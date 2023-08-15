The Absolute Best Timeless Hollywood Classics You Need To Revisit

For film buffs and cinema lovers, there's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of a timeless Hollywood classic on the big screen. These must-see films have become iconic pieces of cinema history, beloved by audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Whether you're revisiting an old favorite or discovering a vintage gem for the first time, there's something truly special about the cinematic experience these films provide. In this article, we'll explore some of the Top 50 Best Timeless Hollywood Classics To Revisit- the ones that continue to captivate and entertain audiences decades after their initial release.

1 – Casablanca (1942)

In World War II Casablanca, Rick Blaine exiled American and former freedom fighter, runs the most popular nightspot in town.

The cynical lone wolf Blaine comes into the possession of two valuable letters of transit. When Nazi Major Strasser arrives in Casablanca, the sycophantic police Captain Renault does what he can to please him, including detaining Czech underground leader Victor Laszlo.

2 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

American classic in which a manipulative woman and a roguish man carry on a turbulent love affair in the American South during the Civil War and Reconstruction.

3 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well.

4 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Following the death of a publishing tycoon, news reporters scramble to discover the meaning of his final utterance, “Rosebud.”

5 – It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

6 – Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

A silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound in this classic musical.

7 – Roman Holiday (1953)

A bored and sheltered princess escapes her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman in Rome.

8 – Sunset Boulevard (1950)

A hack screenwriter writes a screenplay for a former silent film star who has faded into Hollywood obscurity.

9 – The Maltese Falcon (1941)

A private detective takes on a case that involves him with three eccentric criminals, a gorgeous liar, and their quest for a priceless statuette.

10 – The Philadelphia Story (1940)

When a rich woman's ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself.

11 – North by Northwest (1959)

A hapless New York advertising executive is mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies and is pursued across the country while he looks for a way to survive.

12 – The African Queen (1951)

In WWI Africa, a gin-swilling riverboat captain is persuaded by a strait-laced missionary to use his boat to attack an enemy warship.

13 – Rear Window (1954)

A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.

14 – All About Eve (1950)

An ingenue insinuates herself into the company of an established but aging stage actress and her circle of theater friends.

15 – The Big Sleep (1946)

Private detective Philip Marlowe is hired by a wealthy family to investigate matters concerning their youngest daughter and along the way gets caught up in blackmail, murder, and other intrigues.

16 – Laura (1944)

A police detective falls in love with the woman whose murder he's investigating.

17 – The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

Two Americans searching for work in Mexico convince an old prospector to help them mine for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains.

18 – High Noon (1952)

A marshal, personally compelled to face a returning deadly enemy, finds that his own town refuses to help him.

19 – White Heat (1949)

A psychopathic criminal with a mother complex makes a daring break from prison and leads his old gang in a chemical plant payroll heist.

20 – Some Like It Hot (1959)

When two musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in.

21 – An American in Paris (1951)

Three friends struggle to find work in Paris. Things become more complicated when two of them fall in love with the same woman.

22 – Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

A rebellious young man with a troubled past comes to a new town, finding friends and enemies.

23 – On the Waterfront (1954)

An ex-prize fighter turned longshoreman struggles to stand up to his corrupt union bosses.

24 – A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

Disturbed Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister in New Orleans and is tormented by her brutish brother-in-law while her reality crumbles around her.

25 – East of Eden (1955)

A wayward young man, who struggles to find himself, discovers that he has a troubled family history and begins to confront his past.

26 – Vertigo (1958)

A retired San Francisco detective suffering from acrophobia investigates the strange activities of an old friend's wife, all the while becoming dangerously obsessed with her.

27 – Psycho (1960)

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

28 – Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

A young New York socialite becomes interested in a young man who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way.

29 – West Side Story (1961)

Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.

30 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

The story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I in order to fight the Turks.

31 – To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

Atticus Finch, a lawyer in the Depression-era South, defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge and his children against prejudice.

32 – Dr. Strangelove (1964)

An insane general triggers a path to nuclear holocaust that a war room full of politicians and generals frantically tries to stop.

33 – Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bonnie Parker, a bored waitress, and Clyde Barrow, a small-time thief, fall in love and start a crime spree across the country.

34 – Cool Hand Luke (1967)

A stubborn man who refuses to conform to the rules of a rural prison camp inspires his fellow inmates to stand up for themselves.

35 – The Graduate (1967)

A recent college graduate is seduced by an older woman who is friends with his parents, then falls in love with her daughter.

36 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Two Western bank/train robbers flee to Bolivia when the law gets too close, but their plan to retire there is not what it seems.

37 – The Godfather (1972)

The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.

38 – The Sting (1973)

In 1930s Chicago, a young con man seeking revenge for his murdered partner teams up with a master of the big con to win a fortune from a criminal banker.

39 – Chinatown (1974)

A private detective hired to expose an adulterer finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder.

40 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

A criminal pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution, where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies up the patients.

41 – Network (1976)

A television network cynically exploits a mentally ill news anchor's ravings and revelations about the media for its own profit.

42 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a shot at the heavyweight championship, while simultaneously finding love and a new purpose in his life.

43 – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee, and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station, while also rescuing Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.

44 – The Deer Hunter (1978)

An epic examination of the Vietnam War and its effects on the lives of a group of friends from a small Pennsylvania town.

45 – Apocalypse Now (1979)

During the Vietnam War, Captain Willard is sent on a dangerous mission into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade Colonel who has set himself up as a god among a local tribe.

46 – Raging Bull (1980)

The life of boxer Jake LaMotta, whose violence and temper led him to the top in the ring destroyed his life outside of it.

47 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world.

48 – Amadeus (1984)

The incredible story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, told by his peer and secret rival Antonio Salieri – now confined to an insane asylum.

49 – The Princess Bride (1987)

While home sick in bed, a young boy's grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies, and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love.

50 – Goodfellas (1990)

Henry Hill and his friends work their way up through the mob hierarchy, but Henry's indebtedness to Paulie and his association with Jimmy Conway inevitably lead to his downfall.