Don’t Let New Years’ Travel Resolutions Bust Your Budget

The prospect of traveling more often hits the top ten of American's New Years' resolutions. And the latest American Express Travel Trends survey found many are already planning trips, with 88% saying they wish their trips were longer.

For those looking to take longer trips in 2023 and save money while doing it, investing in a timeshare may be the solution.

Travel More Often With Timeshares

73% of those polled said they'd be willing to spend more to get the experiences and travel itinerary they really want. And according to the most recent Portrait of American Travelers study from MMGY Global, 63% of Americans plan to vacation within the next six months. Sadly, 40% of those surveyed by MMGY who aren't planning trips, blamed financial concerns.

But for timeshare owners, one of the perks is the ease of planning and knowing there will be at least one vacation every year. Whether that's a fixed week at your favorite resort, or the equivalent points to trade and use where and when you want, a timeshare is an investment in a better life.

Owners can also bank their annual points for the next year or, if needed, borrow from the following year's allotment. That allows multiple small trips in one year or saving up for an extended vacation.

You can save thousands of dollars if you purchase your timeshare on the resale market. The seller sets the price they sell their timeshare for, typically much cheaper than the retail price.

If you are not a timeshare owner but want to enjoy the spacious vacation villas and luxury amenities that vacation clubs offer, you can also rent a timeshare. You get the best experience of a timeshare without the annual commitment. And there is no limit to how many times you can rent a timeshare in a year, so you can travel as much as you want.

Vacation Clubs Allow You To Travel to New Places

Timeshare vacation clubs make it easy for members to book vacations in different destinations each year. Most of the top vacation clubs offer resorts in some of the most sought-after vacation spots in the world, including Orlando and the Hawaiian Islands. An owner of Hilton Grand Vacations Club has the opportunity to vacation in Breckenridge one year and Cancun the next.

Timeshare vacation club members can expect the same quality of service at every resort they travel to within the brand. Owners can feel comfortable booking a vacation somewhere they've never been before, knowing they have a home away from home.

Often, timeshare resorts have convenient locations near the city's most popular attractions. These centrally located properties will allow guests to explore the local area easily.

For example, Marriott's Grand Chateau is in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The world-class casinos, restaurants, and entertainment venues Las Vegas is known for are just steps away.

Most timeshare brands are affiliated with vacation exchange networks. These networks, such as RCI or Interval International, allow owners to trade their existing timeshare week/points for a stay at another resort. These vacation exchange networks provide catalogs showing resorts worldwide from the top timeshare brands. Owners can travel to destinations that are not normally available through their ownership.

Save Money While Booking and on Vacation

If your resolutions include traveling more and being more budget-friendly, then you're in luck. Timeshare ownership through the resale market can not only save you money immediately, but it can also make your vacations cheaper in the long run.

Inflation has caused hotel prices to balloon, but timeshare owners are less affected by that. The American Resort Development Association (ARDA) claims that “while hotel rates typically increase over time – sometimes sharply, as we are seeing today – the purchase of a timeshare can insulate owners from the economic pressures that affect daily rental rates, including inflation.”

The largest chunk of money you will spend on your timeshare is likely the initial cost of buying it. Then, you only need to pay your annual maintenance fees each year. According to ARDA, the average yearly dues cost owners $640 per interval for studios to $1,290 per interval for 3+ bedroom units.

Those unwilling or unable to commit to a large upfront purchase can save by renting a timeshare through companies like Timeshares Only instead of booking a hotel room. A week's stay in a timeshare rental is often far less expensive than a week in a hotel room. For example, booking a week in a two-bedroom villa from Marriott at the Aruba Surf Club resort in March 2023 would cost you 8,230 USD. That same week in the same size villa would only cost 3,900 USD when rented through Timeshares Only.

Utilizing your villa's fully-equipped kitchen is another way to save money while on a timeshare vacation. Stock your kitchen with groceries and cook most of your meals, and you will spend far less on food. 89% of respondents to an ARDA-conducted survey said that having a kitchen in their timeshare villa improved their vacation experience. Plus, if another one of your resolutions is to eat healthier, having a full kitchen means you can better control what you eat while on vacation.

Stick To Your New Year's Resolutions in 2023 With a Timeshare

A 2016 survey found that out of the 41% of Americans who claimed to make New Years' resolutions, only 9% managed to successfully keep them. Setting a realistic goal and making it a habit were often cited as key to those successes.

So, if you have “travel more” on the top of your News Year's resolutions list, the regularity and affordability of a timeshare could help you stick with it.

Cause sometimes it really is the destination that counts.

