Time To Get Spooky! Simple Halloween Decorations To Transform Your House

Do you want your house to be the one everyone talks about this Fall? Now is the time to buy those trendy Halloween decorations that will be the highlight of your neighborhood.

Halloween is right around the corner, and it’s never too early to start prepping for the big day. Halloween decorations can sell out quickly in early October if you don’t plan early. If you want to take your Halloween game to the next level, you must start immediately.

You’ll be surprised how much people spend on Halloween. Besides buying candies, people spend thousands of dollars on decorations. National Retail Federation says consumers spend around 10.4 billion on Halloween-related purchases. That’s how much people love this holiday!

If you want to hit it with a bang this year, you need to start preparing.

Need Inspiration

If you are struggling to come up with creative ideas, check out what the Kardasians, Kelly Wearstler, and January Jones did last year. These Halloween decorations might spark a thought or two for you.

The Kardashians

The Kardashians are known to spend their money on lavish things, and they went all out last year. They bought two 10 feet tall skeletons to place outside their gate and covered their dining set in faux spiderwebs, black candelabras, candles, and more. Considering how much money they spent, they are quite committed to this holiday.

Kelly Wearstler

Kelly is a famous American designer who decorated her entryway with only black, white, and green pumpkins with a disco ball from her collection to give the space an otherworldly feeling. She took the color palette of black and white with touches of green to give her hallway the “anti-orange” arrangement that will give a grand entrance.

It was a simple display, yet the design speaks for itself.

January Jones

Golden Globe-nominated actress January Jones took a picture in a floral bikini with various spooky skeletons: dogs and skulls. Posed with a variety of skeletons, they add creepiness to the actor’s outdoor space.

Trendy Decorations To Consider This Halloween Season

According to Lombardo Homes, of all the homeowners surveyed, 67% decorate inside, 61% decorate outside, with 54% surveyed doing both. Whether it’s a decoration for outdoors or indoors, you want your decoration and design to be memorable for your guests, trick-or-treaters, or family. Depending on your budget, you might want to think about how much money you are willing to spend and how much room you have.

Inflatables

Inflatables are pretty popular for Halloween if you have the budget since they are a hit with youngsters. If you want to spice things up with your Halloween decorations, inflatables are the way to go.

Since inflatables come in many sizes and themes, you have many options to choose from. Depending on your yard space, you can select a humongous inflatable or multiple small ones. There’s a haunted house archway, zombies, ghosts, pumpkins, Hocus Pocus Witches, and more.

You can find the perfect inflatable, whatever Halloween theme you’re interested in.

Skeletons

Add a skeleton or two to make your front lawn stand out with a spooky vibe! These come in all sizes, and some skeletons are impressively large! The 12-foot skeleton has become the hottest thing for Halloween in 2020 and 2021 and is still the trend this year.

People love setting skeletons up as decoration because people get to be creative and unveil new outfits to the figures. You can find many skeleton decorations at your local Halloween stores, Home Depot, Party City, and more.

Outdoor & Indoor Lighting

Like Christmas, Halloween is also a time to decorate your yard with lights. If you’re extra crafty, you might decide to set up a campfire for your skeletons or goblins. You can drape lights along your house or windows if you like traditional lighting. Use either LED lightbulbs or lights in the shape of ghosts, pumpkins, bats, etc.

Spiders

Is anyone not afraid of spiders? These make great props for your home. You can buy several tiny spiders and sprinkle them throughout your living room or buy a giant 30” spider and place it on the wall to surprise people when they walk around a corner. Be prepared for screams! And what goes with spiders? Spider webs, of course. Yep, you can buy those too.

Pumpkins

You can never forget about pumpkins! They are simple yet give off the Halloween and Fall atmosphere. Whether you carve them or not, you can display your pumpkins in many arrangements. Pumpkins make the best DIY crafts if you have kids who love to carve or paint them. They are inexpensive to buy and give your house the Halloween spirit. The majority of people usually buy pumpkins.

Servingware

Everyone has to eat, whether it’s an informal meal or the treats you’re handing out at the door. Your serving dish or candy bowl may resemble a skeleton head or a pumpkin. How about a coffin butter dish for something unique on your kitchen table? You can set your table with a Halloween-themed tablecloth. And you will have no difficulty finding dinner napkins that match your tablecloth.

Bottom Line

October will be one busy month, so you want to be ahead of the game.

Whether you buy or create your decorations, you’ll have some great inspiration over the coming weeks as you look for Halloween decorations. Make a list of what things you want to buy for your homes and see what’s available to begin purchasing as your budget permits.

Just set aside your Halloween decorations until you’re ready to decorate your home. Happy haunting!

