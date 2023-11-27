25 “Time Waster” Games Perfect for Relaxing and Destressing After a Long Day

After a tough day at work, finding something relaxing that doesn't require much thought can be a good idea. While some games have deep narratives and demand your attention, other titles that don't need attention also exist. We looked at a popular online forum to find out which games can be fun to play without requiring a commitment from the player.

1. Katamari Damacy

A third-person puzzle action game, Katamari Damacy offers fun gameplay without requiring much of your attention. The basic premise revolves around the Prince as he rolls a Katamari ball around. This ball absorbs everything it touches and grows in size the more items the player runs over. If the ball moves over a small object, this object will stick to the ball. If the player comes across an object bigger than the ball, it can only get picked up once it grows to the appropriate size. If the ball starts moving too quickly and collides with an obstacle, objects may begin to fall off.

2. Vampire Survivors

Released approximately a year ago, the gameplay in Vampire Survivors plays itself. In this game, the player controls a character that automatically attacks the enemy. The player's job revolves around surviving the ongoing onslaught of enemies for as long as possible and utilizing these attacks effectively. The longer the player survives, the more characters and weapons will get unlocked for future rounds.

3. Just Cause 3

Set in an open world that allows the player to wreak havoc, Just Cause 3 remains a perfect choice. This game enables players to do anything and have fun doing it. Explore the landscape by land, sea, or air, the only limitation being your imagination. Race down a highway, blow something up, take off in a plane, and then do some skydiving. Just Cause 3 features a sandbox experience where the player creates the fun.

4. Broforce

The gameplay here features “bros” trying to rescue other “bros” while fighting terrorists. Broforce features a generic premise but still offers a lot of mindless fun going through destructible environments and fighting bosses. The player completes a mission by defeating a boss, raising the American flag, and leaving the scene in a helicopter while everything explodes.

5. Peggle

A classic puzzle video game, Peggle requires the player to decide where to shoot a ball and then press the button. Each level features blue and orange pegs that need to get cleared out. A ball launcher resides at the top of the screen, and the player must decide where the ball will go to try and hit as many pegs as possible. Once the player clears the required pegs, the next challenge becomes available.

6. Serious Sam: The First Encounter

Serious Sam: The First Encounter features first-person gameplay with an optional third-person perspective. The player goes through linear levels filled with enemies of various sizes. Different enemy types need a constantly changing approach to successfully eliminate them, with parts of the environment being destructible.

7. Deep Rock Galactic

A procedurally generated first-person shooter, Deep Rock Galactic offers action that constantly evolves. Each cave system features different terrain, potential hazards, and enemies. Meanwhile, the player's mission objective revolves around something like repairing equipment or mining resources. Once completed, the players then need to escape the cave to safely get away with the treasure found during the mission.

8. Goat Simulator

A strange but successful premise for a game, Goat Simulator allows the player to experience life as a goat. The game takes place in a suburban setting and follows the antics of a goat. As a goat, the player can explore, run into items, jump, and lick objects. If the goat needs to move an item, lick it. The goat's tongue attaches to the item, which can then get dragged around wherever it needs to go. Goat Simulator also features a rag doll model, which allows the game's physics to take over and introduce some wild shenanigans.

9. Tetris

Another excellent example of a game that doesn't require much from the player, Tetris features puzzle gameplay as blocks fall from the top of the screen. The main objective revolves around clearing lines of blocks at the bottom of the screen before the screen has a chance to fill up. Each level the player passes increases the game's difficulty until the screen fills with puzzle pieces and the game ends.

10. Earth Defense Force 5

The premise here revolves around wiping out all of the enemies in a level. The weapons in the game allow the player to wreak havoc and cause massive destruction as giant ants, UFOs, and more try to take over. The missions don't have much cohesion, and the story doesn't make much sense, but Earth Defense Force 5‘s gameplay has abundant fun.

11. Minecraft

Minecraft has no goals to accomplish. The game puts the players in the world and tells them to “have fun.” The player becomes responsible for their enjoyment in the game, whether exploring the landscape, mining different resources, or building some structures. Some players have created awe-inspiring spectacles. Minecraft offers near-limitless gameplay without burdening the player with any requirements or anything.

