Timothée Chalamet Is the Leading Man in Martin Scorsese’s New Chanel Campaign

Martin Scorsese directs Timothée Chalamet in the new Bleu de Chanel campaign. Chanel officially announced that Chalamet is the newest ambassador for the fragrance and released behind-the-scenes footage of the Dune actor working with the Oscar-winning director.

L'Officiel magazine reports on the short film that Scorsese created with Chalamet for Chanel. “We take the original idea that we had of the presentation of Chanel Bleu back then and bring in a sense up to date now,” says Scorsese, who also directed the first Bleu de Chanel campaign in 2010. Scorsese adds, “The world has changed. There’s another aspect to celebrity in a way, which is even more extreme than 10 or 15 years ago.”

L'Officiel writes, “The film explores the many facets of a man who is trying to create his own path while navigating the reality of fame. Chalamet stars in a role written candidly for him, as his role is to portray walking the line between the overexposure that comes with fame whilst trying to be authentic in your craft—an understanding Chalamet can surely relate to in his own life.

“This idea of addressing the complex relationship of celebrity culture is conveyed through artistic filmography decisions such as a playful use of color, having contrast-filled scenes switching from black and white (which represents the character's celebrity persona) to flashes of blue (symbolizing hope, optimism, and his inner truth). This leads to the campaign's final message: ‘Find your blue, find yourself.'”

Timothée Chalamet Describes Working with Martin Scorsese as a “High Honor”

Timothée Chalamet is known for his roles in Call Me by Your Name, Beautiful Boy, Bones and All, and Dune. Before the current Bleu de Chanel campaign, the 27-year-old Oscar-nominated actor and fashion icon had never worked with Martin Scorsese, the Oscar-winning director of The Departed, Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, Casino, Raging Bull, and this year's Killers of the Flower Moon, currently in theaters.

“It’s one of the highest honors, if not the highest honor of my career, to get to work with Martin Scorsese in New York,” says Chalamet in the behind-the-scenes film. “I’m a New York boy; I’m a New York actor. I’m checking something huge off the personal bucket list.”

Chalamet's next film, Wonka, premieres in the United States on December 15. His following film, Dune: Part Two, got pushed back until March 15, 2024.