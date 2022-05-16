Save $1,000 or More on Resorts at These 6 Websites

In a Destination Analysis study, 64% of Americans reported that they desperately need a break. And while 80% of those surveyed know that taking time off of work is essential to their overall health and well-being, ¾ of Americans leave unused vacation days on the table.

So when 90% of Americans say that it’s important to use their paid time off to travel, what’s stopping them? According to a Bankrate survey, 70% are downgrading summer vacation plans due to increasing prices of everyday goods and services, and almost half are canceling trips because they flat out can’t afford them.

Before you completely write off a summer vacation, consider looking for hotel deals in new places. Comparing holiday adventures at these six websites found savings of $1,000, $2,000, $3,000, or more for Florida, Hawaii, and the Caribbean hotels.

Timeshare Rentals Offer Big Hotel Savings

Renting a resort room from an individual timeshare owner side-steps hotel’s standard rack room rates and even beats the prices of popular travel deal sites like Expedia and Priceline. For over 20 years, people have been booking condo rooms at large global resort chains from timeshare owners via reputable websites.

“With the current state of the economy and my love for staying at nice resorts, your website beats the cost of booking the same resort directly with AAA, etc. Your website is a true gem. Working in the travel industry as a researcher, I have found your website to be better than Expedia,” said Daniel O. on Redweek's Testimonials page.

What Types of Resorts Can I Book On These 6 Sites?

Today, timeshares are expansive, premium resorts from trusted, global brands such as Disney, Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Westin, Sheraton, Wyndham, and regional chains such as the Caribbean's Divi Resorts. Their studio, one, two, or three-bedroom units combine the space and home-like conveniences of an Airbnb with the prime location, resort amenities, and cleanliness standards of world-renowned hotels.

1. Redweek

Redweek.com, a 20-year-old booking site with an A+ Better Business Bureau rated company, has great hotel deals. “My wife used Redweek for the third time and got a smoking deal in Cabo; $75/night instead of $495/night same room, the same date on Expedia,” claimed Kurt W, in a testimonial featured on their site.

Recently they featured a similar listing at Hacienda Del Mar Resort resort in Cabo for $86 a night or $602 for a week’s rental. Comparing the exact dates for the same studio unit, you’d save $1,190 over a week versus the Expedia price of $256 a night or $1,792 for the week.

2. Koala

Koala, a newer timeshare booking site, verifies all listings and holds rental payment until 24 hours after guest check-in as built-in protection. A recent listing for the highly-rated 2,300-acre Worldmark by Wyndham Reunion resort with multiple pools, waterslides, lazy river, and world-class golf courses just a few miles from Disney and Universal theme parks illustrates the savings available.

If you book a three-bedroom condo unit hotel-direct, it would be $356.14 a night, or $2,492.98 weekly. However, booking the exact dates and unit size on Koala cuts the price in half to $1,260.01, saving you $1,233.

3. Timeshares Only

For 28 years, Timeshares Only has connected timeshare owners with thousands of savvy travelers looking to book resort rooms at a discount. With a Better Business Bureau Rating of A+, it’s another trusted place to comparison shop.

Aruba, nicknamed ‘the Happy Island' or the land of perfect year-round weather, is a tropical destination known for its beautiful, but expensive, beachfront hotels. But it's possible to stay on world-renowned Palm Beach at some of the island’s best resorts and keep your wallet happy.

For example, 2-bedroom condo units at the highly-rated Marriott's Aruba Surf Club go for $749 a night at the hotel’s website. But those same rooms can be booked on Timeshares Only for a third of the price at $257 a night. Over a week’s vacation, that’s a savings of $3,376.

4. Trading Places

Trading Places is a timeshare exchange company that facilitates trades for timeshare owners who would like to swap a stay at their resort for another stay at hotels across the country and the globe. This particular boutique exchange company also allows non-timeshare owners to book hotels via their Weekly Rentals.

Hilton Vacation Club’s Mystic Dunes, 2 miles from Orlando’s theme parks, is a destination in and of itself with a championship golf course, putt-putt, four pools, tennis & basketball courses, and a long list of family activities across 600 acres.

If you booked a two-bedroom unit from May 20th to May 27 on Priceline, the total would be $2,284.10. Or you could rent this same sized unit for the exact same dates via Trading Places for only $576.33, saving you $1,707.77. In addition, Promo codes are regularly sent to their email subscribers, like a recent Spring one, saving an additional 25% off their listed prices.

5. Trading Places Maui

Trading Places Maui, an offshoot of Trading Places, is a Hawaii-specific timeshare exchange company that also offers hotel deals. Their ‘Rental Specials' section is small, but a place to watch for significant Hawaii resort discounts. Recently, they had multiple one-bedroom rental options at The Cliffs at Princeville Resort, an award-winning Kauai hotel.

After comparing prices on Kayak and Priceline, the hotel-direct booking price of $389 a night appears to be the best deal. But Trading Places Maui listed a one-bedroom plus loft room that sleeps 6 for $799 for an entire week’s rental. A weekly hotel-direct rental would be $2,334, but scoring a Rental Special from Trading Place Maui saves you $1,535 over a 7-day stay.

6. DVC-Rental.com

DVC-Rental, the longest-running Disney Vacation Club booking company in the U.S., offers rentals across 15 Disney Vacation Club hotels in Orlando, Vero Beach, Hilton Head Island, California, and Oahu. They also include a “no questions asked” travel insurance policy with each rental for change of plans.

A reduced rental at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort in Orlando was recently posted on their Facebook page for a studio unit that sleeps five people plus an infant. A 7-night direct booking from Disney Vacation Club would be $5,448 versus DVC-Rental’s price of $3,345. That’s a savings of over $2,000.

