The Absolute Best Timeless Hollywood Classics You Need To Revisit

by
The Princess Bride Cary Elwes, Mandy Patinkin
For film buffs and cinema lovers, there's nothing quite like experiencing the magic of a timeless Hollywood classic on the big screen. These must-see films have become iconic pieces of cinema history, beloved by audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Whether you're revisiting an old favorite or discovering a vintage gem for the first time, there's something truly special about the cinematic experience these films provide. In this article, we'll explore some of the Top 50 Best Timeless Hollywood Classics To Revisit- the ones that continue to captivate and entertain audiences decades after their initial release.

1 – Casablanca (1942)

Casablanca (1942) Top 50 Best Timeless Hollywood Classics To Revisit
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

In World War II Casablanca, Rick Blaine exiled American and former freedom fighter, runs the most popular nightspot in town.

The cynical lone wolf Blaine comes into the possession of two valuable letters of transit. When Nazi Major Strasser arrives in Casablanca, the sycophantic police Captain Renault does what he can to please him, including detaining Czech underground leader Victor Laszlo.

2 – Gone with the Wind (1939)

Gone With the Wind, Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh
Image Credit: Selznick International Pictures.

American classic in which a manipulative woman and a roguish man carry on a turbulent love affair in the American South during the Civil War and Reconstruction.

3 – The Wizard of Oz (1939)

The Wizard of Oz (1939)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

Dorothy Gale is swept away from a farm in Kansas to a magical land of Oz in a tornado and embarks on a quest with her new friends to see the Wizard who can help her return home to Kansas and help her friends as well.

4 – Citizen Kane (1941)

Citizen Kane (1941)
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

Following the death of a publishing tycoon, news reporters scramble to discover the meaning of his final utterance, “Rosebud.”

5 – It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)

It’s a Wonderful Life (1946)
Image Credit: RKO Radio Pictures.

An angel is sent from Heaven to help a desperately frustrated businessman by showing him what life would have been like if he had never existed.

6 – Singin’ in the Rain (1952)

Singin' in the Rain (1952)
Image Credit: Loew's Inc.

A silent film production company and cast make a difficult transition to sound in this classic musical.

7 – Roman Holiday (1953)

Roman Holiday (1953)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A bored and sheltered princess escapes her guardians and falls in love with an American newsman in Rome.

8 – Sunset Boulevard (1950)

Sunset Boulevard (1950)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A hack screenwriter writes a screenplay for a former silent film star who has faded into Hollywood obscurity.

9 – The Maltese Falcon (1941)

The Maltese Falcon (1941)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A private detective takes on a case that involves him with three eccentric criminals, a gorgeous liar, and their quest for a priceless statuette.

10 – The Philadelphia Story (1940)

The Philadelphia Story (1940)
Image Credit: Loew's, Inc.

When a rich woman's ex-husband and a tabloid-type reporter turn up just before her planned remarriage, she begins to learn the truth about herself.

11 – North by Northwest (1959)

North by Northwest (1959)
Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.

A hapless New York advertising executive is mistaken for a government agent by a group of foreign spies and is pursued across the country while he looks for a way to survive.

12 – The African Queen (1951)

The African Queen (1951)
Image Credit: United Artists.

In WWI Africa, a gin-swilling riverboat captain is persuaded by a strait-laced missionary to use his boat to attack an enemy warship.

13 – Rear Window (1954)

Rear Window (1954)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A wheelchair-bound photographer spies on his neighbors from his apartment window and becomes convinced one of them has committed murder.

14 – All About Eve (1950)

All About Eve (1950)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

An ingenue insinuates herself into the company of an established but aging stage actress and her circle of theater friends.

15 – The Big Sleep (1946)

The Big Sleep (1946)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Private detective Philip Marlowe is hired by a wealthy family to investigate matters concerning their youngest daughter and along the way gets caught up in blackmail, murder, and other intrigues.

16 – Laura (1944)

Laura (1944)
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

A police detective falls in love with the woman whose murder he's investigating.

17 – The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Two Americans searching for work in Mexico convince an old prospector to help them mine for gold in the Sierra Madre Mountains.

18 – High Noon (1952)

High Noon (1952)
Image Credit: United Artists.

A marshal, personally compelled to face a returning deadly enemy, finds that his own town refuses to help him.

19 – White Heat (1949)

White Heat (1949)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A psychopathic criminal with a mother complex makes a daring break from prison and leads his old gang in a chemical plant payroll heist.

20 – Some Like It Hot (1959)

Some Like It Hot (1959)
Image Credit: United Artists.

When two musicians witness a mob hit, they flee the state in an all-female band disguised as women, but further complications set in.

21 – An American in Paris (1951)

An American in Paris Gene Kelly, Leslie Caron
Image Credit: Loew's Inc.

Three friends struggle to find work in Paris. Things become more complicated when two of them fall in love with the same woman.

22 – Rebel Without a Cause (1955)

Rebel Without a Cause (1955)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A rebellious young man with a troubled past comes to a new town, finding friends and enemies.

23 – On the Waterfront (1954)

On the Waterfront (1954)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures Corporation.

An ex-prize fighter turned longshoreman struggles to stand up to his corrupt union bosses.

