

15. Going Above and Beyond for People

Many times in our lives, we’ll go above and beyond for people when they wouldn’t do the same for us. Eventually, you’ll feel like it's tiring because you’ll realize your worth. The beauty in aging is that you make things with the fact that those meant for you will stay, and you don’t have to sweat for others.