12. Farming Simulator 22

Farming Simulator 22 features gameplay reminiscent of life on a farm. It becomes the player's job to grow and harvest crops and handle the farm's general chores. While farming can be challenging in real life, the Farming Simulator titles offer a relaxed experience. The player can get on a piece of farm equipment such as a tractor and drive up and down their fields, fulfilling the requirements to get a good harvest without a care in the world.

13. Powerwash Simulator

One of the most cathartic games on this list, Powerwash Simulator includes oddly satisfying gameplay. The whole premise revolves around power washing different equipment. Items the player needs to clean involve a house, a truck, or even the Mars rover. Powerwash Simulator also features licensed content, allowing players to powerwash iconic items from Final Fantasy VII, for example.

14. Valheim

In Valheim, players need to build up their own world. This includes building shelters, crafting tools, and fighting enemies. After creating their character, players explore the environment to gather the required resources to give them the best chance at survival. Valheim offers different biomes that have unique gameplay experiences to each one. The responsibility falls to the player to survive in this harsh environment.

15. Stardew Valley

Stardew Valley offers a cozy and relaxing experience for gamers. Initially, the player inhabits a patch of land and a small house. It becomes the player's responsibility to restore the farm to its former glory. This includes going into town and engaging with the community, which could lead to meeting the person of your dreams and getting married. Other activities involved in the game include cooking, fishing, and exploring procedurally-generated caves.

16. Islanders

A city-building game with a cozy aesthetic, Islanders fits the bill for a game that can be fun to play and relaxing. Each player gets presented with a tiny island at the beginning, with the responsibility of building a thriving community. The player must place buildings near relevant structures to gain points. If two buildings that aren't complementary get put near each other, the player can lose points.

17. Dynasty Warriors 9

An open-world hack-and-slash game, the Dynasty Warriors series built its reputation on mindless combat. The player engages in large battles, and once the battle reaches its conclusion, the next big one awaits in the distance. Combat features different moves and abilities to try and keep the experience fresh. Still, the primary objective involves repeatedly battling large hordes of enemies.

18. Spelunky

The objective of this game revolves around exploring tunnels and searching for treasure. The player must accomplish this while avoiding enemies and different types of traps. The game features randomly generated levels, so the player never quite knows what to expect when starting a new adventure.

19. Need for Speed Unbound

The Need for Speed series has been around for a long time. At its core, the player races around a city, completing various objectives. This game has a “heat” system where certain activities will grant the player special attention from the police. Players can customize their ride with different body kits, tires, and more.

20. Wreckfest

A racing game that involves causing big wrecks, Wreckfest features a demolition derby and some banger racing. The general goals in the game include either winning the race or being the sole survivor of the derby. Players can purchase vehicles to customize and upgrade them to give them the best chance of success on the track. The races heavily rely on vehicular combat to determine who will emerge as the victor.

21. Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions

The Geometry Wars franchise has become a great “time waster” game. The player controls a ship that can shoot enemies in almost any direction. The two analog sticks on the controller control the ship and the direction in which it fires. To succeed, the player must collect small diamonds that allow their score to multiply. The player must accomplish all of this while dodging enemy ships that will do anything to take them out.

22. Untitled Goose Game

In this unique game, the player controls a goose that can run amuck and cause chaos wherever he goes. As a goose, the player can honk, flap its wings, grab objects to bother people, and much more. The “story” in the game involves a to-do list that the player must complete as a goose. The goose moves to the next area once the player reaches a specific number of objectives completed.

23. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has the reputation of being an incredibly chill game. In this iteration, the game drops the player on an island with a few other villagers. The player decides what happens next as everyone works together to build a society on that island and gain some notoriety. This will make your slice of paradise more attractive to others who want to move in and become part of your village.

24. Cookie Clicker

The gameplay for Cookie Clicker revolves around clicking on a cookie. Each click earns one cookie. These cookies become the currency in the game, allowing the player to purchase additional ways to produce other cookies, such as factories, temples, and even grandmas. The game plays exactly as it sounds, and its addictive nature has proven to be a great time waster for those who want to play a game but not do much.

25. Bus Simulator 21

In Bus Simulator 21, the player assumes the role of a bus driver. It becomes your responsibility to build routes and then make sure customers get to their destination on time. As the campaign progresses, additional buses become available to buy. This allows the player to build a transportation empire as your transportation network expands across the area.

Source: Reddit