24 – A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)

A Streetcar Named Desire (1951)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Disturbed Blanche DuBois moves in with her sister in New Orleans and is tormented by her brutish brother-in-law while her reality crumbles around her.

25 – East of Eden (1955)

East of Eden (1955)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

A wayward young man, who struggles to find himself, discovers that he has a troubled family history and begins to confront his past.

26 – Vertigo (1958)

Vertigo (1958)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A retired San Francisco detective suffering from acrophobia investigates the strange activities of an old friend's wife, all the while becoming dangerously obsessed with her.

27 – Psycho (1960)

Psycho (1960)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A Phoenix secretary embezzles $40,000 from her employer's client, goes on the run, and checks into a remote motel run by a young man under the domination of his mother.

28 – Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)

Breakfast at Tiffany's (1961)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A young New York socialite becomes interested in a young man who has moved into her apartment building, but her past threatens to get in the way.

29 – West Side Story (1961)

West Side Story (1961)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Two youngsters from rival New York City gangs fall in love, but tensions between their respective friends build toward tragedy.

30 – Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

The story of T.E. Lawrence, the English officer who successfully united and led the diverse, often warring, Arab tribes during World War I in order to fight the Turks.

31 – To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)

To Kill a Mockingbird (1962)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

Atticus Finch, a lawyer in the Depression-era South, defends a black man against an undeserved rape charge and his children against prejudice.

32 – Dr. Strangelove (1964)

Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964)
Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

An insane general triggers a path to nuclear holocaust that a war room full of politicians and generals frantically tries to stop.

33 – Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

Bonnie Parker, a bored waitress, and Clyde Barrow, a small-time thief, fall in love and start a crime spree across the country.

34 – Cool Hand Luke (1967)

Cool Hand Luke (1967)
Image Credit: Warner Bros.-Seven Arts.

A stubborn man who refuses to conform to the rules of a rural prison camp inspires his fellow inmates to stand up for themselves.

35 – The Graduate (1967)

The Graduate (1967)
Image Credit: United Artists.

A recent college graduate is seduced by an older woman who is friends with his parents, then falls in love with her daughter.

36 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Image Credit: 20th Century-Fox.

Two Western bank/train robbers flee to Bolivia when the law gets too close, but their plan to retire there is not what it seems.

37 – The Godfather (1972)

The Godfather (1972)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

The aging patriarch of an organized crime dynasty transfers control of his clandestine empire to his reluctant son.

38 – The Sting (1973)

The Sting (1973)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

In 1930s Chicago, a young con man seeking revenge for his murdered partner teams up with a master of the big con to win a fortune from a criminal banker.

39 – Chinatown (1974)

Chinatown (1974)
Image Credit: Paramount Pictures.

A private detective hired to expose an adulterer finds himself caught up in a web of deceit, corruption, and murder.

40 – One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)
Image Credit: United Artists.

A criminal pleads insanity and is admitted to a mental institution, where he rebels against the oppressive nurse and rallies up the patients.

41 – Network (1976)

Network (1976)
Image Credit: United Artists.

A television network cynically exploits a mentally ill news anchor's ravings and revelations about the media for its own profit.

42 – Rocky (1976)

Rocky (1976)
Image Credit: United Artists.

Rocky Balboa, a small-time boxer, gets a shot at the heavyweight championship, while simultaneously finding love and a new purpose in his life.

43 – Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977)

Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope (1977)
Image Credit: Lucasfilms.

Luke Skywalker joins forces with a Jedi Knight, a cocky pilot, a Wookiee, and two droids to save the galaxy from the Empire's world-destroying battle station, while also rescuing Princess Leia from the mysterious Darth Vader.

44 – The Deer Hunter (1978)

The Deer Hunter (1978)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

An epic examination of the Vietnam War and its effects on the lives of a group of friends from a small Pennsylvania town.

45 – Apocalypse Now (1979)

Apocalypse Now (1979)
Image Credit: United Artists.

During the Vietnam War, Captain Willard is sent on a dangerous mission into Cambodia to assassinate a renegade Colonel who has set himself up as a god among a local tribe.

46 – Raging Bull (1980)

Raging Bull (1980)
Image Credit: United Artists.

The life of boxer Jake LaMotta, whose violence and temper led him to the top in the ring destroyed his life outside of it.

47 – E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)
Image Credit: Universal Pictures.

A troubled child summons the courage to help a friendly alien escape Earth and return to his home world.

48 – Amadeus (1984)

Amadeus (1984)
Image Credit: Thorn EMI Screen Entertainment.

The incredible story of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, told by his peer and secret rival Antonio Salieri – now confined to an insane asylum.

49 – The Princess Bride (1987)

The Princess Bride Robin Wright
Image Credit: 20th Century Fox and Interaccess Film Distribution.

While home sick in bed, a young boy's grandfather reads him the story of a farmboy-turned-pirate who encounters numerous obstacles, enemies, and allies in his quest to be reunited with his true love.

50 – Goodfellas (1990)

Goodfellas (1990)
Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Henry Hill and his friends work their way up through the mob hierarchy, but Henry's indebtedness to Paulie and his association with Jimmy Conway inevitably lead to his downfall.

