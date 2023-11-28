Timothy Olyphant Joins New ‘Alien’ Series on FX

Timothy Olyphant has joined the cast of Alien, an FX TV series that serves as a prequel to 1979's Alien. Noah Hawley — who worked with Olyphant on the Fargo TV series — wrote and directed the new Alien series.

According to Deadline, Timothy Olyphant plays Kirsh, a synthetic being. FX's Alien is set three decades before Ripley and the events depicted in Ridley Scott's Alien. Also starring on the new series are Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Adarsh Gourav, Kit Young, and David Rysdahl. Scott is listed as executive producer.

All of the scripts for Alien were completed before the WGA strike began. Production began in Thailand in July and is set to resume again in early 2024.

“I got some footage,” said Hawley to Deadline. “Some of the first hour was shot before we had to shut down. It’s stuff to play with and edit. I’m excited to get back in there.”

Timothy Olyphant and FX Go Way Back

Timothy Olyphant and FX have a long working relationship, so his addition to Alien is like coming home. Olyphant played Deputy U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens on FX's Justified from 2010 to 2015. He reprised the role in 2023's Justified: City Primeval, which he also executive produced. On the fourth season of Fargo, Olyphant played a Mormon U.S. Marshal. He also had a recurring role on the FX legal drama Damages.

As for the new FX Alien series, Hawley says he has no desire to mess with the Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) story chronicled in four Alien movies. “She’s one of the great characters of all time,” Hawley said to Deadline, “and I think the story has been told pretty perfectly, and I don’t want to mess with it.”

Hawley sees the Alien franchise as more than just monster movies. “They’re about humanity trapped between our primordial, parasitic past and our artificial intelligence future—and they’re both trying to kill us,” said Hawley. “Here you have human beings and they can’t go forward and they can’t go back.”

Hawley said that his take on the franchise will explore “inequality” as it juxtaposes the people “you send to do the dirty work” with “the people who are sending them.”

“You will see what happens when the inequality we’re struggling with now isn’t resolved,” added Hawley. “If we as a society can’t figure out how to prop each other up and spread the wealth, then what’s going to happen to us?”